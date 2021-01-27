Ipsos Half-year liquidity contract statement - December 2020
January 27, 2021
Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract with EXANE BNP PARIBAS
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by IPSOS to Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 31 December 2020:
- 18,557 IPSOS shares
- € 666,076
During the 2nd half 2020, it has been traded a total of:
|Purchase
|129,520 shares
|3,050,966 €
|815 transactions
|Sale
|145,341 shares
|3,481,383 €
|886 transactions
For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (30 June 2020):
- 33,328 IPSOS shares
- € 259,452
During the 1st half 2020, it has been traded a total of:
|Purchase
|173,573 shares
|€ 4,200,245
|1075 transactions
|Sale
|150,119 shares
|€ 3,619,492
|909 transactions
For information, at December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF Decision 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 34,979 IPSOS shares
- € 233,110
Attachment
Ipsos Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare