UPDATE -- Bespoke Extracts Announces $100k Investment From CEO and Addition of New Brand Ambassador, UFC Fighter Maryna Moroz

In connection with the foregoing, the Company relied upon the exemption from registration provided by Section 4(a)(2) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, for transactions not involving a public offering.

SUNNY ISLES, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: BSPK), producer of high quality, hemp-derived CBD products, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Danil (Danny) Pollack, pursuant to which the Company sold Pollack 2,000,000 shares of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $100,000.

Commenting on the transaction, Pollack said, “My continued personal investments in Bespoke is a direct reflection of my confidence in the exciting business-building strategies that our team is executing and my belief that the Bespoke brand will earn global industry distinction as a preferred provider of superior quality CBD formulations.”

In other news, Bespoke announced that Ukranian Mixed Martial Artist Maryna Moroz has been named as the Company’s newest brand ambassador, joining a world class team of elite athletes and social influencers to support building market awareness and appreciation for Bespoke’s growing line of hemp-derived CBD products. Widely known as “Iron Lady,” Moroz is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, where she competes in the flyweight division and boasts stats of 10-3-0. She is also a boxing coach for the Ukranian Olympic women’s boxing team. “I train hard every day to remain in top competitive form, but I also work just as hard to ensure that my health and wellness are optimized so my training and recovery processes are never compromised. Introducing Bespoke CBD formulations into my daily nutritional regiment is proving to be very beneficial, helping me to be my best self.”

Pollack added, “We are very proud to be attracting such an amazing, prolific group of health conscious individuals who have come to rely on Bespoke Extracts’ hemp-derived CBD products to achieve their respective health objectives; and who gladly share their positive opinions about the Bespoke brand with their myriads of fans and social media followers.”

This press release does not constitute an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state.