AYRO Announces $20 Million Registered Direct Offering with Two Existing Investors

AUSTIN, TX, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYRO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYRO), a manufacturer of light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with two existing institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 3,333,334 shares of the Company’s common stock, at a purchase price of $6.00 per share, in a registered direct offering. AYRO has also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to acquire 3,333,334 shares of common stock at $6.93 per share, exercisable six months after the closing and terminating two and a half years after the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about January 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds to AYRO from this offering are expected to be approximately $20 million, before deducting advisory fees and other offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The shares of common stock (but not the warrants or the shares of common stock underlying the warrants) are being offered by AYRO pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-251001) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 27, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on December 2, 2020. The offering of the securities will be made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the shares of common stock being offered will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

The warrants described above were offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and, along with the shares of common stock underlying the warrants, have not been registered under the Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the warrants and underlying shares of common stock may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and such applicable state securities laws.