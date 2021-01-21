Rackspace Technology becomes a leader for the European Open Science Cloud marketplace providing AWS expertise for European Researchers

GEANT, one of the world’s largest research and education networks, made the selection as part of the OCRE IaaS+ tender for commercial cloud services that will empower research institutions and universities to move their IT environments to the cloud.

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, has been selected by GEANT’s new procurement framework, Open Clouds for Research Environments (OCRE), to provide Amazon Web Services (AWS) solutions to European Researchers.

Until now, European Researchers and the wider Educational Community have had their digital transformations held back due to the absence of procurement frameworks and technical skills. As a result of the OCRE project, the strong demand for commercial cloud services can now be met. Organisations that require AWS capabilities in 38 countries across Europe will be supported by Rackspace Technology expertise, which includes 14 AWS competencies and with 1,600 certifications.

“As European research institutions and universities seek to accelerate their journey to the cloud, the OCRE project removes barriers creating a seamless connection into the IT ecosystem,” said Mahesh Desai, Chief Relationship Officer, EMEA at Rackspace Technology.

“Rackspace Technology has exceptional managed services expertise within the AWS cloud environment and has delivered truly valuable business outcomes for customers across EMEA. As an integral partner of AWS and we’re excited to begin empowering these organisations to enhance their capabilities through the cloud.”

