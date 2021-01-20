VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution
VOC Energy Trust (NYSE: VOC) announced the Trust distribution of net profits for the fourth quarterly payment period ended December 31, 2020.
Unitholders of record on February 1, 2021 will receive a distribution amounting to $510,000 or $0.03 per unit, payable February 12, 2021.
Volumes, average sales prices and net profits for the payment period were:
|
Sales volumes:
|
|
|
|
|
Oil (Bbl)
|
|
136,583
|
|
|
Natural gas (Mcf)
|
|
95,986
|
|
|
Total (BOE)
|
|
152,581
|
|
|
Average sales prices:
|
|
|
|
|
Oil (per Bbl)
|
|
$
|
36.26
|
|
Natural gas (per Mcf)
|
|
$
|
2.07
|
|
|
Gross proceeds:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil sales
|
|
$
|
4,952,685
|
|
|
Natural gas sales
|
|
|
199,136
|
