 

Neptune Digital Assets Provides Financial Highlights and Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 16:54  |  49   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSX-V:DASH) (OTC:NPPTF) (FSE:1NW) (“Neptune” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be releasing its November 30, 2020 financial statements and management discussion and analysis next week.

Below are a number of financial highlights pertaining to the three months ended November 30, 2020 and for the period subsequent to period and up to the date of this news release.

  • The Company has achieved a positive net comprehensive income of $246,810 for the three months ended November 30, 2020.
  • Neptune had an 8% growth in total assets as of November 30, 2020 over August 31, 2020 and expects this to continue into Q2.
  • The Company’s cost cutting measures lowered cash costs from operations for the period by 31% over the same period in the prior year to $74,000.
  • The Company has zero debt at the period end and as of the date of this News Release.
  • The Company raised $300,000 subsequent to November 30 and those funds are being used to purchase a variety of crypto currencies.
  • The Company had 70 BTC loaned to Genesis Trading subsequent to period end, providing a consistent income stream of BTC for re-investment.
  • The Company’s three largest digital asset holdings as of the date of this release are 77 BTC, 139,530 ATOM, 2,006 DASH and 155 ETH. The Company also holds positions in BCH, Litecoin, Stellar, NEO, OMG, QTUM, FTM as well as the investment in the Protocol Crypto Fund and cash for strategic crypto currency purchases and operations.
  • The Company continues to purchase crypto daily in order to dollar cost average and is always optimizing its crypto portfolio in order to maximize growth for shareholders.

“We are pleased to present another successful quarter and have seen great performance in the sector subsequent to November 30, 2020. We continue to watch the crypto markets carefully in order to optimize our buying and staking regime,” stated Cale Moodie, Neptune CEO.

The Company also announces the grant of 6,000,000 stock options to directors and officers at a price of $0.20 pursuant to the Company’s share compensation plan.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

The Company has a diversified cryptocurrency portfolio with investments made in top market cap tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance and associated blockchain technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Cale Moodie, President and CEO

Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

604.319.6955

Seite 1 von 3
Neptune Digital Assets Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Neptune Digital Assets Provides Financial Highlights and Corporate Update VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSX-V:DASH) (OTC:NPPTF) (FSE:1NW) (“Neptune” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be releasing its November 30, 2020 financial statements …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces an Increase in Private Placement to $6.5 Million
Fluidigm Receives CE-IVD Mark for Its Saliva-Based Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for COVID-19
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Cartier Launches 30,000 m Diamond Drill Program on the Benoist Property
Immutep Quarterly Activities Report
Endeavour Shareholders Vote Overwhelmingly in Favour of The Arrangement Agreement with Teranga
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in Japan for the Prophylactic Treatment of ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announces MoU with Grupo Industrial CL to Explore Feasibility into Green ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
Neptune Digital Announces Symbol Change Date and Corporate Update
05.01.21
Neptune Digital Announces Intention to Change Trading Symbol on TSX-V To “NDA”