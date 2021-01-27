Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces 2020 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (the “Company” or “ARI”) (NYSE:ARI) today announced the estimated federal income tax treatment of the Company’s 2020 distributions on its common stock (CUSIP #03762U105) and on its 8.00% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock.



The federal income tax classification of the 2020 distributions on the Company’s common stock as it is expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV is set forth in the following table: