 

Bentley Systems to Announce Operating Results on March 2, 2021

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY) (“Bentley Systems” or the “Company”), the infrastructure engineering software company, will release fourth quarter and its fiscal full-year 2020 operating results, before the market opens, on March 2, 2021. (The Company’s filing schedule accords with its designation, for the initial public offering of its common stock in September, 2020, as an Emerging Growth Company).

During its presentation, the Company will provide its annual investor guidance for 2021 revenues, ARR growth, and Adjusted EBITDA.

A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day through a direct registration link at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_i4XEjuozSPicl1dXJtnsCg. Alternatively, the event can be accessed from the Events & Presentations page on Bentley Systems’ Investor Relations website at https://investors.bentley.com. A replay and transcript will be available after the conclusion of the live event on Bentley Systems’ Investor Relations website.

About Bentley Systems
 Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, and industrial facilities. Our offerings include MicroStation-based applications for modeling and simulation, ProjectWise for project delivery, AssetWise for asset and network performance, and the iTwin platform for infrastructure digital twins. Bentley Systems employs more than 4,000 colleagues and generates annualized revenues of more than $800 million in 172 countries. www.bentley.com.

