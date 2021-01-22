Mikko Koskimies to become the CEO of eQ Plc, Janne Larma becomes full-time Chair of the Board

Major shareholders of eQ Plc have proposed to the Annual General Meeting, that the current CEO of eQ Plc, Janne Larma, is elected as a member to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors has decided that, if the company’s Annual General Meeting decides on the composition of the Board of Directors in accordance with the proposal of the shareholders, the Board of Directors will elect Janne Larma as the Chair of the Board.

eQ Plc’s Board of Directors has decided to appoint Mikko Koskimies as CEO of eQ Plc. Mikko Koskimies acts currently as the Managing Director of eQ Asset Management Ltd and will continue also in this position after the nomination. The appointment will take effect on 1 April 2021.

In addition, eQ’s Board of Directors has entered into an agreement with Janne Larma regarding full-time Chair of the Board position. The agreement is conditional on eQ Plc's Annual General Meeting electing him as a member of the Board. The position would start on 1 April 2021, and in addition to assuming the role of Chair of the Board of Directors, Mr. Larma's duties would include e.g. developing eQ's strategy together with the CEO. Janne Larma will also continue at Advium Corporate Finance Oy as an advisor in acquisitions and real estate transactions. In connection with the change, a search for a new Managing Director of Advium has been started.

Janne Larma has been the CEO of eQ Plc for 10 years and the Managing Director of Advium for 20 years. During his time, eQ and Advium have both succeeded tremendously.

The company’s Chair of the Board Mr. Georg Ehrnrooth comments the change: ”These changes will increase the resources of eQ's management to further develop the company and to create a strategy that will ensure the company's continued strong growth well into the future. Both Koskimies and Larma will continue to make their full-time contribution to eQ. Both are highly experienced professionals and the Board of Directors sees the change in roles as a very positive thing for the company. At the same time, I would like to thank Janne for his wonderful work for eQ and its shareholders over the past ten years. Moreover, I am convinced that during Mikko's CEO period, the company will continue its strong performance also during the coming years.”

”Mikko is an excellent person to develop eQ during the coming years and to ensure continuity in the company. I am convinced that together we will take eQ strongly forward”, Janne Larma comments the change.

”I have been active with the great transformation in eQ Asset Management since 2012 and the company has become one of the largest players in the industry in Finland. I am excited to continue developing eQ in a greater role together with Janne, the Board of Directors and our brilliant staff”, comments Mikko Koskimies.

Helsinki, 22 January 2021

eQ Plc

Board of Directors

Additional information: Janne Larma, CEO, tel. +358 9 6817 892, Chair of the Board, Georg Ehrnrooth, tel. +358 9 6817 8900 or Mikko Koskimies, Managing Director of eQ Asset Management Ltd, tel. +358 9 6817 8799.

