BlackRock Canada Updates the Risk Rating for the Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (“BlackRock”) (NYSE: BLK), today announced an update to the risk rating of the Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF (“DXP”). This change will be reflected in the prospectus for DXP that will be filed on or about January 26, 2021.

ETF Name Previous Risk

Rating Updated Risk Rating Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF Low to Medium Medium

A copy of the standardized risk classification methodology used by BlackRock Canada to identify the risk rating of DXP is available on request, at no cost, by calling us at 1-855-255-5951 or by writing to BlackRock Canada at 161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in DXP. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. DXP is not guaranteed, its value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

