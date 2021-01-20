PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW) today announced net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $116.8 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to net earnings for the third quarter of 2020 of $45.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted share. The increase in net earnings for the fourth quarter was due primarily to an $87.0 million decrease in the provision for credit losses.

Net loss for the full year 2020 was $1.24 billion, or $10.61 per diluted share, compared to net earnings for the full year 2019 of $468.6 million, or $3.90 per diluted share. The decrease in net earnings for 2020 was primarily due to a $1.47 billion goodwill impairment charge and a higher provision for credit losses attributable mainly to the significant deterioration in the economic forecast used to estimate the allowance for credit losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matt Wagner, President and CEO, commented, “We finished the year strong with fourth quarter earnings boosted by continued asset growth and improved credit costs. Our fourth quarter results produced a return on assets of 1.58% and a return on tangible equity of 19.63%.”

Mr. Wagner continued, “We experienced strong deposit growth again in the fourth quarter, resulting in further increases in our liquidity position. Our average on-balance sheet cash balance grew to $3.6 billion in the fourth quarter with a yield of 13 basis points. While our focus is on managing net interest income, this excess liquidity had a negative impact on our fourth quarter NIM of 46 basis points.”

Mr. Wagner added, “Our priority continues to be on mitigating potential credit losses in our portfolios, especially those portfolios impacted most by COVID-19. We are also focused on assisting our customers with applying for new PPP loans and forgiveness for their previous PPP loans during 2021.”

Mr. Wagner added, “In 2020, our operating results were significantly impacted by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors resulted in the goodwill impairment in the first quarter and elevated credit loss provisions in 2020, however, our strong PPNR allowed us to internally generate capital and build our allowance for credit losses during the year. As we head into 2021 with good momentum, we will continue to focus on the safety of our employees amid the pandemic, delivering high quality service to our valued clients, while strategically managing our business to optimize profitability in this low-rate environment.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

At or For the At or For the Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, Increase December 31, Increase Financial Highlights 2020 2020 (Decrease) 2020 2019 (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net earnings (loss) $ 116,830 $ 45,503 $ 71,327 $ (1,237,574 ) $ 468,636 $ (1,706,210 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.99 $ 0.38 $ 0.61 $ (10.61 ) $ 3.90 $ (14.51 ) Pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment, pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR") (1) $ 163,376 $ 156,174 $ 7,202 $ 646,599 $ 654,940 $ (8,341 ) Return on average assets 1.58 % 0.65 % 0.93 (4.46 )% 1.80 % (6.26 ) PPNR return on average assets (1) 2.22 % 2.22 % - 2.33 % 2.51 % (0.18 ) Return on average tangible equity (1) 19.63 % 8.20 % 11.43 10.36 % 21.49 % (11.13 ) Yield on average loans and leases (tax equivalent) 5.15 % 5.01 % 0.14 5.18 % 6.00 % (0.82 ) Cost of average total deposits 0.14 % 0.17 % (0.03 ) 0.27 % 0.77 % (0.50 ) Net interest margin ("NIM") (tax equivalent) 3.83 % 3.90 % (0.07 ) 4.05 % 4.54 % (0.49 ) Efficiency ratio 43.6 % 45.1 % (1.5 ) 43.1 % 42.7 % 0.4 Total assets $ 29,498,442 $ 28,426,716 $ 1,071,726 $ 29,498,442 $ 26,770,806 $ 2,727,636 Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees $ 19,083,377 $ 19,026,200 $ 57,177 $ 19,083,377 $ 18,846,872 $ 236,505 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 9,193,827 $ 9,346,744 $ (152,917 ) $ 9,193,827 $ 7,243,298 $ 1,950,529 Core deposits $ 22,264,480 $ 21,117,629 $ 1,146,851 $ 22,264,480 $ 16,187,287 $ 6,077,193 Total deposits $ 24,940,717 $ 23,965,695 $ 975,022 $ 24,940,717 $ 19,233,036 $ 5,707,681 As percentage of total deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 37 % 39 % (2 ) 37 % 38 % (1 ) Core deposits 89 % 88 % 1 89 % 84 % 5 Equity to assets ratio 12.19 % 12.26 % (0.07 ) 12.19 % 18.51 % (6.32 ) Tangible common equity ratio (1) 8.78 % 8.71 % 0.07 8.78 % 9.79 % (1.01 ) Book value per share $ 30.36 $ 29.42 $ 0.94 $ 30.36 $ 41.36 $ (11.00 ) Tangible book value per share (1) $ 21.05 $ 20.09 $ 0.96 $ 21.05 $ 19.77 $ 1.28 (1) Non-GAAP measure.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS



Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased by $7.9 million to $259.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $251.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 due mainly to higher income on investment securities, higher loan prepayment fees, higher recapture of nonaccrual interest, higher amortized loan fee income from PPP loan forgiveness, and lower interest expense, partially offset by a negative impact on net interest income due to the change in the earning asset mix and a lower balance of average loans and leases. The tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases was 5.15% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 5.01% for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in the tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases was primarily due to higher loan prepayment fees, higher recapture of nonaccrual interest, and higher amortized loan fee income from PPP loan forgiveness in the fourth quarter as compared to the third quarter.

