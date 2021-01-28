Barnwell Industries Reaches Agreement With MRMP Stockholders to End Potential Proxy Contest
Agrees to Designated Slate of Directors for Election at 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
HONOLULU, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE-American: BRN) (“Barnwell” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce today that it has entered into a cooperation and
support agreement with MRMP-Managers LLC, Ned L. Sherwood Revocable Trust, Ned L. Sherwood and Bradley M. Tirpak (collectively, the “MRMP Stockholders”), with respect to the potential proxy contest
pertaining to the election of directors to our Board of Directors (the “Board”).
Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, among other things, the Company will nominate its current slate of directors, which includes three of the MRMP nominees and two new independent directors
elected in 2020, to stand for reelection to the Board at the upcoming 2021 annual meeting of stockholders.
The MRMP Stockholders have agreed to vote their shares of common stock of the Company in favor of the election of the designated slate, and the MRMP Stockholders have agreed to withdraw their proposed slate of directors.
Mr. Grossman, Chairman of the Board, said, “We are gratified to have reached this constructive outcome. In addition to demonstrating the Board’s commitment to acting in the long-term interests of our stockholders, this cooperation and support agreement continues the significant progress the Company has made over the past year toward strengthening and streamlining both our governance and operations.”
Mr. Sherwood added, “As a significant Barnwell stockholder, I’m gratified that the Board of Directors will be unchanged from last year and be able to continue its efforts to move the Company forward. I’m pleased that Barnwell’s share price rose 370% from $.56 on April 3, 2020 to $2.06 per share as of the close on January 25, 2021. We are hopeful that the momentum builds in 2021 given the current appreciation in the price of oil, the increased velocity in Hawaiian land sales, and the stability of the water drilling business. The agreement that we have forged with the Company should avoid distraction and unnecessary expense allowing our Board to continue to position Barnwell for long term positive cash generation and further share price appreciation.”
