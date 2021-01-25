Cadence Bancorporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

“We are pleased to report strong performance across multiple fronts in the fourth quarter. The provision for loan losses is down meaningfully linked quarter, as are nonperforming and criticized assets. With the exception of hospitality, we saw broad-based improvement in credit migration, as many businesses recover, and our portfolios continue to de-risk. Our deposit franchise improved materially in 2020, and in the fourth quarter it was encouraging to see an increase in net interest margin and yields on originated loans. Our hedging activities protected the bank from the sharp decline in interest rates this year, and the unwinding of the hedge has produced a significant increase in regulatory capital, with our Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio ending the year at 14.0%. Considering these results, we are pleased to announce proactive capital actions, including an increase of our fourth quarter dividend to $0.15 cents per share, payable in the first quarter 2021. Furthermore, we plan to retire maturing and callable debt and reactivate our share buyback program, which had been put on hold during the shutdown. Cadence operates in some of the most attractive markets in America, with a highly motivated and experienced team focused on serving our customers and driving shareholder value. While there clearly remains uncertainty in the broader environment, we are encouraged by our performance and the opportunities to further leverage our excess capital and liquidity in 2021,” stated Paul B. Murphy, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) (“Cadence”) today announced net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 of $200.6 million or $1.57 per share, compared to $51.4 million or $0.40 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and $49.3 million or $0.39 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the full year ended December 31, 2020, Cadence reported a net loss of ($205.5) million or ($1.63) per diluted common share (“per share”), compared to net income of $202.0 million or $1.56 per share for the year ended December 31, 2019. The fourth quarter of 2020 included an acceleration of gain recognition from the interest rate collar we terminated in March 2020 which resulted in $129.5 million ($169.2 million pretax) or $1.02 per share being accelerated into fourth quarter earnings (“accelerated hedge revenue”). This acceleration was triggered by the determination of hedge accounting partial ineffectiveness as announced in our related Form 8-K filed January 7, 2021.

Adjusted Performance Metrics (1):

Adjusted net income (1) , excluding non-routine income and expenses (2) , was $206.7 million for the full year of 2020 compared to $223.1 million for 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2020, adjusted net income was $199.7 million, an increase of $147.8 million or 284% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and an increase of $148.3 million or 288% compared to the third quarter of 2020.

, excluding non-routine income and expenses , was $206.7 million for the full year of 2020 compared to $223.1 million for 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2020, adjusted net income was $199.7 million, an increase of $147.8 million or 284% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and an increase of $148.3 million or 288% compared to the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1) for the full year 2020 was $542.5 million, compared to $400.3 million for the full year 2019. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $260.0 million, an increase of $165.2 million or 174% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and an increase of $165.4 million or 175% compared to the third quarter of 2020.

for the full year 2020 was $542.5 million, compared to $400.3 million for the full year 2019. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $260.0 million, an increase of $165.2 million or 174% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and an increase of $165.4 million or 175% compared to the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted EPS (1) for the full year 2020 was $1.64 compared to $1.72 for 2019. Adjusted EPS for fourth quarter of 2020 of $1.57 increased from the prior year quarter of $0.40 and increased from the linked quarter of $0.40.

for the full year 2020 was $1.64 compared to $1.72 for 2019. Adjusted EPS for fourth quarter of 2020 of $1.57 increased from the prior year quarter of $0.40 and increased from the linked quarter of $0.40. Adjusted annualized returns on average assets (1) and adjusted tangible common equity (1) for the full year 2020 were 1.14% and 11.59%, respectively, compared to 1.26% and 13.60% for the full year 2019, respectively, and for the fourth quarter of 2020 were 4.33% and 41.72%, respectively, compared to 1.16% and 11.93%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 1.12% and 11.52%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Fourth quarter 2020 highlights (compared to the linked quarter where applicable) are as follows:

The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $2.8 million compared to $33.0 million in the linked quarter reflecting improvement in overall credit metrics and lower loan balances. As ofDecember 31, 2020, our allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) increased to 2.89% of total loans, up from 2.86% at September 30, 2020. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, our ACL ratio to loans was 3.12% at December 31, 2020, up from 3.11% at September 30, 2020. Our ratio of ACL to total nonperforming loans increased to 261% from 204%.

Our tax equivalent net interest margin (“NIM”) increased to 3.54%, up 5 basis points from prior quarter. The improvement in NIM was driven by continued management of deposit costs, declining 7 basis points to 0.25%, and fees earned on forgiven PPP loans and other loan payoffs.

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio increased to 14.0% and total risk weighted capital increased to 16.7%, reflecting material increases from the prior quarter due to the strong quarterly earnings combined with lower risk weighted assets.

Non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2020 included the accelerated hedge revenue of $169.2 million.

Annualized returns on average assets and tangible common equity (1) for the fourth quarter of 2020 were 4.35% and 41.90%, respectively, compared to 1.08% and 11.08%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2020, with the increases reflecting the impact of the accelerated hedge revenue combined with lower loan provisions.

Balance Sheet:

Total assets were $18.7 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $912.3 million or 5.1% from December 31, 2019, and an increase of $308.4 million or 1.7% from September 30, 2020. The linked quarter increase was driven by increases in core deposits, cash and securities, partially offset by net declines in loans.

