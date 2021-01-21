iSun (formerly Peck) established a dominant position over the past 50 years as a leading electrical and data contractor, as well as the largest solar EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) in Vermont, focused on high-quality commercial, industrial and small-utility scale solar projects. It has constructed over 200 megawatts of solar projects to date (enough to power 38,000 homes). Despite COVID-related challenges last year, there were no project cancellations. Peck has been executing a disciplined growth plan since becoming a public company in June 2019, and an accretive merger & acquisition strategy has been a top priority. Acquiring iSun and the iSun Brand and its innovations is consistent with the Company’s evolution toward serving its customers as a full-service energy solutions provider. Furthermore, adding higher margin products and energy services will have a positive impact on typical solar EPC margins. Combining a profitable EPC business for solar, electrical and data contracting with award-winning products and platforms that are modular, scalable and connected is a powerful combination that differentiates the Company from other solar or EV (electric vehicle) charging companies.

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) ( “iSun”), formerly The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (“Peck”), a leading commercial solar engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) company and iSun Energy LLC (“iSun”), a provider of innovative solar power, electric mobility and smart city solutions for government, commercial, retail, academic and data-center projects, today announced that they have closed on the acquisition of iSun Energy LLC, announced on January 5 th , 2021.

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Closes Acquisition of iSun Energy LLC, Changes Name to iSun, Inc. and Ticker Symbol to ISUN

