inTEST Provides Update on Semiconductor Business

EMS Q4 2020 Bookings Nearly Double Over Q3 2020



MT. LAUREL, N.J., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets, including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications, announced today that business in its EMS segment, which predominantly serves production test for analog and mixed signal semiconductor applications and has historically accounted for 15-30% of the Company’s annual revenue, has continued to experience a significantly improved order flow, with fourth quarter 2020 bookings nearly doubling over the 2020 third quarter’s EMS bookings.

“We are seeing strength across the board in our EMS product offerings, driven by considerable industry tailwinds in the automotive, consumer electronics, mobile, mass memory and IoT markets,” commented inTEST President and CEO Nick Grant. “As we noted on our third quarter 2020 financial results conference call, the first half of 2020 was marked by an order flow resurgence, a trend that accelerated in the 2nd half, which resulted in a 91% increase of EMS’ fourth quarter bookings as compared to the third quarter. Strong customer interest has continued into the current first quarter.”

Mr. Grant continued, “We have placed a particular emphasis on organic growth for the Company and are excited by the traction we are already seeing on this front. For example, EMS has had key wins in the memory market, in which inTEST has historically not had a presence. Another example of an organic development project is adoption of the industry’s first automated manipulator, coupled with our intelligent docking system, the IntellidockTM, which provides customers with the first intelligent docking test cell. Driven by the trend towards automated test floors, this intelligent test cell is gaining traction at multiple customers. These are derivatives of highly customized previous technologies that we have been able to utilize in next generation new products and applications, and these wins position us into our customers’ roadmaps and test process flow, paving the way for additional opportunities.”