Cash and Cash Equivalents at December 31, 2020 totaled $2.1 billion as compared to $1.0 billion at December 31, 2019 and to $1.2 billion at September 30, 2020. The $806.8 million increase in the fourth quarter of 2020 resulted from a decrease in loans combined with an increase in deposits.

Investment Securities at December 31, 2020 totaled $3.3 billion as compared to $2.4 billion at December 31, 2019 and $3.1 billion at September 30, 2020. Securities as a percent of earning assets was 18.6%, 14.6%, and 17.4% at December 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2020, respectively. The increase in securities from both the prior year and linked quarter is a result of increased balance sheet liquidity resulting from growth in deposits and the declines in net loans. Securities acquired during the fourth quarter include primarily agency pass-through mortgage-backed securities along with some municipal securities.

Loans at December 31, 2020 totaled $12.7 billion as compared to $13.0 billion at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $264.5 million or 2.0%. Loans decreased $746.4 million or 5.5% from $13.5 billion at September 30, 2020. The decline in the quarter included paydowns and payoffs of $117 million in PPP loans, $113 million in criticized loans, $180 million in Shared National Credits (SNCs), and $94 million in leveraged loans without moderating factors (note there is some overlap between these categories). On a portfolio basis, Restaurants declined $120 million and Energy declined $80 million, reflecting our targeted risk reduction strategy in those portfolios. Commercial Real Estate (“CRE”) declined $200 million, primarily reflective of credits transitioning to the permanent debt markets. The $321 million decline in General Commercial &Industrial (“C&I”) included $90 million in PPP loans as well as paydowns and payoffs resulting from excess borrower liquidity, borrower migration to non-bank and Main Street Lending fundings, and resolutions of problem credits.

Goodwill at December 31, 2020 totaled $43.1 million, down from $486.0 million at December 31, 2019 and unchanged from September 30, 2020. As previously reported, the Company recorded a $443.7 million ($412.9 million, after-tax), non-cash goodwill impairment charge in the first quarter of 2020. The remaining goodwill at December 31, 2020 relates to our registered investment advisory subsidiary and trust division.

Total Deposits at December 31, 2020 were $16.1 billion, an increase of $1.3 billion or 8.9% from the December 31, 2019 level and up $266.0 million or 1.7% from the September 30, 2020 level. Non-interest bearing deposits were $5.0 billion or 31.4% of total deposits at December 31, 2020, up from $3.8 billion or 26.0% at December 31, 2019 and essentially unchanged from September 30, 2020. Total cost of deposits declined to 0.25% for the fourth quarter 2020, significantly lower than both the fourth quarter 2019 cost of 1.14% and the third quarter 2020 cost of 0.32%.

Shareholders’ equity was $2.1 billion at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $339.7 million or 13.8% from December 31, 2019, and an increase of $49.6 million or 2.4% from September 30, 2020. The year over year decrease was driven by the goodwill impairment charge in the first quarter of 2020. The linked quarter increase included quarterly net income of $200.6 million, $9.4 million in cash dividends, and a decrease of $144.6 million in other comprehensive income (“OCI”) driven by the reclassification of hedge revenue into current earnings.

Tangible common shareholders’ equity (1) was $2.0 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $124.4 million or 6.7% from December 31, 2019 and an increase of $54.8 million or 2.8% from September 30, 2020. The full year increase was driven by tangible earnings during the year. The linked quarter increase resulted from the same factors noted above.

Total shareholders’ equity to total assets and tangible equity to tangible assets were 11.3% and 10.7%, respectively, at December 31, 2020 compared to 13.8% and 10.9% at December 31, 2019, and 11.3% and 10.6% at September 30, 2020, respectively.

Tangible book value per share (1) was $15.83 as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $1.18 or 8.1% from $14.65 as of December 31, 2019 and an increase of $0.43 or 2.8% from $15.40 as of September 30, 2020.

was $15.83 as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $1.18 or 8.1% from $14.65 as of December 31, 2019 and an increase of $0.43 or 2.8% from $15.40 as of September 30, 2020. Total outstanding shares at December 31, 2020 were 125.97 million.

Quarter end regulatory capital ratios remained robust and increased significantly during the quarter as follows:

4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 Common equity Tier 1 capital 14.0% 12.0% 11.5% Tier 1 leverage capital 10.9% 9.9% 10.3% Tier 1 risk-based capital 14.0% 12.0% 11.5% Total risk-based capital 16.7% 14.7% 13.7%

Asset Quality:

Credit quality metrics during the fourth quarter of 2020 reflected a number of improvements including declines in nonperforming and criticized loan balances but continued to reflect ongoing COVID-driven stress and economic uncertainty, particularly in the Hospitality sector.

Net charge-offs for the full year 2020 were $106.1 million or 0.79% of average loans as compared to $85.8 million or 0.63% for the full year 2019. Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $21.2 million or 0.64% annualized of average loans compared to $35.3 million or 1.04% annualized and $19.9 million or 0.58% annualized for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The current quarter net charge-offs included $4.2 million in Restaurant, $9.2 million in Commercial Real Estate (“CRE”), and $7.3 million in General C&I.

