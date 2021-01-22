Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Announces 2020 Distribution Tax Treatment

WYOMISSING, Pa., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) (the “Company”) announced the income tax allocation for federal income tax purposes of its aggregate distributions in 2020 of $2.50 per share of common stock (CUSIP: 36467J108).

Form 1099 Reference: (Boxes 1a + 2a + 3) Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5 Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution

Per Share Ordinary Taxable

Dividends Taxable Qualified

Dividends (1) Total Capital Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

1250 Gain (2) Nondividend

Distributions (3) Section 199A

Dividends (4) 03/06/2020 03/20/2020 $0.700000 $0.686463 $0.000000 $0.000700 - $0.012837 $0.686463 05/13/2020 06/26/2020 $0.600000 $0.588397 $0.000000 $0.000600 - $0.011003 $0.588397 08/17/2020 09/25/2020 $0.600000 $0.588397 $0.000000 $0.000600 - $0.011003 $0.588397 11/16/2020 12/24/2020 $0.600000 $0.588397 $0.000000 $0.000600 - $0.011003 $0.588397 Totals $2.500000 $2.451654 $0.000000 $0.002500 - $0.045846 $2.451654 (1) Amounts in 1b are included in 1a (2) Amounts in 2b are included in 2a (3) Amounts in 3 are also known as Return of Capital (4) Amounts in 5 are included in 1a

Gaming and Leisure Properties’ tax return for the year ended December 31, 2020, has not been filed. As a result, the income tax allocation for the distributions discussed above has been calculated using the best available information as of the date of this press release.