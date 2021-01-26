 

GBT is Working on its qTerm Device Improvements as a Preparation for its FDA Certification Process

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”) via GBT Tokenize Corp (“GBT/Tokenize”) , has started a series of improvements for its qTerm device as preparations for FDA certification process. The series of improvements are targeting higher measurements accuracy, reliability and compatibility with a broad spectrum of user’s usage behavior. qTerm is aimed to measure human vitals with a touch of a finger. Based on prototype testing, debugging and study, conclusions were made in order to increase the device’s accuracy and stability as expected pre-requisites towards the company’s intentions to file for FDA certification. There is no guarantee that the company or GBT/Tokenize will receive FDA certification for the qTerm.

qTerm first release will include body temperature, blood oxygen and heart rate vitals. The next release is planned to include blood pressure measurement. In order to increase consistency with user’s measurement habits, the device’s sensors will be re-located to more efficient positions to enable best and consistent results. For example, different users may press their finger using different pressure, and position. The body heat sensor’s accuracy is highly dependent on its distance from the finger’s skin. A new location of the IR (Infra-Red) sensor will be defined to enable an optimum distance to accommodate different user’s pressing pressure and position. The heart rate and SPO2 (Blood Oxygen) sensor needs a direct skin contact again with proper adjustments to different user’s finger’s pressure, position and stability. An additional microchip will be installed to provide an expert algorithm to support broad user’s measuring habits, compensating for different inputs, and providing a consistent results for heart rate and blood oxygen data. The device will be accompanied by a smartphone app and synchronized web application to keep a history and provide analytics for user's records. It is the goal for the web application to provide a geographical location and proximity alert to assist with potential health risks. The series of modifications are done as preparations for an FDA certification to classify qTerm as a medical device to be marketed and sold in the US. The certification process is also aimed to define the device for telemedicine purposes enabling remote vitals results to be sent to clinics and hospitals for physicians review in real time.