Provision for credit losses for the full year 2020 was $278.0 million or 2.06% of average loans as compared to $111.0 million or 0.81% of average loans for 2019. Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $2.8 million as compared to $27.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $33.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. The current quarter’s provision was impacted by improvements in nonperforming and criticized loans and lower loan balances. The fourth quarter 2020 loan provision was concentrated in the CRE segment provision of $7.4 million (primarily due to the Hospitality portfolio), which was partially offset by reductions of $3.0 million in C&I and $1.4 million in Consumer segments.

The ACL was $367.2 million or 2.89% of total loans as of December 31, 2020, as compared to $119.6 million or 0.92% of total loans as of December 31, 2019, and $385.4 million or 2.86% of total loans as of September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the ACL was 3.12% of total loans at December 31, 2020, increased from 3.11% at September 30, 2020.

The material increase in the ACL during 2020 incorporated loan provisions of $278.0 million, net charge-offs of $106.1 million and “day 1” CECL adoption impact of $75.6 million.

Total nonperforming loans (“NPL”) as a percent of total loans were 1.08% at December 31, 2020, compared to 0.92% at December 31, 2019 and 1.40% at September 30, 2020. NPL totaled $138.0 million, $119.6 million and $189.1 million as of December 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The linked quarter decline of $51.1 million or 27% was due primarily to payoffs and to a lesser extent, net charge-offs.

The ACL coverage of NPL increased meaningfully to 266.1% as of December 31, 2020, as compared to 100.1% as of December 31, 2019, and 203.8% as of September 30, 2020.

Total criticized loans at December 31, 2020 were $871.7 million or 6.85% of total loans as compared to $605.1 million or 4.66% at December 31, 2019 and $1.1 billion or 8.05% at September 30, 2020. The linked quarter decrease of $211.3 million or 20% was primarily in Restaurant, Energy, General C&I, and Healthcare credits, reflecting decreases of 28.7%, 21.0%, 30.2% and 49.0%, respectively.

Active COVID related loan payment deferrals totaled $135 million at January 15, 2021, down from $376 million at September 30, 2020.

Loans 30-89 days past due were 0.36% of total loans at December 31, 2020, compared to 0.17% at December 31, 2019 and 0.15% at September 30, 2020. While minor, the increase was primarily due to a small number of loans that includes $9.4 million in Hospitality loans and $4.8 million in Mortgage loans.

Total Revenue:

Total operating revenue (1) for 2020 was $926.3 million, up $144.2 million or 18.4%, and for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $366.5 million, up $171.7 million or 88.1% from the same period in 2019 and up $181.8 million or 98.5% from the linked quarter.

Net interest income for the full year 2020 was $619.0 million as compared to $651.2 million for 2019, a decrease of $32.2 million or 4.9%. The year-over-year decline in earning asset yields of 117 basis points was driven by lower index rates partially offset by our hedges, combined with an increase in lower yielding securities. This decline was partially offset by our cost of funds declining 81 basis points as we achieved record low-deposit costs and record high levels of non-interest bearing deposits during 2020.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $156.7 million, a decrease of $4.2 million or 2.6% from the same period in 2019 and an increase of $2.7 million or 1.8% from the third quarter of 2020. Compared to the linked quarter, loan interest income excluding accretion increased $0.9 million as loan fees from loan payoffs offset the impact of lower volumes, funding costs decreased by $2.5 million driven by continued reduction of deposit costs, and hedge interest income increased $0.2 million. These improvements were partially offset by a decrease of $0.5 million in loan accretion and a decrease of $0.3 million in investment income due to lower yielding securities.

We continued to lower our interest rates on deposits with total cost of deposits dropping from 0.32% to 0.25% linked quarter, down 21.9%. Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits remained stable at 31.4% compared to 31.9% in the linked quarter. Total interest-bearing liability costs declined by 8 basis points from 0.59% to 0.51% linked quarter, down 13.6%. Average interest-bearing liabilities declined $244.2 million or 2.2% from the prior quarter to $10.9 billion.

Yield on loans excluding accretion and hedge income was 3.89% in the fourth quarter of 2020, up 14 basis points from 3.75% in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, this yield was 3.98% and 3.87%, for the fourth and third quarters of 2020, respectively. Average loans declined $414.0 million or 3.0% from the prior quarter to $13.2 billion.

Total hedge income in interest income (which includes the amortized effective collar gain recognition and other hedge income) for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $19.9 million as compared to $19.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. The effective portion of the collar gain was and will continue to be reflected in interest income, whereas the ineffective portion of the gain was reflected in noninterest income during the fourth quarter of 2020. At December 31, 2020, the remaining portion of the collar gain (included in OCI) yet to be amortized into revenue was $35.4 million, with $33.5 million expected to be amortized into interest income in 2021 and the final $1.9 million expected in early 2022.

Accretion on acquired loans totaled $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $6.4 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Yield on investment securities declined to 1.87% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 2.06% in the linked quarter, with the lower yield reflecting the impact of securities purchased in the fourth quarter and late in the third quarter. Average investment securities increased $241.4 million or 8.2% from the prior quarter to $3.2 billion. Fed funds sold and short-term investments also increased by $237.0 million or 25.2% from the prior quarter due to excess liquidity during the fourth quarter.

