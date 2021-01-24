 

Siemens Energy AG: Siemens Energy AG announces preliminary results for first quarter of fiscal year 2021 and confirms its outlook for fiscal year 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siemens Energy AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
Siemens Energy AG: Siemens Energy AG announces preliminary results for first quarter of fiscal year 2021 and confirms its outlook for fiscal year 2021

24-Jan-2021 / 20:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Siemens Energy AG announces preliminary results for first quarter of fiscal year 2021 and confirms its outlook for fiscal year 2021

Siemens Energy AG announces preliminary results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021:

- Adjusted EBITA at Siemens Energy was with €243m back in a positive range (Q1 FY 2020: negative €117m) and therefore higher than expected. The recent quarter benefited from operational improvements driving lower costs, however, including positive temporary effects. Adjusted EBITA before Special Items increased to €366m, reflecting a margin of 5.6%.

- Siemens Energy orders reached €7.4bn, substantially below the high basis of comparison in the first quarter of the prior year.

- Revenue increased by 2.6% to €6.5bn.

- We confirm our outlook for fiscal year 2021.

Siemens Energy

Order intake: €7,432m (Q1 FY 2020: €10,029m; consensus €7,237m), down 26% nominal

Revenue: €6,541m (Q1 FY 2020: €6,373m; consensus: €6,710m), up 3% nominal

Adjusted EBITA: €243m (Q1 FY 2020: neg. €117m; consensus: neg. €26m), reflecting a margin of 3.7% (Q1 FY 2020: neg. 1.8%; consensus: neg. 0.4%)

Adjusted EBITA before Special Items: €366m (Q1 FY 2020: neg. €74m; consensus: €119m), reflecting a margin of 5.6% (Q1 FY 2020: neg. 1.2%; consensus: 1.8%)

Gas and Power

Order intake: €5,166m (Q1 FY 2020: €5,434m; consensus €4,616m), down 5% nominal

Revenue: €4,292m (Q1 FY 2020: €4,420m; consensus: €4,331m), down 3% nominal

Adjusted EBITA: €191m (Q1 FY 2020: €51m; consensus: €14m), reflecting a margin of 4.5% (Q1 FY 2020: 1.2%; consensus: 0.3%)

Adjusted EBITA before Special Items: €267m (Q1 FY 2020: €68m; consensus: €89m), reflecting a margin of 6.2% (Q1 FY 2020: 1.5%; consensus: 2.1%)

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siemens Energy AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
Siemens Energy AG: Siemens Energy AG announces preliminary results for first quarter of fiscal year 2021 and confirms its outlook for fiscal year 2021
24-Jan-2021 / 20:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

