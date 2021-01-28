Barnwell Industries Reaches Agreement With MRMP Stockholders to End Potential Proxy Contest

Agrees to Designated Slate of Directors for Election at 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

HONOLULU, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE-American: BRN) (“Barnwell” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce today that it has entered into a cooperation and support agreement with MRMP-Managers LLC, Ned L. Sherwood Revocable Trust, Ned L. Sherwood and Bradley M. Tirpak (collectively, the “MRMP Stockholders”), with respect to the potential proxy contest pertaining to the election of directors to our Board of Directors (the “Board”).



Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, among other things, the Company will nominate its current slate of directors, which includes three of the MRMP nominees and two new independent directors elected in 2020, to stand for reelection to the Board at the upcoming 2021 annual meeting of stockholders.



The MRMP Stockholders have agreed to vote their shares of common stock of the Company in favor of the election of the designated slate, and the MRMP Stockholders have agreed to withdraw their proposed slate of directors.