Total earning asset yields declined slightly to 3.85% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 3.86% in the linked quarter, with average balances increasing by $64.0 million or 0.4% to $17.7 billion.

Our NIM for the full year 2020 decreased to 3.58% compared to 4.00% for 2019. Our net interest spread for 2020 decreased to 3.29% as compared to 3.48% for 2019. Our NIM for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 3.54% as compared to 3.89% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 3.49% for the third quarter of 2020.

PPP loans averaged $1.0 billion in the fourth quarter at a yield of 2.82%, and along with cash in deposits associated with these loans, negatively impacted our fourth quarter NIM by 10 basis points as illustrated in the table below. Excluding the impact of the PPP program, the fourth quarter 2020 NIM remained stable at 3.64%, as lower deposit costs more than offset the impact of lower loan balances and lower securities yields. Specifically, the NIM change during the quarter included:

Quarterly Change $ MM NIM 3Q 2020 Net Interest Income $154.5 3.49% 3Q 2020 Net Interest Income before PPP loans & associated cash $148.4 3.64% Loans (ex PPP & accretion) (0.5) (0.04%) Deposits 2.6 0.07% Hedge Income 0.2 0.00% Accretion (0.5) (0.01%) Securities (0.3) (0.01%) Cash 0.2 0.00% Borrowings (0.2) (0.01%) NIM before PPP loans & cash* $149.9 3.64% PPP Loans & associated cash 7.4 (0.10%) 4Q 2020 Net Interest Margin $157.3 3.54%

*Calculated by removing the quarterly average balance of PPP loans and income, as well as the quarterly average balance of cash associated with unused PPP funds.

Noninterest income for the full year of 2020 was $307.4 million, an increase of $176.4 million or 135% from 2019. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $209.7 million, an increase of $175.8 million from the same period of 2019 and an increase of $177.2 million from the linked quarter. Adjusted noninterest income (1) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $208.4 million, an increase of $176.1 million from the fourth quarter of 2019, and an increase of $175.3 million from the linked quarter.

The fourth quarter includes the accelerated hedge revenue of $169.2 million reclassified from OCI. The partial accounting ineffectiveness determination resulted from a significant decrease in forecasted LIBOR based loans to support future amortization of the remaining transaction gain on the termination of our interest rate collar. See additional discussion in our Form 8-K filed January 7, 2021.

Excluding the accelerated hedge revenue, the linked quarter increase was $6.1 million including increases of $3.6 million in earnings from limited partnerships, $1.3 million in securities gains, $0.7 million in investment advisory revenue, and $0.6 million in credit related fees.

Noninterest income as a percent of total revenue for 2020 was 33.2% as compared to 16.7% for 2019, and for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 57.2% as compared to 17.4% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 17.5% for the linked quarter. Before the impact of the accelerated hedge revenue of $169.2 million, noninterest income as a percent of total revenue for 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2020 were 18.3% and 20.5%, respectively, both increased from the comparable periods.

Noninterest expense for the full year of 2020 was $826.5 million, an increase of $417.7 million or 102.2% from 2019 due to the goodwill impairment charge of $443.7 million recorded in the first quarter of 2020. Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $105.3 million, an increase of $4.8 million or 4.8% from the same period in 2019 and an increase of $10.5 million or 11.0% from the linked quarter. Adjusted noninterest expense (1), which excludes the impact of non-routine items (2), was $377.6 million for the full year of 2020, a decrease of $1.4 million or 0.4% from 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2020, adjusted noninterest expense was $105.1 million, up $6.7 million or 6.9% from the fourth quarter of 2019 and up $12.6 million or 13.6% from the third quarter of 2020. The linked quarter increase in noninterest expenses resulted from an increase of $8.1 million in personnel costs driven by an increase of $8.5 million in incentive compensation due to improved corporate performance partially offset by a reduction of $1.0 million in medical insurance expense due to improved claims experience.

Our adjusted efficiency ratio(1) for the full year of 2020 was 41.0% as compared to 48.6% for 2019. The adjusted efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 28.8%, compared to the linked quarter ratio of 49.4% and the prior year’s fourth quarter ratio of 50.9%. The full year and linked quarter improvements are both a result of the accelerated hedge revenue of $169.2 million. Before the impact of the accelerated hedge revenue, the full year and fourth quarter 2020 efficiency ratios both reflected slight increases at 50.3% and 53.7%, respectively, with the full year increase reflecting lower revenues in 2020 and the linked quarter increase reflecting the higher fourth quarter expenses.

Taxes:

The effective tax rate for the full year 2020 was (15.3%) as compared to 23.0% for the full year 2019. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 22.4% compared to 16.1% for the linked quarter and 23.4% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The full year 2020 effective rate was impacted by $313.3 million in non-deductible goodwill impairment.

