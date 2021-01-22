Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Announces 2020 Distribution Tax Treatment
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 22.01.2021, 17:58 | 56 | 0 |
WYOMISSING, Pa., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) (the “Company”) announced the income tax allocation for federal income tax purposes of its aggregate distributions in 2020 of $2.50 per share of common stock (CUSIP: 36467J108).
|Form 1099 Reference:
|(Boxes 1a + 2a + 3)
|Box 1a
|Box 1b
|Box 2a
|Box 2b
|Box 3
|Box 5
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|
Total Distribution
Per Share
|
Ordinary Taxable
Dividends
|
Taxable Qualified
Dividends (1)
|
Total Capital Gain
Distribution
|
Unrecaptured
1250 Gain (2)
|
Nondividend
Distributions (3)
|
Section 199A
Dividends (4)
|03/06/2020
|03/20/2020
|$0.700000
|$0.686463
|$0.000000
|$0.000700
|-
|$0.012837
|$0.686463
|05/13/2020
|06/26/2020
|$0.600000
|$0.588397
|$0.000000
|$0.000600
|-
|$0.011003
|$0.588397
|08/17/2020
|09/25/2020
|$0.600000
|$0.588397
|$0.000000
|$0.000600
|-
|$0.011003
|$0.588397
|11/16/2020
|12/24/2020
|$0.600000
|$0.588397
|$0.000000
|$0.000600
|-
|$0.011003
|$0.588397
|Totals
|$2.500000
|$2.451654
|$0.000000
|$0.002500
|-
|$0.045846
|$2.451654
|(1)
|Amounts in 1b are included in 1a
|(2)
|Amounts in 2b are included in 2a
|(3)
|Amounts in 3 are also known as Return of Capital
|(4)
|Amounts in 5 are included in 1a
Gaming and Leisure Properties’ tax return for the year ended December 31, 2020, has not been filed. As a result, the income tax allocation for the distributions discussed above has been calculated using the best available information as of the date of this press release.
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0