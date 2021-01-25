 

Nidec Board Authorizes Share Repurchase Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 07:15  |  59   |   |   

(Repurchases of Shares Pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Company Law of Japan)

KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) announces today that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase plan at a meeting held on January 25, 2021, whereby the Company may repurchase up to four million shares in accordance with the Article of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Company Law of Japan.

Reason for Share Repurchase
This authorization is intended to enable agile capital management highly responsive to the changing business environment.

Details of Authorized Share Repurchase Plan

  1. Class of shares: Common stock
  2. Total number of shares that may be repurchased: Up to 4,000,000 shares
    (0.68% of total number of shares issued, excluding treasury stock)
  3. Total repurchasable amount: 50 billion yen
  4. Period of repurchase: From January 26, 2021 through January 25, 2022

Reference
Total number of shares issued and outstanding shares held in treasury as of January 25, 2021:

  • Total number of shares issued (excluding shares held in treasury): 585,894,348 shares
  • Shares held in treasury: 10,390,120 shares

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current intent, plans, expectations and estimates. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, available funds, future alternative uses for cash, future competing investment opportunities, and general economic, business and market conditions. The Company assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:
  Masahiro Nagayasu
  General Manager
  Investor Relations
  +81-75-935-6140
  ir@nidec.com

Nippon Densan Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nidec Board Authorizes Share Repurchase Plan (Repurchases of Shares Pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Company Law of Japan)KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) announces today that its Board of Directors …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
First US Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Virginia
TILT Holdings Inc. Statement on CDA Lawsuit
Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to ...
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
FDA Grants Toripalimab Fast Track Designation for Mucosal Melanoma
Philips delivers Q4 sales of EUR 6.0 billion, with 7% comp. sales growth; income from cont. ...
Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020
Aya Gold & Silver: Zgounder Exploration Confirms High-Grade Silver Extension of Eastern Zone
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:15 Uhr
Nidec Revises Upward Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2021
07:15 Uhr
Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020
22.01.21
Nidec Announces the Status of Share Repurchases and the Conclusion of the Share Repurchase Plan
20.01.21
Nidec Corporation Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit against Seagate Technology LLC and Its Affiliates concerning Hard Disk Drive Inventions
05.01.21
Nidec Announces the Status of Own Share Repurchase

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
5
Nidec - Elektromobilität und mehr