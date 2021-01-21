 

Prosafe SE Q4 2020 results and webcast on 4 February 2021

21.01.2021, 07:00   

Prosafe SE will release its fourth quarter 2020 results on 4 February 2021 at approx. 07:00 a.m. CET. The Q4 2020 report and the Q4 2020 presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on Prosafe’s website www.prosafe.com

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO and Stig H. Christiansen, Deputy CEO & CFO will the same day at 10:00 a.m. CET host an audio webcast. The audio webcast can be followed at www.prosafe.com

It will be possible to submit questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the audio webcast. These questions will be answered after the presentation. A replay of the audio webcast will be made available at www.prosafe.com shortly after.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 21 January 2021
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




