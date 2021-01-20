Lamar Advertising Announces Tax Reporting Information For 2020 Distributions on Common Stock

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (“Lamar”) (Nasdaq: LAMR) today announced certain year-end federal income tax reporting information for its 2020 distributions on its Class A and Class B common stock (“Common Stock”).



The following tables summarize, for federal income tax purposes, the nature of distributions paid to holders of Lamar Common Stock, presented on a per share basis, during the calendar year ended December 31, 2020. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of Lamar’s 2020 distributions.