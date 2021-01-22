 

Novavax Names Madelyn Caltabiano Senior Vice President, Global Program Management

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced the appointment of Madelyn ‘Lyn’ Caltabiano, Ph.D. to the position of Senior Vice President, Global Program Management. In this newly created role, Dr. Caltabiano will lead and expand the Global Program Management organization for the company’s pipeline and will develop appropriate strategies to assess the company’s operational performance, including areas related to portfolio valuation, milestone decision making and prioritization. She will report directly to Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Lyn’s deep experience in managing complex global programs will be critical as we work to simultaneously advance NVX-CoV2373 regulatory activities forward in multiple regions,” said Mr. Erck. “We welcome her invaluable project management experience as Novavax works to effectively deliver our vaccine candidate in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dr. Caltabiano joins Novavax from NexEos Diagnostics, Inc., where she was Development Lead and a core member of the management team. Previously, as Senior Vice President, Global Project and Alliance Management at Merck Research Laboratories, she rebuilt the R&D project and Alliance Management organizations and led the development of critical portfolio management and executive decision-making processes. Earlier, Dr. Caltabiano spent more than a decade at GlaxoSmithKline where she built the Alliance Management organization, headed project operations in Oncology R&D, and led the development of several new therapeutics.

Dr. Caltabiano graduated summa cum laude from Drexel University with a Bachelor of Science in biological sciences and earned a doctorate in pathology from the University of Pennsylvania.

About NVX-CoV2373
NVX-CoV2373 is a protein-based vaccine candidate engineered from the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. NVX-CoV2373 was created using Novavax’ recombinant nanoparticle technology to generate antigen derived from the coronavirus spike (S) protein. It is adjuvanted with Novavax’ patented saponin-based Matrix-M to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. NVX-CoV2373 contains purified protein antigen and can neither replicate, nor can it cause COVID-19. In preclinical studies, NVX-CoV2373 induced antibodies that block binding of spike protein to cellular receptors and provided protection from infection and disease. NVX-CoV2373 was generally well-tolerated and elicited robust antibody response numerically superior to that seen in human convalescent sera in Phase 1/2 clinical testing. NVX-CoV2373 is currently being evaluated in two pivotal Phase 3 trials: a trial in the U.K. that completed enrollment in November and the PREVENT-19 trial in the U.S. and Mexico that began in December. It is also being tested in two ongoing Phase 2 studies that began in August: a Phase 2b trial in South Africa, and a Phase 1/2 continuation in the U.S. and Australia.

