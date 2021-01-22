Loncor Announces Private Placement Financing

Closing of the Financing is subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, including board and Toronto Stock Exchange approvals. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Financing for continued exploration and development of the Company’s Imbo Project, including additional drilling on the Adumbi gold deposit, and for general corporate purposes. Certain insiders of the Company have agreed to purchase a total of up to 20% of the Units.

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loncor Resources Inc. (" Loncor " or the " Company ") (TSX: "LN"; OTCQX: "LONCF”; FSE: "LO51") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company (the “ Units ”) at a price of Cdn$0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to Cdn$5,000,000 (the " Financing "). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant ") of the Company, with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of Cdn$0.75 for a period of 12 months following the closing date of the Financing.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About Loncor Resources Inc.

Loncor is a Canadian gold exploration company focussed on the Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (the “DRC”). The Loncor team has over two decades of experience of operating in the DRC. Ngayu has numerous positive indicators based on the geology, artisanal activity, encouraging drill results and an existing gold resource base. The area is 220 kilometres southwest of the Kibali gold mine, which is operated by Barrick Gold (TSX: “ABX”; NYSE: “GOLD”). In 2019, Kibali produced record gold production of 814,000 ounces at “all-in sustaining costs” of US$693/oz. Barrick has highlighted the Ngayu Greenstone Belt as an area of particular exploration interest and is moving towards earning 65% of any discovery in approximately 2,000 km2 of Loncor ground in the Ngayu Greenstone Belt that they are exploring. As per the joint venture agreements entered into between Loncor and Barrick, Barrick manages and funds exploration on the said ground until the completion of a pre-feasibility study on any gold discovery meeting the investment criteria of Barrick. In a recent announcement Barrick highlighted six prospective drill targets and have commenced confirmation drilling in 2020. Subject to the DRC’s free carried interest requirements, Barrick would earn 65% of any discovery with Loncor holding the balance of 35%. Loncor will be required, from that point forward, to fund its pro-rata share in respect of the discovery in order to maintain its 35% interest or be diluted.