 

UPDATE -- Bespoke Extracts Announces $100k Investment From CEO and Addition of New Brand Ambassador, UFC Fighter Maryna Moroz

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 03:41  |  55   |   |   

SUNNY ISLES, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: BSPK), producer of high quality, hemp-derived CBD products, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Danil (Danny) Pollack, pursuant to which the Company sold Pollack 2,000,000 shares of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $100,000.

In connection with the foregoing, the Company relied upon the exemption from registration provided by Section 4(a)(2) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, for transactions not involving a public offering.

Commenting on the transaction, Pollack said, “My continued personal investments in Bespoke is a direct reflection of my confidence in the exciting business-building strategies that our team is executing and my belief that the Bespoke brand will earn global industry distinction as a preferred provider of superior quality CBD formulations.”

In other news, Bespoke announced that Ukranian Mixed Martial Artist Maryna Moroz has been named as the Company’s newest brand ambassador, joining a world class team of elite athletes and social influencers to support building market awareness and appreciation for Bespoke’s growing line of hemp-derived CBD products. Widely known as “Iron Lady,” Moroz is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, where she competes in the flyweight division and boasts stats of 10-3-0. She is also a boxing coach for the Ukranian Olympic women’s boxing team. “I train hard every day to remain in top competitive form, but I also work just as hard to ensure that my health and wellness are optimized so my training and recovery processes are never compromised. Introducing Bespoke CBD formulations into my daily nutritional regiment is proving to be very beneficial, helping me to be my best self.”

Pollack added, “We are very proud to be attracting such an amazing, prolific group of health conscious individuals who have come to rely on Bespoke Extracts’ hemp-derived CBD products to achieve their respective health objectives; and who gladly share their positive opinions about the Bespoke brand with their myriads of fans and social media followers.”

This press release does not constitute an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state.

Seite 1 von 2
Bespoke Extracts Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UPDATE -- Bespoke Extracts Announces $100k Investment From CEO and Addition of New Brand Ambassador, UFC Fighter Maryna Moroz SUNNY ISLES, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: BSPK), producer of high quality, hemp-derived CBD products, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with the Company’s Chief …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Cocrystal Pharma Presentation at the reimagine Health Research Symposium Features Overview of ...
EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces an Increase in Private Placement to $6.5 Million
Eldorado Gold and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Work Begins on Lithium Bulk Sample
Cartier Launches 30,000 m Diamond Drill Program on the Benoist Property
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
AditxtScore Immune Monitoring Service Will be Operational on February 1st
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Bespoke Extracts Announces $100K Investment From CEO and Addition of New Brand Ambassador, UFC Fighter Maryna Moroz
19.01.21
Bespoke Extracts Increases Conversion Price of Outstanding Discount Convertible Debentures
13.01.21
Bespoke Extracts to Reintroduce Premium Mānuka Honey-Infused CBD Formulations
06.01.21
Bespoke Extracts Announces Special CBD Promotional Offers and Continued Expansion of Superstar Team of Brand Ambassadors
23.12.20
Bespoke Extracts Welcomes Mixed Martial Artists Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford to the Growing Team of Bespoke CBD Brand Ambassadors