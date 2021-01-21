 

Bottomline to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 2, 2021

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who:    Bottomline (NASDAQ: EPAY) makes complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.
     
What:   Announcement of Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
         
When:   On Tuesday, February 2, 2021, a press release summarizing the company’s financial results will be issued at 4:00 p.m. EST. An investor conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. EST.
    NOTE: To access the call, please use the dial-in information below.
         
 Conference Call Details:      
       
  Dial-In Number:  U.S.  (877) 407-3980 
    International (201) 689-8475
   
  A digital replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 p.m. on February 2, 2021 through midnight on February 16, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing U.S. (877) 660-6853 or International dial in: (201) 612-7415, Conference ID: 13712727. The conference call will also be available live at https://investors.bottomline.com/overview/default.aspx.
   
Contact: Rick Booth
Bottomline
603-501-6270
rbooth@bottomline.com
   
  Bottomline and the BT logo are trademarks of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. which may be registered in certain jurisdictions. All other brand/product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
         
  BTInvestorPR



                                                      
                                                


         

        
        






