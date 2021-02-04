Confirmation of financial objectives for the fiscal period

Generix Group, a global provider of collaborative SaaS Software solutions for the Supply Chain, industrial, and retail ecosystems, issued today its revenues for the third quarter of its 2020/2021 fiscal year.

Q3 revenue stable at current exchange rates (+2,4% at constant exchange rates)

Quarter ended

December 31 Change 9 months ended December 31 Change Unaudited (K€) 2020 2019 2020 2019 SaaS 8 375 8 164 3% 24 071 24 417 -1% Maintenance 4 512 4 849 -7% 13 489 14 514 -7% Licenses 974 1 070 -9% 2 834 2 800 1% Software revenues 13 861 14 083 -2% 40 394 41 731 -3% Consulting Services 6 875 6 733 2% 18 442 18 945 -3% Revenues 20 736 20 816 0% 58 836 60 676 -3%



*Reclassification of €210K over the quarter and €690K over 9 months, as Consulting and Services revenue, concerning services previously accounted for as Maintenance revenue. After reprocessing this reclassification, Maintenance revenue showed a slight drop (-3% for Q3 and -2% in YTD), primarily as a result of the temporary suspension of contracts during the lockdown period. Consulting and Services revenue, which is by nature more vulnerable in the current context, showed a -1% slight drop over Q3 and a -6% drop in YTD.