Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract with EXANE BNP PARIBAS

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by IPSOS to Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 31 December 2020:

18,557 IPSOS shares

€ 666,076

During the 2nd half 2020, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase 129,520 shares 3,050,966 € 815 transactions Sale 145,341 shares 3,481,383 € 886 transactions

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (30 June 2020):

33,328 IPSOS shares

€ 259,452

During the 1st half 2020, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase 173,573 shares € 4,200,245 1075 transactions Sale 150,119 shares € 3,619,492 909 transactions

For information, at December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF Decision 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

34,979 IPSOS shares

€ 233,110

Attachment