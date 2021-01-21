Arlo Technologies Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading internet-connected camera brand, today announced that it will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. The news release announcing the fourth quarter and full year 2020 results will be disseminated on February 23, 2021 after the market closes.

The toll-free dial-in number for the live audio call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) on February 23, 2021 is (866) 393-4306. The international dial-in number for the live audio call is (734) 385-2616. The conference ID for the call is 8394616. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Arlo’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.arlo.com. A replay of the call will be available via the web at http://investor.arlo.com.