The tax equivalent NIM was 3.83% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 3.90% for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in the NIM was due mostly to the change in the earning asset mix. Average loans and leases decreased by $426.5 million, while the average balance of deposits in financial institutions increased by $1.0 billion and the average balance of investment securities increased by $781.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. This excess liquidity had a negative impact on the fourth quarter tax equivalent NIM of 46 basis points.

The cost of average total deposits decreased to 0.14% for the fourth quarter of 2020 from 0.17% for the third quarter of 2020. The lower cost of average total deposits was due primarily to the repricing of maturing brokered time deposits.

Provision for Credit Losses

The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, Increase Provision for Credit Losses 2020 2020 (Decrease) (In thousands) Addition to allowance for loan and lease losses $ 21,000 $ 81,000 $ (60,000 ) (Reduction in) addition to reserve for unfunded loan commitments (11,000 ) 16,000 (27,000 ) Total provision for credit losses $ 10,000 $ 97,000 $ (87,000 )

The provision for credit losses decreased by $87.0 million to $10.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $97.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. This reduction reflected improvement in certain key macro-economic forecast variables, a lower provision for unfunded loan commitments, and decreased provisions for individually evaluated loans and leases.

Noninterest Income

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, Increase Noninterest Income 2020 2020

(Decrease) (In thousands) Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,119 $ 2,570 $ 549 Other commissions and fees 9,974 10,541 (567 ) Leased equipment income 9,440 9,900 (460 ) Gain on sale of loans and leases 1,671 35 1,636 Gain on sale of securities 4 5,270 (5,266 ) Other income: Dividends and gains on equity investments 5,064 6,945 (1,881 ) Warrant income 7,299 500 6,799 Other 3,279 2,491 788 Total noninterest income $ 39,850 $ 38,252 $ 1,598

Noninterest income increased by $1.6 million to $39.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $38.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 due primarily to an increase of $6.8 million in warrant income attributable to higher gains from exercised warrants, and an increase of $1.6 million in gain on sale of loans and leases, offset partially by decreases of $5.3 million in gain on sale of securities and $1.9 million in dividends and gains on equity investments. The increase in the gain on sale of loans and leases resulted from the sales of $119.9 million of loans for a gain of $1.7 million in the fourth quarter compared to sales of $3.0 million for a gain of $35 thousand in the third quarter. The decrease in the gain on sale of securities resulted from minimal sales in the fourth quarter compared to sales of $17.0 million of securities for a gain of $5.3 million in the third quarter. The decrease in dividends and gains on equity investments was due primarily to lower net fair value gains on equity investments still held, offset partially by higher income from distributions on fair value equity investments.

Noninterest Expense

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, Increase Noninterest Expense 2020 2020 (Decrease) (In thousands) Compensation $ 73,171 $ 75,131 $ (1,960 ) Occupancy 14,083 14,771 (688 ) Data processing 6,718 6,505 213 Other professional services 6,800 4,713 2,087 Insurance and assessments 5,064 3,939 1,125 Intangible asset amortization 3,172 3,751 (579 ) Leased equipment depreciation 7,501 7,057 444 Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net (272 ) 335 (607 ) Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs 1,060 - 1,060 Customer related expense 4,430 4,762 (332 ) Loan expense 3,926 3,499 427 Other 10,029 8,939 1,090 Total noninterest expense $ 135,682 $ 133,402 $ 2,280

Noninterest expense increased by $2.3 million to $135.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $133.4 million for the third quarter of 2020 attributable primarily to increases of $2.1 million in other professional services, $1.1 million in insurance and assessments, $1.1 million in acquisition, integration and reorganization costs, and $1.1 million in other expense, offset partially by a decrease of $2.0 million in compensation expense. The increase in other professional services was due mainly to higher consulting expense. The increase in insurance and assessments expense was due to an increase in FDIC assessment expense. The increase in acquisition, integration and reorganization costs was due to advisory services. The increase in other expense was due primarily to an increase in franchise taxes. The decrease in compensation expense was due mainly to lower bonus accruals and lower stock compensation expense.

Income Taxes

The effective income tax rate was 23.8% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 23.1% for the third quarter of 2020. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2020 was (6.5%), however when excluding the non-deductible goodwill impairment, the effective tax rate for the full year 2020 was 24.4%. The effective tax rate for the full year 2021 is currently estimated to be in the range of 26% to 28%.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Loans and Leases

The following table presents roll forwards of loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, for the periods indicated

Three Months Ended Year Ended Roll Forward of Loans and Leases Held December 31, September 30, December 31, for Investment, Net of Deferred Fees (1) 2020 2020 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Balance, beginning of period $ 19,026,200 $ 19,694,631 $ 18,846,872 Additions: Production 1,131,165 519,671 4,243,538 Disbursements 1,354,038 1,008,336 5,159,912 Total production and disbursements 2,485,203 1,528,007 9,403,450 Reductions: Payoffs (1,330,321 ) (982,889 ) (3,738,754 ) Paydowns (957,075 ) (1,160,692 ) (5,193,848 ) Total payoffs and paydowns (2,287,396 ) (2,143,581 ) (8,932,602 ) Sales (119,931 ) (2,979 ) (125,999 ) Transfers to foreclosed assets (385 ) (12,594 ) (14,755 ) Charge-offs (20,314 ) (37,284 ) (93,589 ) Total reductions (2,428,026 ) (2,196,438 ) (9,166,945 ) Net increase (decrease) 57,177 (668,431 ) 236,505 Balance, end of period $ 19,083,377 $ 19,026,200 $ 19,083,377 Weighted average rate on production (2) 4.41 % 4.95 % 3.57 % (1) Includes direct financing leases but excludes equipment leased to others under operating leases. (2) The weighted average rate on production presents contractual rates on a tax equivalent basis and excludes amortized fees. Amortized fees added approximately 25 basis points to loan yields in 2020.

Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, increased by $57.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $19.1 billion at December 31, 2020. The majority of the increase in the loans and leases balance for the fourth quarter of 2020 related to increases in the asset-based and income producing and other residential loan classes, offset partially by decreases in the other commercial and commercial construction and land classes. The weighted average rate on fourth quarter production decreased to 4.41% due to fourth quarter production including a higher percentage of lower-rate products such as equity fund loans and multi-family loans as compared to third quarter production. The weighted average rate on new production for the year ended December 31, 2020 of 3.57% was negatively impacted by the $1.2 billion of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans originated with a coupon rate of 1%. Excluding PPP loans, the weighted average rate on new production for the year was 4.66%. For the year ended December 31, 2020, loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, increased by $236.5 million. The majority of the increase in the loans and leases balance for the year related to increases in the other commercial and residential construction and land classes, offset partially by decreases in the venture capital, asset-based, and consumer loan classes.

The following table presents the composition of loans and leases held for investment by loan portfolio segment and class, net of deferred fees, as of the dates indicated:

December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 % of % of % of Loan and Lease Portfolio Balance Total Balance Total Balance Total (In thousands) Real estate mortgage: Commercial $ 4,096,671 21 % $ 4,192,466 22 % $ 4,202,687 22 % Income producing and other residential 3,803,265 20 % 3,684,579 19 % 3,770,060 20 % Total real estate mortgage 7,899,936 41 % 7,877,045 41 % 7,972,747 42 % Real estate construction and land: Commercial 1,117,121 6 % 1,241,647 7 % 1,082,368 6 % Residential 2,243,160 12 % 2,182,100 11 % 1,655,434 9 % Total real estate construction and land 3,360,281 18 % 3,423,747 18 % 2,737,802 15 % Total real estate 11,260,217 59 % 11,300,792 59 % 10,710,549 57 % Commercial: Asset-based 3,429,283 18 % 3,153,048 17 % 3,748,407 20 % Venture capital 1,698,508 9 % 1,637,132 9 % 2,179,422 12 % Other commercial 2,375,114 12 % 2,572,994 13 % 1,767,667 9 % Total commercial 7,502,905 39 % 7,363,174 39 % 7,695,496 41 % Consumer 320,255 2 % 362,234 2 % 440,827 2 % Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees $ 19,083,377 100 % $ 19,026,200 100 % $ 18,846,872 100 % Total unfunded loan commitments $ 7,601,390 $ 7,178,506 $ 8,183,158

Allowance for Credit Losses



The following tables present roll forwards of the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Allowance for Reserve for Total Allowance for Credit Loan and Unfunded Loan Allowance for Losses Rollforward Lease Losses Commitments Credit Losses (In thousands) Beginning balance $ 345,966 $ 96,571 $ 442,537 Charge-offs (20,314 ) - (20,314 ) Recoveries 1,529 - 1,529 Net charge-offs (18,785 ) - (18,785 ) Provision 21,000 (11,000 ) 10,000 Ending balance $ 348,181 $ 85,571 $ 433,752 Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Allowance for Reserve for Total Allowance for Credit Loan and Unfunded Loan Allowance for Losses Rollforward Lease Losses Commitments Credit Losses (In thousands) Beginning balance $ 301,050 $ 80,571 $ 381,621 Charge-offs (37,284 ) - (37,284 ) Recoveries 1,200 - 1,200 Net charge-offs (36,084 ) - (36,084 ) Provision 81,000 16,000 97,000 Ending balance $ 345,966 $ 96,571 $ 442,537 Allowance for Credit Year Ended December 31, Losses Rollforward 2020 2019 (In thousands) Beginning balance $ 174,646 $ 169,333 Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - CECL 7,327 - Charge-offs (93,589 ) (32,262 ) Recoveries 6,368 15,575 Net charge-offs (87,221 ) (16,687 ) Provision 339,000 22,000 Ending balance $ 433,752 $ 174,646

The allowance for credit losses decreased by $8.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $433.8 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses during the fourth quarter was attributable to $18.8 million in net charge-offs, offset partially by a $10.0 million provision for credit losses.

Net charge-offs were $18.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Gross charge-offs of $20.3 million were reduced by recoveries of $1.5 million. The most significant charge-off was $15.5 million and related to a security monitoring loan.

Net charge-offs were $36.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. Gross charge-offs of $37.3 million were reduced by recoveries of $1.2 million. The most significant charge-off was $32.8 million and also related to a security monitoring loan.

