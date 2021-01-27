Orange Belgium invites investors and analysts to participate in its Q4 & FY 2020 results online web conference and audio conference call on February 5, 2021

The conference will start at 2:00 pm CET (1:00 pm UK / 8:00 am EST). To access the online web conference, please register using the following link: Orange Belgium FY 2020 results.

Orange Belgium Investor Relations is pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in an online web conference and/or audio conference call hosted by:

Orange Belgium will publish its results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 07:00 CET.

Should you wish to only join the audio conference call, please register using the same link, where you will find all conference call details.

The recorded session will be available after the conference call and can be downloaded from our website. You will find the link to access the recorded session on the website below.

The press release for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, the roadshow presentation and the results toolkit will be available on Friday, February 5 on the financial section of the corporate website at https://corporate.orange.be/en/financial-information/financial-results .

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with over 4 million customers, and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders for telecommunication services to enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

More information on: corporate.orange.be , www.orange.be or follow us on Twitter : @pressOrangeBe.

Contact investors

Koen Van Mol - koen.vanmol@orange.com - +32 (0) 495 55 14 99

Ana Castaño – ana.castanolopez@orange.com - +32 (0) 468 46 95 31

ir@orange.be

Press contact

Younes Al Bouchouari - younes.albouchouari@orange.be - +32 (0)477 69 87 73

press@orange.be

Attachment