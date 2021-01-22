Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell to be Featured on Yahoo Finance

The segment on Yahoo Finance will focus on Draganfly’s recent announcements in relation to Draganfly’s robust vaccine delivery payload for drone delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) (“ Draganfly ” or the “ Company ”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer‎, announced today that the CEO of the Company, Cameron Chell, will be featured on Yahoo Finance.

“We are honored to join Yahoo Finance and discuss Draganfly’s vaccine drone delivery payload system,” said Cameron Chell, CEO Draganfly. “We are eager to develop this payload and service as we can leverage our extensive patent portfolio as well as secure auto-pilot and flight management system to help with the distribution of the vaccine for COVID-19 and beyond.”

Cameron Chell’s segment on Yahoo Finance will air at 1040AM ET on Friday, January 22.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge and software and systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and technology developer serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

