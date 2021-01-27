 

BlackRock Canada Updates the Risk Rating for the Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (“BlackRock”) (NYSE: BLK), today announced an update to the risk rating of the Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF (“DXP”). This change will be reflected in the prospectus for DXP that will be filed on or about January 26, 2021.

The following table outlines the risk rating change:

ETF Name Previous Risk
Rating 		Updated Risk Rating
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF Low to Medium Medium

A copy of the standardized risk classification methodology used by BlackRock Canada to identify the risk rating of DXP is available on request, at no cost, by calling us at 1-855-255-5951 or by writing to BlackRock Canada at 161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA.

BLACKROCK is a registered trademark of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. Used under licence. 2021 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. All rights reserved.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in DXP. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. DXP is not guaranteed, its value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

For more information, please contact:

Maeve Hannigan, BlackRock Communications, maeve.hannigan@blackrock.com


Disclaimer

