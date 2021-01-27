 

Schwab Declares Common Stock Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 23:32  |  34   |   |   

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation at its meeting today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share. The dividend is payable February 26, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2021.

In addition, the Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly dividend on the outstanding Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, in the amount of $15.00 per share or $0.375 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of Series C Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable March 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021.

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation has also declared a regular quarterly dividend on the outstanding Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, in the amount of $14.88 per share or $0.372 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of Series D Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable March 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021.

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation has also declared a regular semi-annual dividend on the outstanding Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E, in the amount of $2,312.50 per share or $23.125 per depositary share, each representing 1/100th interest in a share of Series E Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable March 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021.

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation has also declared a regular quarterly dividend on the outstanding Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G, in the amount of $1,343.75 per share or $13.438 per depositary share, each representing 1/100th interest in a share of Series G Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable March 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021.

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation has also declared a regular quarterly dividend on the outstanding Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H, in the amount of $888.89 per share which covers the period from December 11, 2020 to February 28, 2021. The dividend equals $8.889 per depositary share, each representing 1/100th interest in a share of Series H Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable March 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 29.6 million active brokerage accounts, 2.1 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.5 million banking accounts, and approximately $6.69 trillion in client assets. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, www.sipc.org), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com.

Charles Schwab Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Schwab Declares Common Stock Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Dividends The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation at its meeting today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share. The dividend is payable February 26, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private ...
AT&T Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Apple Reports First Quarter Results
Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints Rosalind Brewer as Chief Executive Officer, and Stefano Pessina ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
FSD Provides Corporate Update
Moderna Confirms Discussions with U.S. Government for Additional 100 Million Doses of the Moderna ...
TransferWise and Visa Announce Global Partnership Following Successful Collaboration on Cloud ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Schwab Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings Per Share of $.57 GAAP, $.74 Adjusted (1), Bringing Full-Year Results to $2.12 and $2.45, Respectively
15.01.21
Schwab Introduces Two Custom-Built Variable Annuities That Are Among the Lowest Cost on the Market
12.01.21
Schwab Expands Fixed Income Offering With Launch of 20 Wasmer Schroeder Strategies