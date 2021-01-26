 

More Consumers Willing to Share Lifestyle Data for Behavior-Based Insurance Premiums, But Trust in Data Security Falls, Accenture Report Finds

26.01.2021   

The number of consumers willing to share significant data on their health and other lifestyle-related habits with their insurer to reduce premiums has grown over the past two years, but their trust in insurers to look after that data has fallen, according to a new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

Based on a survey of more than 47,000 consumers globally, Accenture’s latest Global Insurance Consumer Study provides a view of consumer preferences and trends in insurance, building on similar reports from 2019 and 2017.

At a time when insurers are launching tech-driven partnerships to improve customer wellness, approximately seven out of 10 consumers (69%) say they would share significant data on their health, exercise and driving habits in exchange for lower prices from their insurers, compared with 58% two years ago. In addition, two-thirds (66%) of consumers say they would also share significant data for personalized services to prevent injury and loss — up from 54% in the 2019 report.

But while consumers are more willing to share personal data, their concerns about intrusiveness and its impact on premiums have grown and their confidence in their insurers’ ability to look after their data has diminished. For instance, just under a third (32%) of consumers say they significantly trust insurers to look after their data, down from 40% in the 2019 report.

“Consumers are embracing the data-for-personalized-pricing trend and want insurers to reward their efforts to improve their well-being, but it comes with a warning that trust is waning, and they want to feel in control of their data,” said Kenneth Saldanha, who leads Accenture’s Insurance industry group globally. “Insurers are creating tech-driven partnerships to provide their customers with flexible, personalized insurance offerings based on behavior, but they’ll need to be transparent and responsible with their customers’ data for these partnerships to succeed. To earn consumers’ trust, insurers will need to show that their customers’ well-being is at the core of their business.”

As insurance becomes more digitized, human advisors can help restore trust

The report also finds that insurers will need to re-evaluate the role of human workers, particularly as COVID-19 has drastically accelerated the industry’s adoption of digital insurance services. For instance, the number of respondents over the age of 55 who said they would like the internet chat and video insurance claim process to replace the traditional in-office claim process increased by three percentage points to 71%.