Security monitoring loans have decreased 47% from $619.3 million as of December 31, 2019 to $329.3 million as of December 31, 2020 since ceasing new originations in the fourth quarter of 2019 while actively reducing the remaining loans. As of December 31, 2020, $250.6 million of these are performing and pass-rated, while $78.7 million are classified, of which $32.5 million are on nonaccrual.

For the fourth quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2020, annualized net charge-offs to average loans and leases were 0.40% and 0.75%, respectively.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 2.27% at December 31, 2020 and 2.33% at September 30, 2020. The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.82% at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses and allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans that are fully guaranteed and do not carry any allowance, were 2.41% and 1.93% at December 31, 2020, respectively, compared to 2.48% and 1.94% at September 30, 2020, respectively.

For the full year 2020, gross charge-offs were $93.6 million and included $63.5 million for other commercial loans, of which $59.6 million related to security monitoring loans, $11.8 million for asset-based loans, $10.2 million for commercial real estate loans, and $6.8 million for venture capital loans compared to gross charge-offs for the full year 2019 of $32.3 million that included $12.0 million for asset-based loans, of which $11.8 million related to a single loan, $9.4 million for venture capital loans, and $9.1 million for other commercial loans.

For the full year 2020, recoveries were $6.4 million and included $3.6 million for other commercial loans and $1.3 million for venture capital loans compared to recoveries for the full year 2019 of $15.6 million that included $8.2 million for venture capital loans, $4.8 million for other commercial loans, and $1.4 million for asset-based loans.

For the full year 2020, net charge-offs to average loans and leases increased to 0.45% from 0.09% for the full year 2019.

Deposits and Client Investment Funds

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

(Keep as 12/31) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 % of % of % of % of Deposit Composition Balance Total Balance Total Balance Total Balance Total (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest-bearing demand $ 9,193,827 37 % $ 9,346,744 39 % $ 7,243,298 38 % $ 7,243,298 38 % Interest checking 5,974,910 24 % 4,657,511 20 % 3,753,978 19 % 3,753,978 19 % Money market 6,532,917 26 % 6,539,313 27 % 4,690,420 24 % 4,690,420 24 % Savings 562,826 2 % 574,061 2 % 499,591 3 % 499,591 3 % Total core deposits 22,264,480 89 % 21,117,629 88 % 16,187,287 84 % 16,187,287 84 % Non-core non-maturity deposits 1,149,467 5 % 1,123,909 5 % 496,407 3 % 496,407 3 % Total non-maturity deposits 23,413,947 94 % 22,241,538 93 % 16,683,694 87 % 16,683,694 87 % Time deposits $250,000 and under 994,197 4 % 1,047,621 4 % 2,065,733 11 % 2,065,733 11 % Time deposits over $250,000 532,573 2 % 676,536 3 % 483,609 2 % 483,609 2 % Total time deposits 1,526,770 6 % 1,724,157 7 % 2,549,342 13 % 2,549,342 13 % Total deposits $ 24,940,717 100 % $ 23,965,695 100 % $ 19,233,036 100 % $ 19,233,036 100 %

At December 31, 2020, core deposits totaled $22.3 billion, or 89% of total deposits, including $9.2 billion of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, or 37% of total deposits. Core deposits increased by $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter driven by continued strong deposit growth from our venture banking clients. For the year ended December 31, 2020, core deposits increased by $6.1 billion and total deposits increased by $5.7 billion.

In addition to deposit products, we also offer alternative non-depository cash investment options for select clients; these alternatives include investments managed by Pacific Western Asset Management Inc. (“PWAM”), our registered investment advisor subsidiary, and third-party sweep products. Total off-balance sheet client investment funds at December 31, 2020 were $1.3 billion, of which $1.0 billion was managed by PWAM.

CREDIT QUALITY

The following table presents loan and lease credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated:

December 31, September 30, Increase Credit Quality Metrics 2020 2020 (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) NPAs and Performing TDRs: Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment (1) $ 91,163 $ 85,615 $ 5,548 Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more - - - Foreclosed assets, net 14,027 13,747 280 Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $ 105,190 $ 99,362 $ 5,828 Performing TDRs held for investment $ 14,254 $ 13,679 $ 575 Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment 0.48 % 0.45 % Nonperforming assets to loans and leases held for investment and foreclosed assets 0.55 % 0.52 % Loan and Lease Credit Risk Ratings: Pass $ 18,076,832 $ 17,967,872 $ 108,960 Special mention 741,283 783,756 (42,473 ) Classified 265,262 274,572 (9,310 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees $ 19,083,377 $ 19,026,200 $ 57,177 Classified loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment 1.39 % 1.44 % Allowance for Credit Losses: Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 348,181 $ 345,966 $ 2,215 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments 85,571 96,571 (11,000 ) Allowance for credit losses $ 433,752 $ 442,537 $ (8,785 ) Provision for credit losses (for the quarter) $ 10,000 $ 97,000 $ (87,000 ) Net charge-offs (for the quarter) $ 18,785 $ 36,084 $ (17,299 ) Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (for the quarter) 0.40 % 0.75 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to loans and leases held for investment 1.82 % 1.82 % Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment 2.27 % 2.33 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment 475.8 % 516.9 % (1) Nonaccrual loans include guaranteed amounts of $13.9 million at December 31, 2020 and $13.8 million at September 30, 2020.

