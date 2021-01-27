Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces 2020 Dividend Income Tax Treatment
NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (the “Company” or “ARI”) (NYSE:ARI) today announced the estimated federal income tax treatment of the
Company’s 2020 distributions on its common stock (CUSIP #03762U105) and on its 8.00% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock.
The federal income tax classification of the 2020 distributions on the Company’s common stock as it is expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV is set forth in the following table:
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|Total Distribution Per Share
|Ordinary Income Per Share (2)
|Return of Capital Per Share
|Capital Gain Per Share
|12/31/2019
|01/15/2020
|$0.46
|$0.1816
|$0.2784
|-
|03/31/2020
|04/15/2020
|$0.40
|$0.1579
|$0.2421
|-
|06/30/2020
|07/15/2020
|$0.35
|$0.1382
|$0.2118
|-
|09/30/2020
|10/15/2020
|$0.35
|$0.1382
|$0.2118
|-
|12/31/2020(1)
|01/15/2021
|$0.35
|-
|-
|-
(1) Pursuant to Section 857(b)(9) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, cash distributions made on January 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2020, are treated, to the extent of the Company’s 2020 tax earnings and profits, as received by stockholders on December 31, 2020. Since the Company’s aggregate cash distributions exceeded its 2020 tax earnings and profits, all of the January 2021 cash distribution declared in the fourth quarter of 2020 will be treated as a 2021 distribution for federal income tax purposes and will not be included on the 2020 Form 1099-DIV.
