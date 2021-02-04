Generix Group - Third Quarter Revenue 2020 / 2021 +2,4% at constant exchange rates
FINANCIAL PRESS RELEASE
Paris, January 27, 2021
Revenue for Q3 2020/2021: +2,4% at constant exchange rates
Q3 2020/2021 new SaaS contracts: +35%
Confirmation of financial objectives for the fiscal period
Generix Group, a global provider of collaborative SaaS Software solutions for the Supply Chain, industrial, and retail ecosystems, issued today its revenues for the third quarter of its 2020/2021 fiscal year.
Q3 revenue stable at current exchange rates (+2,4% at constant exchange rates)
Quarter ended
December 31
|Change
|9 months ended December 31
|Change
|Unaudited (K€)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|SaaS
|8 375
|8 164
|3%
|24 071
|24 417
|-1%
|Maintenance
|4 512
|4 849
|-7%
|13 489
|14 514
|-7%
|Licenses
|974
|1 070
|-9%
|2 834
|2 800
|1%
|Software revenues
|13 861
|14 083
|-2%
|40 394
|41 731
|-3%
|Consulting Services
|6 875
|6 733
|2%
|18 442
|18 945
|-3%
|Revenues
|20 736
|20 816
|0%
|58 836
|60 676
|-3%
*Reclassification of €210K over the quarter and €690K over 9 months, as Consulting and Services revenue, concerning services previously accounted for as Maintenance revenue. After reprocessing this reclassification, Maintenance revenue showed a slight drop (-3% for Q3 and -2% in YTD), primarily as a result of the temporary suspension of contracts during the lockdown period. Consulting and Services revenue, which is by nature more vulnerable in the current context, showed a -1% slight drop over Q3 and a -6% drop in YTD.
