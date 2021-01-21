 

GBT Researching AI based, Robotics Technology for the Medical Field

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”) is researching AI based, robotics technology for the medial field. Due to the expected growth in the global medical robotics industry through 2023*, a wide range of robots are being developed to serve in a variety of roles within the medical environment. Probably one of the most famous medicals robot is the da Vinci Surgical System**, that was approved by the FDA in 2000. This system is designed to perform minimally invasive surgeries and is controlled by a surgeon from a console.

GBT is commencing new research that is targeting medical application robotics, empowered by its AI system. In this research, the Company will focus on the innovation and technological advancements that is offered by AI to enable medical robots achieving higher standards. Using AI technology, robots can perform minimally invasive procedures with high accuracy and precision. For example, performing laser incisions on soft tissue, especially for microsurgeries. Using expert system guidance, one of the research goals, is to perform robotic based laser incisions simulation based on surgeon high level commands where an AI engine controls a high precision laser beam to achieve a desired incision shape, length, and depth. Another planned topic to be researched is robotic assistance for biopsies where under robotic guidance a surgeon can performs a biopsy based on 3D imaging of the area. The Company plans to develop simulated procedures and flows to be tested for further medical purposes.

“The field of robotics is under constant development in many areas of our daily lives. One of the popular fields that robotics researchers invest major efforts, is the medical arena. Today’s robots can take patient’s vitals, assist with prosthetics, perform an endoscopy (looking inside the human body typically via Camera) and complex surgeries. As the demand for less invasive, less painful, high precision procedures is rapidly growing, we will be evaluating our AI system for these types of procedure. Our goal is to utilize a high precision mechanical arm based robotic system in simulated medical procedures supervised by an expert system. The plan is to investigate into soft tissues ultra-fine laser incisions, 3D imaging, and intelligent navigation to organs sites of interest. Our goal is to develop low and high level programs to command robotic mechanism for various physicians assisting tasks. Our research will involve full robotic automation, a physician assistant, and a combination of both. The research is planned to be on-going and we plan to produce technical papers with conclusions and results. Based on our results, we will then seek commercial partners in this domain.” Said Danny Rittman the Company’s CTO.

