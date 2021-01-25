 

WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:

Ticker Fund Name Ex-date Record Date Payable Date

Ordinary
Income

Short
Term
Capital
Gains

Long Term
Capital
Gains

Total Rate
Per Share
AGGY WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 1/25/2021 1/26/2021 1/28/2021 $0.09750 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.09750
AGZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 1/25/2021 1/26/2021 1/28/2021 $0.08500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.08500
DES WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund 1/25/2021 1/26/2021 1/28/2021 $0.01000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.01000
DGRS WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund 1/25/2021 1/26/2021 1/28/2021 $0.01500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.01500
DGRW WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund 1/25/2021 1/26/2021 1/28/2021 $0.04500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.04500
DHS WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund 1/25/2021 1/26/2021 1/28/2021 $0.08500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.08500
DLN WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund 1/25/2021 1/26/2021 1/28/2021 $0.15500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.15500
DON WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund 1/25/2021 1/26/2021 1/28/2021 $0.01000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.01000
DTD WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund 1/25/2021 1/26/2021 1/28/2021 $0.13500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.13500
DTN WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund 1/25/2021 1/26/2021 1/28/2021 $0.07500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.07500
ELD WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund 1/25/2021 1/26/2021 1/28/2021 $0.13000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.13000
EMCB WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund 1/25/2021 1/26/2021 1/28/2021 $0.20000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.20000
HYZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund 1/25/2021 1/26/2021 1/28/2021 $0.08000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.08000
MTGP WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund 1/25/2021 1/26/2021 1/28/2021 $0.07750 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.07750
SFHY WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund 1/25/2021 1/26/2021 1/28/2021 $0.16900 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.16900
SFIG WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund 1/25/2021 1/26/2021 1/28/2021 $0.06000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.06000
SHAG WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund 1/25/2021 1/26/2021 1/28/2021 $0.04000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.04000
USFR WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund 1/25/2021 1/26/2021 1/28/2021 $0.00050 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00050
WFHY WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund 1/25/2021 1/26/2021 1/28/2021 $0.18750 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.18750
WFIG WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund 1/25/2021 1/26/2021 1/28/2021 $0.09750 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.09750

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York.  WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $69.4 billion in assets under management globally.  For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.

WisdomTree is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty.  Investments in real estate involve additional special risks, such as credit risk, interest rate fluctuations and the effect of varied economic conditions. Funds that focus their investments in one country or region may be significantly impacted by events and developments associated with the region which can adversely affect performance. Funds focusing on a single sector and/or smaller companies generally experience greater price volatility. Investments in emerging, offshore or frontier markets are generally less liquid and less efficient than investments in developed markets and are subject to additional risks, such as risks of adverse governmental regulation and intervention or political developments. Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk and interest rate fluctuations. Derivative investments can be volatile, and these investments may be less liquid than other securities, and more sensitive to the effect of varied economic conditions. As these Funds can have a high concentration in some issuers the Funds can be adversely impacted by changes affecting such issuers.

Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise. In addition, when interest rates fall income may decline. Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. Unlike typical exchange-traded funds, there are no indexes that the actively managed Currency Strategy Funds or the actively managed Fixed Income Funds attempt to track or replicate. Thus, the ability of these Funds to achieve their objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager. Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

The tax consequences of Fund distributions vary by individual taxpayer. You should consult your tax professional or financial advisor for more information regarding your tax situation. To receive a distribution, you must have been a registered shareholder of a Fund on the indicated record date(s). Distributions were paid to shareholders on the payment date(s). Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Transactions in shares of the Funds will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE (9473), or visit wisdomtree.com to view or download a prospectus. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the other entities mentioned.

WTPR-20201215-0096

Contact Information
Media Relations:
Jessica Zaloom
+1.917.267.3735
jzaloom@wisdomtree.com
wisdomtree@fullyvested.com