_____________________________ (1) Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See Table10 “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) See Table 10 for a detail of non-routine income and expenses. The fourth quarter 2020 accelerated hedge revenue is not included as an adjustment from GAAP earnings to arrive at the non-GAAP adjusted performance metrics presented herein due to the historical and continuing nature of hedge revenue in our earnings, and the revenue resulting from the partial ineffectiveness designation merely representing an acceleration of a portion of the fixed collar gain into earnings as compared to the original amortization expectation. The revised amortization expectation for the remainder of the collar gain is presented within this release for clarification of this component of ongoing hedge revenue.

Dividend:

On January 21, 2021, the board of directors of Cadence Bancorporation declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.15 per share of outstanding common stock, representing an annualized dividend of $0.60 per share. The dividend will be paid on February 12, 2021 to holders of record of Cadence’s Class A common stock on February 5, 2021.

Share Repurchase Authorization:

On January 21, 2021, the board of directors of Cadence Bancorporation authorized a share repurchase program providing for the purchase of shares of the Company’s Class A common stock for an aggregate purchase price of up to $200 million, subject to regulatory approvals. The previously approved share repurchase program authorizing up to $100 million is set to expire in February 2021.

Supplementary Financial Tables (Unaudited):

Supplementary financial tables (unaudited) are included in this release following the customary disclosure information.

About Cadence Bancorporation:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a regional financial holding company with $18.7 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Cadence Bank, N.A., operates 98 branch locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, and provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, payroll and insurance services, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and credit cards. Clients have access to leading-edge online and mobile solutions, interactive teller machines, and more than 55,000 ATMs. The Cadence team of 1,900 associates is committed to exceeding customer expectations and helping their clients succeed financially.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including “efficiency ratio,” “adjusted efficiency ratio,” “adjusted noninterest expenses,” “adjusted operating revenue,” “tangible common equity ratio,” “tangible book value per share” and “return on average tangible common equity”, “adjusted return on average tangible common equity”, “adjusted return on average assets”, “adjusted diluted earnings per share”, and “pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue” are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables (Table 10).

Table 1 – Selected Financial Data As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the

Years Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 2020 2019 Statement of Operations Data Interest income $ 170,739 $ 170,497 $ 177,175 $ 192,754 $ 207,620 $ 711,166 $ 860,076 Interest expense 13,998 16,455 22,461 39,286 46,709 92,200 208,903 Net interest income 156,741 154,042 154,714 153,468 160,911 618,966 651,173 Provision for credit losses 2,835 32,973 158,811 83,429 27,126 278,048 111,027 Net interest income after provision 153,906 121,069 (4,097 ) 70,039 133,785 340,918 540,146 Noninterest income (1) 209,745 32,591 29,950 35,069 33,898 307,355 130,925 Noninterest expense (2) 105,331 94,859 88,620 537,653 100,519 826,464 408,770 Income (loss) before income taxes 258,320 58,801 (62,767 ) (432,545 ) 67,164 (178,191 ) 262,301 Income tax expense (benefit) 57,737 9,486 (6,653 ) (33,234 ) 15,738 27,336 60,343 Net income (loss) $ 200,583 $ 49,315 $ (56,114 ) $ (399,311 ) $ 51,426 $ (205,527 ) $ 201,958 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 125,974 125,957 125,925 126,630 127,954 126,121 128,914 Diluted 126,409 126,095 125,925 126,630 128,003 126,121 129,018 Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 1.58 $ 0.39 $ (0.45 ) $ (3.15 ) $ 0.40 $ (1.63 ) $ 1.56 Diluted 1.57 0.39 (0.45 ) (3.15 ) 0.40 (1.63 ) 1.56 Period-End Balance Sheet Data Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,053,946 $ 1,247,172 $ 1,899,369 $ 609,351 $ 988,764 $ 2,053,946 $ 988,764 Investment securities 3,332,168 3,088,699 2,661,433 2,461,644 2,368,592 3,332,168 2,368,592 Total loans, net of unearned income 12,719,129 13,465,556 13,699,097 13,392,191 12,983,655 12,719,129 12,983,655 Allowance for credit losses 367,160 385,412 370,901 245,246 119,643 367,160 119,643 Total assets 18,712,567 18,404,195 18,857,753 17,237,918 17,800,229 18,712,567 17,800,229 Total deposits 16,052,245 15,786,221 16,069,282 14,489,505 14,742,794 16,052,245 14,742,794 Noninterest-bearing deposits 5,033,748 5,033,338 5,220,109 3,959,721 3,833,704 5,033,748 3,833,704 Interest-bearing deposits 11,018,497 10,752,883 10,849,173 10,529,784 10,909,090 11,018,497 10,909,090 Borrowings and subordinated debentures 372,669 372,446 372,222 372,440 372,173 372,669 372,173 Total shareholders’ equity 2,121,102 2,071,472 2,045,480 2,113,543 2,460,846 2,121,102 2,460,846 Average Balance Sheet Data Investment securities $ 3,201,722 $ 2,960,357 $ 2,487,467 $ 2,397,275 $ 2,003,339 $ 2,763,450 $ 1,776,689 Total loans, net of unearned income 13,238,440 13,652,395 13,884,220 13,161,371 13,423,435 13,483,895 13,714,731 Allowance for credit losses 393,306 389,243 267,464 201,785 132,975 313,377 114,256 Total assets 18,354,046 18,248,014 18,500,600 17,694,018 17,843,383 18,199,726 17,689,126 Total deposits 15,736,884 15,628,314 15,774,787 14,574,614 14,749,327 15,430,038 14,628,628 Noninterest-bearing deposits 5,245,478 4,892,079 4,587,673 3,658,612 3,648,874 4,598,544 3,431,300 Interest-bearing deposits 10,491,406 10,736,235 11,187,115 10,916,002 11,100,454 10,831,494 11,197,328 Borrowings and subordinated debentures 372,920 372,304 372,547 439,698 374,179 389,275 437,186 Total shareholders’ equity 2,072,030 2,052,079 2,118,796 2,446,810 2,471,398 2,171,826 2,373,856

(1) The quarter ended December 31, 2020, includes hedge revenue of $169.2 million, $129.5 million after tax. (2) The quarter ended March 31, 2020, includes the non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $443.7 million, $412.9 million after-tax.

Table 1 (Continued) – Selected Financial Data As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the

Years Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 4Q20 (4) 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 2020 (4) 2019 Per Share Data: Book value $ 16.84 $ 16.45 $ 16.24 $ 16.79 $ 19.29 $ 16.84 $ 19.29 Tangible book value (1) 15.83 15.40 15.15 15.65 14.65 15.83 14.65 Cash dividends declared 0.075 0.050 0.050 0.175 0.175 0.350 0.700 Dividend payout ratio 4.75 % 12.82 % (11.11 )% (5.56 )% 43.75 % (21.47 )% 44.87 % Performance Ratios: Return on average common equity (2) 38.51 % 9.56 % (10.65 )% (65.64 )% 8.26 % (9.46 )% 8.51 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2) 41.90 11.08 (10.56 ) 3.86 11.82 11.63 12.40 Return on average assets (2) 4.35 1.08 (1.22 ) (9.08 ) 1.14 (1.13 ) 1.14 Net interest margin (2) 3.54 3.49 3.51 3.80 3.89 3.58 4.00 Efficiency ratio (1) 28.74 50.83 47.99 285.17 51.60 89.22 52.27 Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 28.79 49.45 47.93 49.88 50.91 41.04 48.64 Asset Quality Ratios: Total NPA to total loans, OREO, and other NPA 1.24 % 1.55 % 1.74 % 1.31 % 0.97 % 1.24 % 0.97 % Total nonperforming loans ("NPL") to total loans 1.08 1.40 1.64 1.19 0.92 1.08 0.92 Total ACL to total loans 2.89 2.86 2.71 1.83 0.92 2.89 0.92 ACL to total NPL 266.05 203.82 165.30 153.61 100.07 266.05 100.07 Net charge-offs to average loans (2) 0.64 0.58 0.94 0.99 1.04 0.79 0.63 Capital Ratios: Total shareholders’ equity to assets 11.3 % 11.3 % 10.8 % 12.3 % 13.8 % 11.3 % 13.8 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 10.7 10.6 10.2 11.5 10.9 10.7 10.9 Common equity Tier 1 capital (3) 14.0 12.0 11.7 11.4 11.5 14.0 11.5 Tier 1 leverage capital (3) 10.9 9.9 9.5 10.1 10.3 10.9 10.3 Tier 1 risk-based capital (3) 14.0 12.0 11.7 11.4 11.5 14.0 11.5 Total risk-based capital (3) 16.7 14.7 14.3 13.8 13.7 16.7 13.7

_____________________ (1) Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See Table 10 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Quarterly periods are annualized. (3) Current quarter regulatory capital ratios are estimates. (4) Asset Quality Ratios do not include nonperforming loans held for sale of $176 thousand.

Table 2 – Average Balances/Yield/Rates For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (In thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (1) Originated loans $ 10,939,304 $ 125,535 4.57 % $ 10,160,970 $ 134,450 5.25 % ANCI portfolio 2,126,553 25,943 4.85 3,017,005 46,247 6.08 PCD portfolio (3) 172,583 3,820 8.81 245,474 9,857 15.93 Total loans 13,238,440 155,298 4.67 13,423,449 190,554 5.63 Investment securities Taxable 2,895,541 12,597 1.73 1,806,932 11,699 2.57 Tax-exempt (2) 306,181 2,427 3.15 196,407 1,829 3.69 Total investment securities 3,201,722 15,024 1.87 2,003,339 13,528 2.68 Federal funds sold and short-term investments 1,178,973 548 0.18 930,910 3,392 1.45 Other investments 76,878 380 1.97 77,348 530 2.72 Total interest-earning assets 17,696,013 171,250 3.85 16,435,046 208,004 5.02 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 216,116 107,180 Premises and equipment 125,955 128,458 Accrued interest and other assets 709,268 1,305,674 Allowance for credit losses (393,306 ) (132,975 ) Total assets $ 18,354,046 $ 17,843,383 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 7,881,093 $ 4,145 0.21 % $ 8,195,455 $ 26,946 1.30 % Savings deposits 336,304 127 0.15 262,638 320 0.48 Time deposits 2,274,009 5,711 1.00 2,642,361 14,983 2.25 Total interest-bearing deposits 10,491,406 9,983 0.38 11,100,454 42,249 1.51 Other borrowings 149,981 931 2.47 152,102 953 2.49 Subordinated debentures 222,939 3,085 5.51 222,077 3,507 6.27 Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,864,326 13,999 0.51 11,474,633 46,709 1.61 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 5,245,478 3,648,874 Accrued interest and other liabilities 172,212 248,478 Total liabilities 16,282,016 15,371,985 Shareholders' equity 2,072,030 2,471,398 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 18,354,046 $ 17,843,383 Net interest income/net interest spread 157,251 3.34 % 161,295 3.40 % Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin 3.54 % 3.89 % Taxable equivalent adjustment: Investment securities (510 ) (384 ) Net interest income $ 156,741 $ 160,911

_____________________ (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in loans, net of unearned income. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. (2) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using an income tax rate of 21%. (3) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, these loans were referred to as ACI loans, but with the adoption of CECL they are referred to as PCD loans.

Table 2 (Continued) – Average Balances/Yield/Rates For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (In thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (1) Originated loans $ 10,939,304 $ 125,535 4.57 % $ 11,168,913 $ 123,177 4.39 % ANCI portfolio 2,126,553 25,943 4.85 2,295,097 28,214 4.89 PCD portfolio (3) 172,583 3,820 8.81 188,385 3,460 7.31 Total loans 13,238,440 155,298 4.67 13,652,395 154,851 4.51 Investment securities Taxable 2,895,541 12,597 1.73 2,694,012 13,164 1.94 Tax-exempt (2) 306,181 2,427 3.15 266,345 2,150 3.21 Total investment securities 3,201,722 15,024 1.87 2,960,357 15,314 2.06 Federal funds sold and short-term investments 1,178,973 548 0.18 942,017 432 0.18 Other investments 76,878 380 1.97 77,262 350 1.80 Total interest-earning assets 17,696,013 171,250 3.85 17,632,031 170,947 3.86 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 216,116 170,241 Premises and equipment 125,955 127,432 Accrued interest and other assets 709,268 707,553 Allowance for credit losses (393,306 ) (389,243 ) Total assets $ 18,354,046 $ 18,248,014 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 7,881,093 $ 4,145 0.21 % $ 8,037,801 $ 4,681 0.23 % Savings deposits 336,304 127 0.15 319,004 140 0.17 Time deposits 2,274,009 5,711 1.00 2,379,430 7,741 1.29 Total interest-bearing deposits 10,491,406 9,983 0.38 10,736,235 12,562 0.47 Other borrowings 149,981 931 2.47 149,973 931 2.47 Subordinated debentures 222,939 3,085 5.51 222,331 2,961 5.30 Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,864,326 13,999 0.51 11,108,539 16,454 0.59 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 5,245,478 4,892,079 Accrued interest and other liabilities 172,212 195,317 Total liabilities 16,282,016 16,195,935 Stockholders' equity 2,072,030 2,052,079 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,354,046 $ 18,248,014 Net interest income/net interest spread 157,251 3.34 % 154,493 3.27 % Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin 3.54 % 3.49 % Taxable equivalent adjustment: Investment securities (510 ) (451 ) Net interest income $ 156,741 $ 154,042

_____________________ (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in loans, net of unearned income. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. (2) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using an income tax rate of 21%. (3) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, these loans were referred to as ACI loans, but with the adoption of CECL they are referred to as PCD loans.

Table 2 (Continued) – Average Balances/Yield/Rates For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (In thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (1) Originated loans $ 10,874,853 $ 504,036 4.63 % $ 10,053,507 $ 542,543 5.40 % ANCI portfolio 2,415,141 127,774 5.29 3,387,367 219,183 6.47 PCD portfolio (3) 193,902 16,328 8.42 273,857 34,559 12.62 Total loans 13,483,895 648,138 4.81 13,714,731 796,285 5.81 Investment securities Taxable 2,515,807 51,983 2.07 1,568,599 42,450 2.71 Tax-exempt (2) 247,643 8,332 3.36 208,090 7,983 3.84 Total investment securities 2,763,450 60,315 2.18 1,776,689 50,433 2.84 Federal funds sold and short-term investments 1,023,367 3,092 0.30 759,026 12,762 1.68 Other investments 77,908 1,371 1.76 70,127 2,274 3.24 Total interest-earning assets 17,348,620 712,916 4.11 16,320,573 861,754 5.28 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 203,413 115,268 Premises and equipment 127,151 128,448 Accrued interest and other assets 833,919 1,239,093 Allowance for credit losses (313,377 ) (114,256 ) Total assets $ 18,199,726 $ 17,689,126 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 8,101,392 $ 38,005 0.47 % $ 7,983,237 $ 117,462 1.47 % Savings deposits 305,031 763 0.25 253,170 1,066 0.42 Time deposits 2,425,071 36,647 1.51 2,960,921 69,550 2.35 Total interest-bearing deposits 10,831,494 75,415 0.70 11,197,328 188,078 1.68 Other borrowings 166,730 3,906 2.34 256,815 8,704 3.39 Subordinated debentures 222,545 12,879 5.79 180,371 12,121 6.72 Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,220,769 92,200 0.82 11,634,514 208,903 1.80 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 4,598,544 3,431,300 Accrued interest and other liabilities 208,587 249,456 Total liabilities 16,027,900 15,315,270 Shareholders' equity 2,171,826 2,373,856 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 18,199,726 $ 17,689,126 Net interest income/net interest spread 620,716 3.29 % 652,851 3.48 % Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin 3.58 % 4.00 % Taxable equivalent adjustment: Investment securities (1,750 ) (1,678 ) Net interest income $ 618,966 $ 651,173

_____________________ (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in loans, net of unearned income. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. (2) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using an income tax rate of 21%. (3) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, these loans were referred to as ACI loans, but with the adoption of CECL they are referred to as PCD loans.