After taking pro-active and decisive steps in the first quarter at the onset of the pandemic to downgrade certain loans, the level of special mention loans and leases, which peaked in the first quarter of 2020, and classified and nonaccrual loans and leases, which peaked in the second quarter of 2020, have declined with the enhanced ongoing monitoring of the loan and lease portfolio during the course of the year. Despite the early actions, enhanced monitoring, and build in the allowance for credit losses, certain credit metrics remain elevated as we continue to manage the credit environment and economic impacts caused by the pandemic.



The following table presents nonaccrual loans and leases and accruing loans and leases past due between 30 and 89 days by loan portfolio segment and class as of the dates indicated:

December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Increase (Decrease) Accruing Accruing Accruing and 30-89 and 30-89 and 30-89 Days Past Days Past Days Past Nonaccrual Due Nonaccrual Due Nonaccrual Due (Dollars in thousands) Real estate mortgage: Commercial $ 43,731 $ 3,636 $ 45,120 $ - $ (1,389 ) $ 3,636 Income producing and other residential 1,826 600 2,008 1,761 (182 ) (1,161 ) Total real estate mortgage 45,557 4,236 47,128 1,761 (1,571 ) 2,475 Real estate construction and land: Commercial 315 - 324 - (9 ) - Residential - 759 - 3,108 - (2,349 ) Total real estate construction and land 315 759 324 3,108 (9 ) (2,349 ) Commercial: Asset-based 2,679 - 2,817 - (138 ) - Venture capital 1,980 540 2,001 2,319 (21 ) (1,779 ) Other commercial 40,243 2,078 32,941 185 7,302 1,893 Total commercial 44,902 2,618 37,759 2,504 7,143 114 Consumer 389 1,260 404 791 (15 ) 469 Total held for investment $ 91,163 $ 8,873 $ 85,615 $ 8,164 $ 5,548 $ 709

During the fourth quarter of 2020, nonaccrual loans and leases increased by $5.5 million due primarily to an addition of one security monitoring loan for $26.3 million, partially offset by the sale of one security monitoring loan for $12.1 million and the paydown of another security monitoring loan for $5.8 million.

CAPITAL

The following table presents certain actual capital ratios and ratios excluding PPP loans:

December 31, 2020 Excluding September 30, PPP 2020

Actual (1) Loans (1) Actual PacWest Bancorp Consolidated: Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 8.55 % 8.93 % (3 ) 8.66 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.53 % 10.53 % 10.45 % Total capital ratio 13.76 % 13.76 % 13.74 % Tangible common equity ratio (2) 8.78 % 9.12 % (3 ) 8.71 % (1) Capital information for December 31, 2020 is preliminary. (2) Non-GAAP measure.

(3) PPP loans have been excluded from total assets in denominator as they are zero risk-weighted.

ABOUT PACWEST BANCORP

PacWest Bancorp (“PacWest”) is a bank holding company with over $29 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with executive offices in Denver, Colorado, with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the “Bank”). The Bank has 70 full-service branches located in California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch located in Denver, Colorado. The Bank provides community banking products including lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office. The Bank offers national lending products including asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle-market businesses on a national basis. The Bank also offers venture banking products including a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial and venture-backed businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovative hubs across the United States. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains certain forward-looking information about PacWest Bancorp that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about future financial and operational results, expectations, or intentions are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on information available at the time of the communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting PacWest Bancorp, its employees, customers and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on its business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity and prospects is uncertain. The length of the COVID-19 pandemic and the severity of its impact on key macro-economic indicators such as unemployment and GDP may have a material impact on our allowance for credit losses and related provision for credit losses. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions could adversely affect PacWest Bancorp’s revenues and the values of its assets, including goodwill, and liabilities, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. In addition, PacWest Bancorp’s results could be adversely affected by changes in interest rates, sustained high unemployment rates, deterioration in the credit quality of its loan portfolio or in the value of the collateral securing those loans, deterioration in the value of its investment securities, the magnitude of individual loan losses on security monitoring loans, and legal and regulatory developments. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the risk factors described in documents filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 150,464 $ 187,176 $ 172,585 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 3,010,197 2,766,020 465,039 Total cash and cash equivalents 3,160,661 2,953,196 637,624 Securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 5,235,591 4,532,614 3,797,187 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 17,250 17,250 40,924 Total investment securities 5,252,841 4,549,864 3,838,111 Gross loans and leases held for investment 19,153,357 19,101,680 18,910,740 Deferred fees, net (69,980 ) (75,480 ) (63,868 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees 19,083,377 19,026,200 18,846,872 Allowance for loan and lease losses (348,181 ) (345,966 ) (138,785 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net 18,735,196 18,680,234 18,708,087 Equipment leased to others under operating leases 333,846 286,425 324,084 Premises and equipment, net 39,234 40,544 38,585 Foreclosed assets, net 14,027 13,747 440 Goodwill 1,078,670 1,078,670 2,548,670 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 23,641 26,813 38,394 Other assets 860,326 797,223 636,811 Total assets $ 29,498,442 $ 28,426,716 $ 26,770,806 LIABILITIES: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 9,193,827 $ 9,346,744 $ 7,243,298 Interest-bearing deposits 15,746,890 14,618,951 11,989,738 Total deposits 24,940,717 23,965,695 19,233,036 Borrowings 5,000 60,000 1,759,008 Subordinated debentures 465,812 463,282 458,209 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 491,962 451,508 365,856 Total liabilities 25,903,491 24,940,485 21,816,109 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 1,207 1,208 1,219 Additional paid-in-capital 3,100,633 3,125,554 3,306,006 Retained earnings 409,391 292,561 1,652,248 Treasury stock (88,803 ) (88,566 ) (83,434 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 172,523 155,474 78,658 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1) 3,594,951 3,486,231 4,954,697 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 29,498,442 $ 28,426,716 $ 26,770,806 Book value per share $ 30.36 $ 29.42 $ 41.36 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 21.05 $ 20.09 $ 19.77 Shares outstanding 118,414,853 118,489,927 119,781,605 (1) Includes net unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale, net $ 172,523 $ 155,474 $ 78,658 (2) Non-GAAP measure.





