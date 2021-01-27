 

Destabilization Campaign Solutions 30 Files Defamation Suit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 08:54  |  31   |   |   


Solutions 30’s remarkable performance in 20201 once again demonstrates its solid fundamentals and promising outlook for growth despite the destabilization and misinformation campaign it is a victim of.

Solutions 30 has already filed a complaint with the French financial markets authority [Autorité des Marchés Financiers] and with the national financial prosecutor’s office for the dissemination of false and misleading information and market manipulation, following the publication of an anonymous report containing a large amount of false and misleading information.2

This information has been publicly disseminated and exploited by the hedge fund Muddy Waters, which—in two letters dated January 25th and January 27th, 2021 and written in its own name—made new allegations that are false and misleading. These letters, whose sole purpose is to take advantage of a decline in the Solutions 30 share price, took place two trading days before the publication of the group’s full-year trading statement for the first one and on the day following the publication of strong annual sales growth for the second one.

Solutions 30 categorically refutes the allegations against the company in these letters and, in view of the seriousness of their content, has decided to file a defamation complaint.

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 11,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.
Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME | SBF120 | CAC Mid 60. Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

Contact

Analysts/Investors                Nathalie Boumendil      |  Tel: +33 6 85 82 41 95        |  nathalie.boumendil@solutions30.com

Press - Image 7:                  Leslie Jung                    |  Tel: +44 7818 641803         |  ljung@image7.fr
                                            Flore Larger                  |  Tel: +33 6 33 13 41 50        |  flarger@image7.fr          
                                            Charlotte Le Barbier      |  Tel: +33 6 78 37 27 60        |  clebarbier@image7.fr



1 See press release of January 26, 2021

2 See Solutions 30’s responses: https://www.solutions30.com/transparency/   


Attachment


SOLUTIONS 30 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Destabilization Campaign Solutions 30 Files Defamation Suit Solutions 30’s remarkable performance in 20201 once again demonstrates its solid fundamentals and promising outlook for growth despite the destabilization and misinformation campaign it is a victim of. Solutions 30 has already filed a complaint …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Baozun and iClick Announce Equity Investment and Strategic Business Cooperation
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
REPEAT - Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Solutions 30: REMARKABLE REVENUE GROWTH IN 2020
20.01.21
KONNECT SELECTS SOLUTIONS 30 TO ROLL OUT ITS OFFER IN WESTERN EUROPE
12.01.21
SOLUTIONS 30 SIGNS A €210 MILLION CONTRACT WITH TIM (TELECOM ITALIA)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
31
Solutions 30