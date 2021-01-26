 

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), doing business as Inotiv, a leading provider of nonclinical and analytical contract research services, today announced that the Company will issue its financial results press release for the fiscal 2021 first quarter ended December 31, 2020, on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, after the close of the stock market, and host a conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

  • (877) 407-9753 (Domestic)
  • (201) 493-6739 (International)

The live conference call webcast will be accessible in the Investors section of the Company’s website, and directly via the following link:
https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/bas2/mediaframe/ ...

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online replay will be available in the Investors section of Inotiv’s web site at: https://www.inotivco.com/investors/investor-information/.

About the Company

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., doing business as Inotiv, is a pharmaceutical development company providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies and the world's leading drug development companies and medical research organizations. The Company focuses on developing innovative services supporting its clients’ discovery and development objectives for improved decision-making and accelerated goal attainment. The Company’s products focus on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Visit inotivco.com for more information about the Company.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, the timing of acquisitions and the successful closing, integration and business and financial impact thereof, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, demand for our services and products and our operations, including the measures taken by governmental authorities to address the pandemic, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and/or uncertainties and various other market and operating risks, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact Investor Relations
Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., dba Inotiv The Equity Group Inc.
Beth A. Taylor, Chief Financial Officer Kalle Ahl, CFA
(765) 497-8381 (212) 836-9614
btaylor@inotivco.com kahl@equityny.com
   
  Devin Sullivan
  (212) 836-9608
  dsullivan@equityny.com

