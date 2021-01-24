Siemens Energy AG: Siemens Energy AG announces preliminary results for first quarter of fiscal year 2021 and confirms its outlook for fiscal year 2021

Siemens Energy AG announces preliminary results for first quarter of fiscal year 2021 and confirms its outlook for fiscal year 2021

Siemens Energy AG announces preliminary results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021:



Siemens Energy AG announces preliminary results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021:

- Adjusted EBITA at Siemens Energy was with €243m back in a positive range (Q1 FY 2020: negative €117m) and therefore higher than expected. The recent quarter benefited from operational improvements driving lower costs, however, including positive temporary effects. Adjusted EBITA before Special Items increased to €366m, reflecting a margin of 5.6%.

- Siemens Energy orders reached €7.4bn, substantially below the high basis of comparison in the first quarter of the prior year.

- Revenue increased by 2.6% to €6.5bn.

- We confirm our outlook for fiscal year 2021.

Siemens Energy

Order intake: €7,432m (Q1 FY 2020: €10,029m; consensus €7,237m), down 26% nominal

Revenue: €6,541m (Q1 FY 2020: €6,373m; consensus: €6,710m), up 3% nominal

Adjusted EBITA: €243m (Q1 FY 2020: neg. €117m; consensus: neg. €26m), reflecting a margin of 3.7% (Q1 FY 2020: neg. 1.8%; consensus: neg. 0.4%)

Adjusted EBITA before Special Items: €366m (Q1 FY 2020: neg. €74m; consensus: €119m), reflecting a margin of 5.6% (Q1 FY 2020: neg. 1.2%; consensus: 1.8%)

Gas and Power

Order intake: €5,166m (Q1 FY 2020: €5,434m; consensus €4,616m), down 5% nominal

Revenue: €4,292m (Q1 FY 2020: €4,420m; consensus: €4,331m), down 3% nominal

Adjusted EBITA: €191m (Q1 FY 2020: €51m; consensus: €14m), reflecting a margin of 4.5% (Q1 FY 2020: 1.2%; consensus: 0.3%)

Adjusted EBITA before Special Items: €267m (Q1 FY 2020: €68m; consensus: €89m), reflecting a margin of 6.2% (Q1 FY 2020: 1.5%; consensus: 2.1%)