TFI International to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

The Company will host a conference call for the investment community with Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss results. Business media are also invited to listen to the call. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 via news release on Monday, February 8, 2021 after market close.

Details of conference call:

Date: Monday, February 8, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Call-in number: 877-223-4471

A recording of the call will be available until midnight, February 22, 2021, by dialing 800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 and entering passcode 9095057.

