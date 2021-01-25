Iterum Therapeutics Announces U.S. FDA Filing Acceptance of New Drug Application for Oral Sulopenem

DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for review the New Drug Application (NDA) for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid (oral sulopenem) for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTIs) in patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen. The FDA has designated this application as a priority review and consequently assigned a PDUFA (Prescription Drug User Fee Act) goal date for completion of the review of oral sulopenem of July 25, 2021. The agency currently plans to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the NDA.

-- If approved, First Oral Penem in the U.S. and First New Oral Treatment for uUTIs in Over 20 Years --

“The FDA acceptance of our NDA for review is an important milestone for Iterum. If approved, oral sulopenem would be the first penem available orally in the U.S. with the ability to treat multi-drug resistant infections in the community,” said Corey Fishman, Chief Executive Officer. “Specifically, this important antibiotic is one step closer to relieving the growing problem of quinolone resistance found in over six million uncomplicated urinary tract infections in the U.S. each year."

The NDA includes data from the SURE-1, SURE-2 and SURE-3 phase 3 clinical trials, in which oral sulopenem was well tolerated. The SURE-1 clinical trial (uUTIs) demonstrated statistical superiority of oral sulopenem to the widely used comparator, ciprofloxacin, for the primary efficacy endpoint of clinical and microbiologic response at the test-of-cure visit for patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen.

About Iterum Therapeutics plc

Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum Therapeutics is advancing its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, in Phase 3 clinical development with an oral formulation and IV formulation. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum Therapeutics has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications.