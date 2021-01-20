Milestone Scientific Inc. Receives Notice of Allowance for U.S Patent Related to CompuFlo Disposables

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provides virtually painless and precise injections, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a patent relating to the disposable component of Milestone’s CompuFlo Instrument.

Dr. Mark Hochman, D.D.S., Inventor and Clinical Director for Milestone Scientific, commented, "Our clinical objectives have always been to focus on creating greater control and safety of our disposables. This aligns with our commercial strategy to ensure our disposables are protected due to the high margin, recurring revenue nature of these sales. This patent will cover the unique interactions of the disposable assembly and a micro-chip security verification feature embedded in the disposables, which provides numerous clinical and safety benefits for the patient and practitioner. This patent also covers the use of an embedded security chip, which is intended to enhance the safety and integrity of our system by preventing improper reuse of the disposables, as well as ensuring our instrument can only be used with authenticated disposables for the current and future systems. Ensuring the use of only authorized disposable components is critical to CompuFlo’s performance, safety as well as our long-term financial success of the Company. I am proud to state that we currently hold more than 20 patents surrounding our injection and drug delivery systems, which further solidifies our leadership position in this market.”