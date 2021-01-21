 

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Earnings Results

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Enterprises, Inc., (NASDAQ: RUSHA & RUSHB), which operates the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America will host a conference call to discuss earnings for the fourth quarter and year end of 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern/9:00 a.m. Central. Earnings will be reported after the close of market on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Listen to the live conference call on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern/9:00 a.m. Central by dialing one of the following telephone numbers:

Dial in: 914-495-8522
Dial in (Toll Free): 877-638-4557
Conference ID: 8038726
   

The conference call, featuring President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Rusty Rush; Executive Vice President Derrek Weaver; Chief Operating Officer Michael McRoberts; and Chief Financial Officer Steve Keller, can be accessed live via the Internet at http://investor.rushenterprises.com/events.cfm.

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, the webcast will be available on our website at the above link until April 15, 2021.   Listen to the audio replay until February 18, 2021 by dialing one of the following telephone numbers:

Dial in: 404-537-3406
Dial in (Toll Free): 855-859-2056
Encore: 800-585-8367
Conference ID: 8038726
Web PIN: 7080
   

About Rush Enterprises, Inc.
Rush Enterprises, Inc. is the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. The Company owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, with more than 100 dealership locations in 22 states. These vehicle centers, strategically located in high traffic areas on or near major highways throughout the United States, represent truck and bus manufacturers, including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, FUSO, IC Bus and Blue Bird. They offer an integrated approach to meeting customer needs — from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts, service and collision center operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental. Rush Enterprises' operations also provide vehicle upfitting, CNG fuel systems and vehicle telematics products. Additional information about Rush Enterprises’ products and services is available at www.rushenterprises.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @rushtruckcenter and on Facebook at facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.

Contact:
Rush Enterprises, Inc., San Antonio, Texas
Steve Keller (830) 302-5226