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS (LOSS) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest income: Loans and leases $ 242,198 $ 240,811 $ 263,402 $ 993,138 $ 1,097,845 Investment securities 28,843 24,443 28,135 106,770 115,569 Deposits in financial institutions 1,135 654 2,056 3,583 6,479 Total interest income 272,176 265,908 293,593 1,103,491 1,219,893 Interest expense: Deposits 8,454 9,887 34,802 59,663 148,460 Borrowings 37 27 5,189 8,161 26,961 Subordinated debentures 4,477 4,670 6,983 21,109 29,843 Total interest expense 12,968 14,584 46,974 88,933 205,264 Net interest income 259,208 251,324 246,619 1,014,558 1,014,629 Provision for credit losses 10,000 97,000 3,000 339,000 22,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 249,208 154,324 243,619 675,558 992,629 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,119 2,570 3,611 10,351 14,637 Other commissions and fees 9,974 10,541 10,170 40,347 43,623 Leased equipment income 9,440 9,900 10,648 43,628 38,727 Gain on sale of loans and leases 1,671 35 23 2,139 1,114 Gain on sale of securities 4 5,270 184 13,171 25,445 Other income 15,642 9,936 2,540 36,424 19,016 Total noninterest income 39,850 38,252 27,176 146,060 142,562 Noninterest expense: Compensation 73,171 75,131 74,637 271,494 285,862 Occupancy 14,083 14,771 14,541 57,555 57,407 Data processing 6,718 6,505 6,770 26,779 27,556 Other professional services 6,800 4,713 4,261 19,917 17,803 Insurance and assessments 5,064 3,939 4,168 22,625 16,404 Intangible asset amortization 3,172 3,751 4,153 14,753 18,726 Leased equipment depreciation 7,501 7,057 6,856 28,865 24,016 Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net (272 ) 335 (3,446 ) (17 ) (3,555 ) Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs 1,060 - (269 ) 1,060 349 Customer related expense 4,430 4,762 3,952 17,532 13,839 Loan expense 3,926 3,499 2,967 13,454 12,931 Goodwill impairment - - - 1,470,000 - Other expense 10,029 8,939 5,138 40,002 30,913 Total noninterest expense 135,682 133,402 123,728 1,984,019 502,251 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 153,376 59,174 147,067 (1,162,401 ) 632,940 Income tax expense 36,546 13,671 29,186 75,173 164,304 Net earnings (loss) $ 116,830 $ 45,503 $ 117,881 $ (1,237,574 ) $ 468,636 Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.99 $ 0.38 $ 0.98 $ (10.61 ) $ 3.90 Dividends declared and paid per share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.60 $ 1.35 $ 2.40





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE CALCULATIONS Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Net earnings (loss) $ 116,830 $ 45,503 $ 117,881 $ (1,237,574 ) $ 468,636 Less: earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock (1) (1,398 ) (578 ) (1,458 ) (1,782 ) (5,182 ) Net earnings (loss) allocated to common shares $ 115,432 $ 44,925 $ 116,423 $ (1,239,356 ) $ 463,454 Weighted-average basic shares and unvested restricted stock outstanding 118,446 118,438 119,804 118,463 120,468 Less: weighted-average unvested restricted stock outstanding (1,652 ) (1,684 ) (1,566 ) (1,610 ) (1,502 ) Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 116,794 116,754 118,238 116,853 118,966 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.99 $ 0.38 $ 0.98 $ (10.61 ) $ 3.90 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Net earnings (loss) allocated to common shares $ 115,432 $ 44,925 $ 116,423 $ (1,239,356 ) $ 463,454 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 116,794 116,754 118,238 116,853 118,966 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.99 $ 0.38 $ 0.98 $ (10.61 ) $ 3.90 (1) Represents cash dividends paid to holders of unvested stock, net of forfeitures, plus undistributed earnings amounts available to holders of unvested restricted stock, if any.