Table 3 – Loan Interest Income Detail For the Three Months Ended, For the Year Ended, (In thousands) 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 December

31,

2020 December

31,

2019 Interest Income Detail Originated loans $ 125,535 $ 123,177 $ 125,922 $ 129,402 $ 134,450 $ 504,036 $ 542,543 ANCI loans: interest income 20,507 22,850 26,264 32,940 37,637 102,562 180,974 ANCI loans: accretion 5,436 5,364 6,703 7,710 8,610 25,212 38,209 PCD loans: interest income (1) 3,355 2,421 3,111 3,039 3,839 11,926 29,927 PCD loans: accretion (1) 465 1,039 854 2,043 6,018 4,402 4,632 Total loan interest income $ 155,298 $ 154,851 $ 162,854 $ 175,134 $ 190,554 $ 648,138 $ 796,285 Yields Originated loans 4.57 % 4.39 % 4.53 % 5.10 % 5.25 % 4.63 % 5.40 % ANCI loans without discount accretion 3.84 3.96 4.20 4.85 4.95 4.25 5.34 ANCI loans discount accretion 1.01 0.93 1.08 1.14 1.13 1.04 1.13 PCD loans without discount accretion 7.73 5.11 6.30 5.65 6.20 6.15 10.93 PCD loans discount accretion 1.08 2.20 1.73 3.80 9.73 2.27 1.69 Total loan yield 4.67 % 4.51 % 4.72 % 5.35 % 5.63 % 4.81 % 5.81 %

(1) Prior year PCD amounts have been revised to be comparable to the current year presentation. Interest income for PCD loans represents contractual interest.

Table 4 – Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) (1) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended

December 31, (In thousands) 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 2020 2019 Balance at beginning of period $ 385,412 $ 370,901 $ 245,246 $ 119,643 $ 127,773 $ 119,643 $ 94,378 Cumulative effect of the adoption of CECL (2) — — — 75,850 — 75,850 — Charge-offs (23,956 ) (21,830 ) (33,452 ) (33,098 ) (35,432 ) (112,336 ) (87,001 ) Recoveries 2,770 1,936 901 613 176 6,220 1,239 Net charge-offs (21,186 ) (19,894 ) (32,551 ) (32,485 ) (35,256 ) (106,116 ) (85,762 ) Provision for loan losses 2,934 34,405 158,206 82,238 27,126 277,783 111,027 Balance at end of period $ 367,160 $ 385,412 $ 370,901 $ 245,246 $ 119,643 $ 367,160 $ 119,643

(1) This table represents the activity in the ACL for funded loans. (2) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (“CECL”), on January 1, 2020 and recorded this cumulative effect adjustment as a result of accounting change.

Table 5 – ACL Activity by Segment For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (In thousands) Commercial

and

Industrial Commercial

Real Estate Consumer Total

Allowance for

Credit Losses Reserve for

Unfunded

Commitments (1) Total As of September 30, 2020 $ 202,197 $ 143,008 $ 40,207 $ 385,412 $ 2,395 $ 387,807 Provision for credit losses (2,990 ) 7,372 (1,448 ) 2,934 (99 ) 2,835 Charge-offs (12,870 ) (10,500 ) (586 ) (23,956 ) — (23,956 ) Recoveries 1,028 1,307 435 2,770 — 2,770 As of December 31, 2020 $ 187,365 $ 141,187 $ 38,608 $ 367,160 $ 2,296 $ 369,456 For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 (In thousands) Commercial

and

Industrial Commercial

Real Estate Consumer Total

Allowance for

Credit Losses Reserve for

Unfunded

Commitments (1) Total As of December 31, 2019 $ 89,796 $ 15,319 $ 14,528 $ 119,643 $ 1,699 $ 121,342 Cumulative effect of the adoption of CECL 32,951 20,599 22,300 75,850 332 76,182 As of January 1, 2020 122,747 35,918 36,828 195,493 2,031 197,524 Provision for credit losses 157,580 117,792 2,411 277,783 265 278,048 Charge-offs (96,277 ) (14,283 ) (1,776 ) (112,336 ) — (112,336 ) Recoveries 3,315 1,760 1,145 6,220 — 6,220 As of December 31, 2020 $ 187,365 $ 141,187 $ 38,608 $ 367,160 $ 2,296 $ 369,456

(1) The reserve for unfunded commitments is recorded in other liabilities in the consolidated balance sheets.