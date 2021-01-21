 

Regency Centers Announces Tax Information for 2020 Distributions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (The “Company”) (NASDAQ:REG) today announced the federal income tax treatment of its 2020 distributions to holders of its common stock.

Regency Centers Corporation Common Stock: Symbol REG CUSIP #: 758849103

Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution Per Share Distribution Allocated to 2020 Ordinary Dividends Total Capital Gain Distr. Unrecapt Section 1250 Gain(1) Nontaxable Distributions Section 199A Dividends(2)
                 
2/24/2020 3/5/2020 $0.5950 $0.5950 $0.5950 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.5950
5/18/2020 5/26/2020 $0.5950 $0.5950 $0.5950 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.5950
8/14/2020 8/24/2020 $0.5950 $0.5950 $0.5950 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.5950
12/16/2020 1/5/2021 $0.5950 $0.4050 $0.4050 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.4050
                 
TOTALS   $2.3800 $2.1900 $2.1900 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $2.1900


  (1) This is the amount included in the Total Capital Gain Distribution that is Unrecaptured Section 1250 gain.
  (2) This amount represents dividends eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A, and is included in Ordinary Dividends.

Please note, of the $0.5950 per share dividend declared for holders of record on December 16, 2020 and paid on January 5, 2021, $0.4050 is reported for income tax purposes in 2020 with the remaining $0.1900 to be reported in 2021.

This information is being provided to assist shareholders with tax reporting related to distributions made by the Company. Taxability of 2020 distributions is not necessarily indicative of taxability of future distributions. The tax information provided herein should not be construed as tax advice and shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Christy McElroy
904 598 7616
ChristyMcElroy@regencycenters.com


Regency Centers Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Regency Centers Announces Tax Information for 2020 Distributions JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Regency Centers Corporation (The “Company”) (NASDAQ:REG) today announced the federal income tax treatment of its 2020 distributions to holders of its common stock. Regency Centers …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors
Greenlane Renewables Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
BW Energy: Key information regarding potential subsequent offering
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Regency Centers Provides an Update on Financing Activity, Property Transactions, and its Investment Pipeline Review