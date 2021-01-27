 

Australian superannuation fund HESTA boosts front office with SimCorp Dimension as a Service

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 09:00  |  47   |   |   

January 27, 2021

Press Release

SimCorp, a leading provider of integrated, front-to-back, multi-asset investment management solutions and services to the world’s largest buy-side institutions, today announces that the Health Employees Superannuation Trust Australia (HESTA) has chosen SimCorp’s cloud investment platform, SimCorp Dimension as a Service, to support its investment management functions. The agreement* follows the decision announced earlier this year, to bring the management of a proportion of its Australian portfolio, in-house. The selection of SimCorp’s multi-asset investment management platform forms an integral role in HESTA’s ambitious investment strategy, delivering the scale needed to sustainably support the growth of its internal and external investments.

Formed in 1987 and serving more than 870,000 members, with $56 billion AUD in assets, HESTA is an Australian industry super fund dedicated to people working in health and community services. With a fast-growing membership, the fund is projecting ambitious growth in the next decade, with ambitions to reach the $100 billion mark. The selection of SimCorp Dimension as a Service, across its front office, will robustly support HESTA’s newly-adopted Total Portfolio Approach (TPA), delivering multi-asset coverage for the internal management of its Australian equities, cash and fixed interest portfolios.

In recent years, the Total Portfolio Approach (TPA), has become increasingly attractive to pension funds across the globe, promising more flexible decision making, better risk management and ultimately more resiliency within portfolios. The investment model provides HESTA with added agility, while one investment truth, delivered by SimCorp’s integrated Investment Book of Record (IBOR) will empower the investment team with a whole-of-fund view of both HESTA’s internally and externally managed investments, providing a timely and consolidated view of exposure, to enhance risk management and asset allocation decisions.

Additionally, SimCorp’s cloud investment platform brings a full suite of cutting-edge technology solutions and managed services to bolster HESTA’s front-to-back investment operations. This includes business intelligence and a data warehouse, that will consolidate all investment data sources into one central repository.

Oliver Johnson, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, SimCorp comments: “We are pleased to announce the partnership with the Health Employees Superannuation Trust Australia (HESTA). In recent years, we have seen many asset owners in Australia make the move to in-house investment management. Having supported some of the world’s largest pension funds, both in the region and globally, we are confident that the scope of our partnership, including vital front office delivery, together with a cloud infrastructure and managed services, will provide HESTA with a consolidated and complete offer to reinforce its investment operations and successfully deliver on its long-term business goals.”

Seite 1 von 2
SimCorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Australian superannuation fund HESTA boosts front office with SimCorp Dimension as a Service January 27, 2021 Press Release SimCorp, a leading provider of integrated, front-to-back, multi-asset investment management solutions and services to the world’s largest buy-side institutions, today announces that the Health Employees …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Baozun and iClick Announce Equity Investment and Strategic Business Cooperation
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
REPEAT - Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
SimCorp and Colmore partner to deliver holistic private markets asset management service
19.01.21
ATP joins clients successfully live on SimCorp’s cloud-based SFTR solution, as the regulation enters its third phase
15.01.21
SimCorp A/S - Major shareholder announcement
13.01.21
SimCorp A/S - Major shareholder announcement
12.01.21
SimCorp A/S - Major shareholder announcement

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
58
Simcorp A/S