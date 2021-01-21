 

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Closes Acquisition of iSun Energy LLC, Changes Name to iSun, Inc. and Ticker Symbol to ISUN

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 14:29  |  46   |   |   

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) ( “iSun”), formerly The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (“Peck”), a leading commercial solar engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) company and iSun Energy LLC (“iSun”), a provider of innovative solar power, electric mobility and smart city solutions for government, commercial, retail, academic and data-center projects, today announced that they have closed on the acquisition of iSun Energy LLC, announced on January 5th, 2021.

Merger Rationale

iSun (formerly Peck) established a dominant position over the past 50 years as a leading electrical and data contractor, as well as the largest solar EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) in Vermont, focused on high-quality commercial, industrial and small-utility scale solar projects. It has constructed over 200 megawatts of solar projects to date (enough to power 38,000 homes). Despite COVID-related challenges last year, there were no project cancellations. Peck has been executing a disciplined growth plan since becoming a public company in June 2019, and an accretive merger & acquisition strategy has been a top priority. Acquiring iSun and the iSun Brand and its innovations is consistent with the Company’s evolution toward serving its customers as a full-service energy solutions provider. Furthermore, adding higher margin products and energy services will have a positive impact on typical solar EPC margins. Combining a profitable EPC business for solar, electrical and data contracting with award-winning products and platforms that are modular, scalable and connected is a powerful combination that differentiates the Company from other solar or EV (electric vehicle) charging companies.

Highlights

  • iSun now trades on Nasdaq as ISUN and replaces PECK
  • iSun near term pipeline across New England, New York and other locations to be announced shortly.
  • Combined group backlog reaches USD $60M
  • The iSun Brand companies will continue to provide its trusted solar, electrical, and data services to its commercial and industrial customers
  • The iSun Brand offerings include the iSun Energy & Mobility Hub, a solar canopy for EV charging, and the iSun Oasis Smart Solar Bench will immediately begin to be offered by the entire group to its current and new prospect base.
  • Timely market expansion capitalizes on the Biden administration’s plan to make major public investments in renewables and electric mobility infrastructure, including in 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations.
  • Industry experts anticipate 100 GWs of solar infrastructure will be constructed over the next 5 years, representing 50% growth.1

iSun Brand Products

Seite 1 von 4
The Peck Company Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Closes Acquisition of iSun Energy LLC, Changes Name to iSun, Inc. and Ticker Symbol to ISUN iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) ( “iSun”), formerly The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (“Peck”), a leading commercial solar engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) company and iSun Energy LLC (“iSun”), a provider of innovative solar power, electric …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Cadence to Acquire NUMECA to Expand System Analysis Capabilities With Computational Fluid Dynamics
Mydecine Innovations Group Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal
American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units
Alcoa Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of its Stockholders to Consider Proposed Business ...
Arizona Metals Announces Filing of Restated Financial Statements
REPEAT/Join Nextech’s CEO Evan Gappelberg and The Global Sales Leadership Team for a Proactive ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Completes Name Change to iSun, Inc.
12.01.21
The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Closes $10.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules
08.01.21
The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Announces $10.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-market Under Nasdaq Rules
05.01.21
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Provider and Clean Energy Product Innovator