Schwab Declares Common Stock Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

In addition, the Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly dividend on the outstanding Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, in the amount of $15.00 per share or $0.375 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of Series C Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable March 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021.

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation at its meeting today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share. The dividend is payable February 26, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2021.

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation has also declared a regular quarterly dividend on the outstanding Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, in the amount of $14.88 per share or $0.372 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of Series D Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable March 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021.

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation has also declared a regular semi-annual dividend on the outstanding Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E, in the amount of $2,312.50 per share or $23.125 per depositary share, each representing 1/100th interest in a share of Series E Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable March 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021.

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation has also declared a regular quarterly dividend on the outstanding Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G, in the amount of $1,343.75 per share or $13.438 per depositary share, each representing 1/100th interest in a share of Series G Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable March 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021.

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation has also declared a regular quarterly dividend on the outstanding Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H, in the amount of $888.89 per share which covers the period from December 11, 2020 to February 28, 2021. The dividend equals $8.889 per depositary share, each representing 1/100th interest in a share of Series H Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable March 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 29.6 million active brokerage accounts, 2.1 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.5 million banking accounts, and approximately $6.69 trillion in client assets. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, www.sipc.org), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005999/en/