 

Frank Dunlevy Rejoins Cowen as Vice Chair of Investment Banking

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that Frank Dunlevy has returned to the firm’s investment bank, Cowen and Company, LLC as Vice Chair of Investment Banking. Mr. Dunlevy will be initially based in New York and Washington D.C., and will also spend time in the firm’s San Francisco and Dallas offices. He will be focused on helping drive value for Cowen’s clients across its global platform.

“We are excited to have Frank back on the Cowen team, after two and half years of public service. A veteran banker with a long history at Cowen, Frank embodies our values, our commitment to teamwork and our dedication to being a solution provider for our clients,” said Larry Wieseneck, Co-President, Cowen and Company. “With decades of successful advisory experience, Frank contributes a unique network of corporate, private equity and VC relationships, as well as deep strategic expertise which will provide an invaluable edge for our team and our clients.”

Mr. Dunlevy added, “I am thrilled to return to Cowen, a world-class team and organization with a truly differentiated position and value proposition for our clients. I look forward to partnering with my colleagues across our global platform, including in capital markets and investment banking, to further grow the franchise and deliver innovative financing solutions and advice for our clients.”

Mr. Dunlevy brings with him nearly 50 years of investment banking expertise. He returns to Cowen after serving as Chief Banking Officer and Senior Adviser at the State Department and prior to that, as Counselor to the CEO and Vice President of the Funds Group at The Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC). At OPIC he helped to oversee the transition to the new U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and launched its first-ever equity program. Before leaving to serve in the public sector, Mr. Dunlevy held senior positions at Cowen over 14 years, including Vice Chair of Investment Banking. Earlier in his career, he was a founder of Thomas Weisel Partners, and was a senior banker at Montgomery Securities and The First Boston Corporation. Mr. Dunlevy holds a B.A. from Southern Methodist University.

About Cowen Inc.
Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division.  The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services.  Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products.  Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform.  Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