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Cost Balance Expense Cost Balance Expense Cost (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Loans and leases (1)(2) $ 18,769,214 $ 243,188 5.15% $ 19,195,737 $ 241,547 5.01% $ 18,470,583 $ 263,783 5.67% Investment securities (3) 4,888,993 30,757 2.50% 4,107,915 26,015 2.52% 3,811,216 29,509 3.07% Deposits in financial institutions 3,576,335 1,135 0.13% 2,554,349 654 0.10% 498,068 2,056 1.64% Total interest-earning assets (1) 27,234,542 275,080 4.02% 25,858,001 268,216 4.13% 22,779,867 295,348 5.14% Other assets 2,100,247 2,077,192 3,600,872 Total assets $ 29,334,789 $ 27,935,193 $ 26,380,739 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest checking $ 5,191,435 2,064 0.16% $ 4,904,614 2,019 0.16% $ 3,731,696 10,031 1.07% Money market 7,636,220 3,225 0.17% 7,170,842 3,081 0.17% 5,117,553 12,063 0.94% Savings 567,646 35 0.02% 565,395 35 0.02% 509,497 204 0.16% Time 1,650,150 3,130 0.75% 1,876,072 4,752 1.01% 2,744,156 12,504 1.81% Total interest-bearing deposits 15,045,451 8,454 0.22% 14,516,923 9,887 0.27% 12,102,902 34,802 1.14% Borrowings 237,098 37 0.06% 181,315 27 0.06% 1,179,220 5,189 1.75% Subordinated debentures 463,951 4,477 3.84% 462,375 4,670 4.02% 456,997 6,983 6.06% Total interest-bearing liabilities 15,746,500 12,968 0.33% 15,160,613 14,584 0.38% 13,739,119 46,974 1.36% Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 9,589,789 8,812,391 7,338,888 Other liabilities 462,075 464,320 372,550 Total liabilities 25,798,364 24,437,324 21,450,557 Stockholders' equity 3,536,425 3,497,869 4,930,182 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 29,334,789 $ 27,935,193 $ 26,380,739 Net interest income (1) $ 262,112 $ 253,632 $ 248,374 Net interest spread (1) 3.69% 3.75% 3.78% Net interest margin (1) 3.83% 3.90% 4.33% Total deposits (4) $ 24,635,240 $ 8,454 0.14% $ 23,329,314 $ 9,887 0.17% $ 19,441,790 $ 34,802 0.71% (1) Tax equivalent. (2) Includes discount accretion on acquired loans of $3.8 million, $2.0 million, and $3.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. (3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $1.9 million, $1.6 million, and $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019 related to tax-exempt income on investment securities. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (4) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on total deposits divided by average total deposits.





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER BALANCE SHEET December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 150,464 $ 187,176 $ 174,059 $ 172,570 $ 172,585 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 3,010,197 2,766,020 1,747,077 439,690 465,039 Total cash and cash equivalents 3,160,661 2,953,196 1,921,136 612,260 637,624 Securities available-for-sale 5,235,591 4,532,614 3,851,141 3,757,663 3,797,187 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 17,250 17,250 17,250 54,244 40,924 Total investment securities 5,252,841 4,549,864 3,868,391 3,811,907 3,838,111 Gross loans and leases held for investment 19,153,357 19,101,680 19,780,476 19,806,394 18,910,740 Deferred fees, net (69,980 ) (75,480 ) (85,845 ) (61,089 ) (63,868 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees 19,083,377 19,026,200 19,694,631 19,745,305 18,846,872 Allowance for loan and lease losses (348,181 ) (345,966 ) (301,050 ) (221,292 ) (138,785 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net 18,735,196 18,680,234 19,393,581 19,524,013 18,708,087 Equipment leased to others under operating leases 333,846 286,425 295,191 306,530 - 324,084 Premises and equipment, net 39,234 40,544 42,299 39,799 38,585 Foreclosed assets, net 14,027 13,747 1,449 1,701 440 Goodwill 1,078,670 1,078,670 1,078,670 1,078,670 2,548,670 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 23,641 26,813 30,564 34,446 38,394 Other assets 860,326 797,223 734,457 733,941 636,811 Total assets $ 29,498,442 $ 28,426,716 $ 27,365,738 $ 26,143,267 $ 26,770,806 LIABILITIES: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 9,193,827 $ 9,346,744 $ 8,629,543 $ 7,510,218 $ 7,243,298 Interest-bearing deposits 15,746,890 14,618,951 14,299,036 12,065,619 11,989,738 Total deposits 24,940,717 23,965,695 22,928,579 19,575,837 19,233,036 Borrowings 5,000 60,000 60,000 2,295,000 1,759,008 Subordinated debentures 465,812 463,282 460,772 458,994 458,209 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 491,962 451,508 463,489 423,047 365,856 Total liabilities 25,903,491 24,940,485 23,912,840 22,752,878 21,816,109 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1) 3,594,951 3,486,231 3,452,898 3,390,389 4,954,697 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 29,498,442 $ 28,426,716 $ 27,365,738 $ 26,143,267 $ 26,770,806 Book value per share $ 30.36 $ 29.42 $ 29.17 $ 28.75 $ 41.36 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 21.05 $ 20.09 $ 19.80 $ 19.31 $ 19.77 Shares outstanding 118,414,853 118,489,927 118,374,603 117,916,789 119,781,605 (1) Includes net unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale, net $ 172,523 $ 155,474 $ 145,038 $ 90,916 $ 78,658 (2) Non-GAAP measure.





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER STATEMENT OF EARNINGS (LOSS) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest income: Loans and leases $ 242,198 $ 240,811 $ 247,851 $ 262,278 $ 263,402 Investment securities 28,843 24,443 26,038 27,446 28,135 Deposits in financial institutions 1,135 654 186 1,608 2,056 Total interest income 272,176 265,908 274,075 291,332 293,593 Interest expense: Deposits 8,454 9,887 13,075 28,247 34,802 Borrowings 37 27 1,319 6,778 5,189 Subordinated debentures 4,477 4,670 5,402 6,560 6,983 Total interest expense 12,968 14,584 19,796 41,585 46,974 Net interest income 259,208 251,324 254,279 249,747 246,619 Provision for credit losses 10,000 97,000 120,000 112,000 3,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 249,208 154,324 134,279 137,747 243,619 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,119 2,570 2,004 2,658 3,611 Other commissions and fees 9,974 10,541 10,111 9,721 10,170 Leased equipment income 9,440 9,900 12,037 12,251 10,648 Gain on sale of loans and leases 1,671 35 346 87 23 Gain on sale of securities 4 5,270 7,715 182 184 Other income 15,642 9,936 6,645 4,201 2,540 Total noninterest income 39,850 38,252 38,858 29,100 27,176 Noninterest expense: Compensation 73,171 75,131 61,910 61,282 74,637 Occupancy 14,083 14,771 14,494 14,207 14,541 Data processing 6,718 6,505 7,102 6,454 6,770 Other professional services 6,800 4,713 4,146 4,258 4,261 Insurance and assessments 5,064 3,939 9,373 4,249 4,168 Intangible asset amortization 3,172 3,751 3,882 3,948 4,153 Leased equipment depreciation 7,501 7,057 7,102 7,205 6,856 Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net (272 ) 335 (146 ) 66 (3,446 ) Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs 1,060 - - - (269 ) Customer related expense 4,430 4,762 4,408 3,932 3,952 Loan expense 3,926 3,499 3,379 2,650 2,967 Goodwill impairment - - - 1,470,000 - Other expense 10,029 8,939 11,315 9,719 5,138 Total noninterest expense 135,682 133,402 126,965 1,587,970 123,728 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 153,376 59,174 46,172 (1,421,123 ) 147,067 Income tax expense 36,546 13,671 12,968 11,988 29,186 Net earnings (loss) $ 116,830 $ 45,503 $ 33,204 $ (1,433,111 ) $ 117,881 Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.99 $ 0.38 $ 0.28 $ (12.23 ) $ 0.98 Dividends declared and paid per share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.60 $ 0.60





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.58 % 0.65 % 0.50 % (21.27 )% 1.77 % Pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment, pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR") return on average assets (1)(2) 2.22 % 2.22 % 2.51 % 2.39 % 2.26 % Return on average equity (1) 13.14 % 5.18 % 3.87 % (116.28 )% 9.49 % Return on average tangible equity (1)(2) 19.63 % 8.20 % 6.39 % 6.88 % 20.68 % Efficiency ratio 43.6 % 45.1 % 42.9 % 40.6 % 44.8 % Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets (1) 1.84 % 1.90 % 1.92 % 23.57 % 1.86 % Average Yields/Costs (1): Yield on: Average loans and leases (3) 5.15 % 5.01 % 5.01 % 5.54 % 5.67 % Average interest-earning assets (3) 4.02 % 4.13 % 4.53 % 5.02 % 5.14 % Cost of: Average interest-bearing deposits 0.22 % 0.27 % 0.40 % 0.95 % 1.14 % Average total deposits 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.25 % 0.59 % 0.71 % Average interest-bearing liabilities 0.33 % 0.38 % 0.55 % 1.16 % 1.36 % Net interest spread (3) 3.69 % 3.75 % 3.98 % 3.86 % 3.78 % Net interest margin (3) 3.83 % 3.90 % 4.20 % 4.31 % 4.33 % Average Balances: Assets: Loans and leases, net of deferred fees $ 18,769,214 $ 19,195,737 $ 19,951,603 $ 19,065,035 $ 18,470,583 Interest-earning assets 27,234,542 25,858,001 24,531,204 23,455,636 22,779,867 Total assets 29,334,789 27,935,193 26,621,227 27,099,040 26,380,739 Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 9,589,789 8,812,391 8,292,151 7,357,717 7,338,888 Interest-bearing deposits 15,045,451 14,516,923 13,116,297 11,896,780 12,102,902 Total deposits 24,635,240 23,329,314 21,408,448 19,254,497 19,441,790 Borrowings 237,098 181,315 871,110 2,026,749 1,179,220 Subordinated debentures 463,951 462,375 459,466 458,399 456,997 Interest-bearing liabilities 15,746,500 15,160,613 14,446,873 14,381,928 13,739,119 Stockholders' equity 3,536,425 3,497,869 3,446,850 4,956,778 4,930,182 (1) Annualized. (2) Non-GAAP measure. (3) Tax equivalent.



