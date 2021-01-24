DGAP-Adhoc Siemens Energy AG: Siemens Energy AG announces preliminary results for first quarter of fiscal year 2021 and confirms its outlook for fiscal year 2021
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siemens Energy AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
Siemens Energy AG announces preliminary results for first quarter of fiscal year 2021 and confirms its outlook for fiscal year 2021
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
Siemens Energy AG announces preliminary results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021:
- Adjusted EBITA at Siemens Energy was with €243m back in a positive range (Q1 FY 2020: negative €117m) and therefore higher than expected. The recent quarter benefited from operational improvements driving lower costs, however, including positive temporary effects. Adjusted EBITA before Special Items increased to €366m, reflecting a margin of 5.6%.
- Siemens Energy orders reached €7.4bn, substantially below the high basis of comparison in the first quarter of the prior year.
- Revenue increased by 2.6% to €6.5bn.
- We confirm our outlook for fiscal year 2021.
Siemens Energy
Order intake: €7,432m (Q1 FY 2020: €10,029m; consensus €7,237m), down 26% nominal
Revenue: €6,541m (Q1 FY 2020: €6,373m; consensus: €6,710m), up 3% nominal
Adjusted EBITA: €243m (Q1 FY 2020: neg. €117m; consensus: neg. €26m), reflecting a margin of 3.7% (Q1 FY 2020: neg. 1.8%; consensus: neg. 0.4%)
Adjusted EBITA before Special Items: €366m (Q1 FY 2020: neg. €74m; consensus: €119m), reflecting a margin of 5.6% (Q1 FY 2020: neg. 1.2%; consensus: 1.8%)
Gas and Power
Order intake: €5,166m (Q1 FY 2020: €5,434m; consensus €4,616m), down 5% nominal
Revenue: €4,292m (Q1 FY 2020: €4,420m; consensus: €4,331m), down 3% nominal
Adjusted EBITA: €191m (Q1 FY 2020: €51m; consensus: €14m), reflecting a margin of 4.5% (Q1 FY 2020: 1.2%; consensus: 0.3%)
Adjusted EBITA before Special Items: €267m (Q1 FY 2020: €68m; consensus: €89m), reflecting a margin of 6.2% (Q1 FY 2020: 1.5%; consensus: 2.1%)
|Diskussion: Siemens Energy - Ist die Aktie grün genug?
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare