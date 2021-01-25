Nidec Board Authorizes Share Repurchase Plan

(Repurchases of Shares Pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Company Law of Japan)

KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) announces today that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase plan at a meeting held on January 25, 2021, whereby the Company may repurchase up to four million shares in accordance with the Article of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Company Law of Japan.



Reason for Share Repurchase

This authorization is intended to enable agile capital management highly responsive to the changing business environment.