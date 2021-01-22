 

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Announces 2020 Distribution Tax Treatment

WYOMISSING, Pa., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) (the “Company”) announced the income tax allocation for federal income tax purposes of its aggregate distributions in 2020 of $2.50 per share of common stock (CUSIP: 36467J108).

Form 1099 Reference:  (Boxes 1a + 2a + 3)  Box 1a  Box 1b  Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5
Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution
Per Share 		Ordinary Taxable
Dividends 		Taxable Qualified
Dividends (1) 		Total Capital Gain
Distribution 		Unrecaptured
1250 Gain (2) 		Nondividend
Distributions (3) 		Section 199A
Dividends (4)
03/06/2020 03/20/2020 $0.700000 $0.686463 $0.000000 $0.000700 - $0.012837 $0.686463
05/13/2020 06/26/2020 $0.600000 $0.588397 $0.000000 $0.000600 - $0.011003 $0.588397
08/17/2020 09/25/2020 $0.600000 $0.588397 $0.000000 $0.000600 - $0.011003 $0.588397
11/16/2020 12/24/2020 $0.600000 $0.588397 $0.000000 $0.000600 - $0.011003 $0.588397
  Totals $2.500000 $2.451654 $0.000000 $0.002500  - $0.045846 $2.451654
                 
  (1)  Amounts in 1b are included in 1a          
  (2)  Amounts in 2b are included in 2a          
  (3)  Amounts in 3 are also known as Return of Capital        
  (4)  Amounts in 5 are included in 1a        

Gaming and Leisure Properties’ tax return for the year ended December 31, 2020, has not been filed.  As a result, the income tax allocation for the distributions discussed above has been calculated using the best available information as of the date of this press release. 

07.01.21
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Promotes Steven Ladany to Chief Development Officer
05.01.21
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Promotes Matthew Demchyk to Chief Investment Officer