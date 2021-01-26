OraSure’s OMNIgene·ORAL Saliva Collection Kit Selected by Chronomics for Use in UK Government “Test to Release for International Travel” COVID-19 Testing Program

The “Test to Release for International Travel” program enables travelers to England to purchase a COVID-19 test privately from providers including Chronomics. Travelers who receive a negative test result can reduce their self-isolation period. The project is part of the UK’s plan to use Covid-19 testing to reduce the spread of the virus.

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point-of-care diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services, today announced that Chronomics Limited has selected the OMNIgene·ORAL (OME-505) saliva collection device as a component of its SARS CoV-2 PCR test. Chronomics Limited will supply its test for the United Kingdom’s “Test to Release for International Travel” program. The OMNIgene·ORAL device is a product of OraSure’s DNA Genotek subsidiary.

“Our selection as a supplier of oral fluid sample collection devices by Chronomics demonstrates the broad applicability of DNA Genotek’s technology and capabilities in testing for, and helping to reduce the spread of, COVID-19 and confirms DNA Genotek’s position as the leading provider of saliva-based collection kits for detection of SARS CoV-2,” said Kathleen Weber, Executive Vice President, Business Unit Leader, Molecular Solutions at DNA Genotek. “If we want people to widely adopt COVID-19 testing, a requirement to manage the current pandemic and slowly get back to normal life, we need to make the process painless, cost-effective, scalable and simple.”

“Our COVID-19 PCR laboratory test, using DNA Genotek’s OMNIgene·ORAL as the saliva collection device, is non-invasive, easy to self-administer and the gold standard in COVID-19 tests. We all have a responsibility to minimize the spread of Covid-19 and our saliva test makes it far simpler to provide customers with an easy and accurate way to test for the virus,” said Dr. Tom Stubbs, CEO of Chronomics.

DNA Genotek’s saliva collection devices are widely used in molecular testing to detect active COVID-19 infection. The OMNIgene·ORAL (OME-505) collection device has Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is CE marked for use in the European Union. DNA Genotek’s sample collection devices have been included in seven customer EUAs from a range of laboratories facilitating non-invasive collection of saliva samples for COVID-19 tests.