 

Barnwell Industries Reaches Agreement With MRMP Stockholders to End Potential Proxy Contest

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 12:00  |  48   |   |   

Agrees to Designated Slate of Directors for Election at 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

HONOLULU, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE-American: BRN) (“Barnwell” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce today that it has entered into a cooperation and support agreement with MRMP-Managers LLC, Ned L. Sherwood Revocable Trust, Ned L. Sherwood and Bradley M. Tirpak (collectively, the “MRMP Stockholders”), with respect to the potential proxy contest pertaining to the election of directors to our Board of Directors (the “Board”).

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, among other things, the Company will nominate its current slate of directors, which includes three of the MRMP nominees and two new independent directors elected in 2020, to stand for reelection to the Board at the upcoming 2021 annual meeting of stockholders.
  
The MRMP Stockholders have agreed to vote their shares of common stock of the Company in favor of the election of the designated slate, and the MRMP Stockholders have agreed to withdraw their proposed slate of directors.

Mr. Grossman, Chairman of the Board, said, “We are gratified to have reached this constructive outcome. In addition to demonstrating the Board’s commitment to acting in the long-term interests of our stockholders, this cooperation and support agreement continues the significant progress the Company has made over the past year toward strengthening and streamlining both our governance and operations.”

Mr. Sherwood added, “As a significant Barnwell stockholder, I’m gratified that the Board of Directors will be unchanged from last year and be able to continue its efforts to move the Company forward. I’m pleased that Barnwell’s share price rose 370% from $.56 on April 3, 2020 to $2.06 per share as of the close on January 25, 2021. We are hopeful that the momentum builds in 2021 given the current appreciation in the price of oil, the increased velocity in Hawaiian land sales, and the stability of the water drilling business. The agreement that we have forged with the Company should avoid distraction and unnecessary expense allowing our Board to continue to position Barnwell for long term positive cash generation and further share price appreciation.”

Seite 1 von 3
Barnwell Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Barnwell Industries Reaches Agreement With MRMP Stockholders to End Potential Proxy Contest Agrees to Designated Slate of Directors for Election at 2021 Annual Meeting of StockholdersHONOLULU, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE-American: BRN) (“Barnwell” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce today that it …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
3D Systems Announces Breakthrough in Bioprinting Technology and Expansion of Regenerative Medicine ...
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
Acasti Pharma Provides Update on Recent Financing Activities
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Generation Mining Announces Completion of Pilot Plant and Feasibility Study Update
Lilly, Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce First Patient Dosed in Expanded BLAZE-4 Trial Evaluating ...
Bionano Chief Medical Officer Presents Vision for Optical Genome Mapping as a First Line Clinical ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Barnwell Industries, Inc. Reports Receipt of Notice of Nominations and Formation of Special Committee; Provides Business Update