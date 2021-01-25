 

MetLife to Provide Annuity Benefits to Nearly 5,200 Weyerhaeuser Retirees and Beneficiaries

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 23:24  |  29   |   |   

MetLife, Inc. announced today that its subsidiary, Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company, has entered into an agreement with Weyerhaeuser Company (Weyerhaeuser) to provide annuity benefits to nearly 5,200 retirees and beneficiaries in Weyerhaeuser’s defined benefit (DB) pension plan, representing pension obligations of approximately $765 million.

“We are pleased to have been selected to provide guaranteed lifetime income to these Weyerhaeuser retirees and beneficiaries,” says Graham Cox, executive vice president and head of Retirement & Income Solutions at MetLife. “In 2021, MetLife is celebrating its 100th year offering group annuity contracts; our expertise in managing transferred pension liabilities allows our clients to reduce the risk associated with managing their pension plan and know their participants’ benefits are protected.”

Weyerhaeuser’s group annuity contract purchase from Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company closed in December 2020. The transaction will not change the amount of the monthly pension benefit received by Weyerhaeuser’s retirees and beneficiaries. No action is needed by retirees or beneficiaries. Weyerhaeuser and MetLife will provide details to those Weyerhaeuser retired participants and beneficiaries whose ongoing payments will be made by Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company.

“This pension risk transfer agreement allows Weyerhaeuser to focus on its core mission and lessen our plan’s exposure to market volatility, while knowing that MetLife’s expertise in guaranteed lifetime income ensures a seamless transition for transferred retirees and beneficiaries,” said Russell Hagen, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Weyerhaeuser.

Plan sponsors are looking to pursue pension risk transfer transactions sooner rather than later. MetLife’s 2020 Pension Risk Transfer Poll found that among plan sponsors interested in a buyout, the majority (81%) said they would transact within five years, including 24% who said they would secure a buyout within two years.

MetLife, through Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company, is a market leader in the pension risk transfer industry, managing benefit payments of approximately $3 billion a year for about 720,000 annuitants. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company issued its first group annuity contract in 1921 to fund a defined benefit plan. MetLife’s Retirement & Income Solutions Customer Solutions Center team has been recognized by J.D. Power for providing "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" for the Live Phone Channel. MetLife's Retirement & Income Solutions (RIS) business includes U.S. Pensions, Institutional Income Annuities, and Structured Settlements in addition to other institutional products.

Seite 1 von 2
Metlife Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MetLife to Provide Annuity Benefits to Nearly 5,200 Weyerhaeuser Retirees and Beneficiaries MetLife, Inc. announced today that its subsidiary, Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company, has entered into an agreement with Weyerhaeuser Company (Weyerhaeuser) to provide annuity benefits to nearly 5,200 retirees and beneficiaries in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Emerging Variants First Identified ...
Merck Discontinues Development of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates; Continues Development of ...
Electric Last Mile and Forum Merger III Corporation Announce Board of Director Nominees for ...
CALQUENCE Met Primary Efficacy Endpoint in Head-to-Head Trial Against ibrutinib in Chronic ...
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. and Alight Solutions Announce Merger
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
Momentus Names Dawn Harms Interim CEO
Eurofins Achieved Revenues in Excess of EUR 5.4bn in 2020, After Continued Momentum in December ...
 Groupe SEB Invests in CHEFCLUB ; the FoodTech Brand Which Generated the Strongest Growth on ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
MetLife Names Merrilee Matchett as Head of Global Customer Service & Operations
14.01.21
James Reid Named CEO of Versant Health, a MetLife Company
11.01.21
MetLife Completes Longevity Reinsurance Transactions With Legal & General
07.01.21
MetLife Declares First Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend
06.01.21
MetLife to Hold Combined Earnings and Outlook Conference Call