 

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Quarterly and Year-End 2020 Earnings; Updates Loan Deferrals and Share Repurchase Plan

OAK RIDGE, N.J. , Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $18.8 million and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.37 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to net income of $14.4 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.28 for the third quarter of 2020 and net income of $18.7 million and diluted EPS of $0.37 for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2020, annualized return on average assets was 0.98%, annualized return on average common equity was 9.96% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 12.64%.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported net income of $57.5 million, a 19% decrease compared to $70.7 million for the same period in 2019 resulting in annualized return on average assets of 0.80%, annualized return on average common equity of 7.74%, and annualized return on average tangible common equity of 9.86%. For 2020, the Company reported diluted EPS of $1.13, compared to diluted EPS of $1.38 for 2019.

The 2020 financial results were adversely impacted by an elevated provision for credit losses of $27.2 million, compared to a provision for loan losses of $2.1 million for 2019. The increased provision for 2020 was primarily due to COVID-19's negative impact on forecasted economic conditions and credit loss projections with the remainder of the provision attributable to loan growth. As of December 31, 2020, the ratio of the allowance for credit loss for loans to total loans was 1.18% compared to 0.78% as of December 31, 2019. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans of $284.6 million was 1.24% as of December 31, 2020.

Thomas Shara, Lakeland Bancorp’s President and CEO commented, "2020 turned out to be a year that no one could have anticipated. We have all been directly or indirectly impacted by the events of the past year and, while it has presented many challenges, I could not be prouder of our Lakeland team for going above and beyond to support our customers and communities. Our team worked tirelessly to ensure the needs of our customers were addressed by increasing our lending, extending PPP loans, granting loan payment deferrals to borrowers, keeping our branches open and increasing donations to the communities we serve. The ongoing pandemic has impacted every sector of our society and dramatically changed the financial services industry. Yet, Lakeland maintained its position as one of New Jersey’s leading banks and developed even closer relationships with our customers in the last year. We will continue to prudently navigate the current environment with the safety of our customers and associates at the forefront.”

Mr. Shara continued, “Our financial performance in this environment was strong and directly related to our focus on addressing our customers' needs. In 2020, we experienced substantial balance sheet growth in both our loan and deposit portfolios. Our provision for projected credit losses increased significantly due to the pandemic; however, our loan charge-offs remained very low for the year. Due to our strong capital position, we will be recommencing our share repurchase plan in the first quarter of 2021.”

Q4 2020 Highlights

  • Loans on payment deferral at December 31, 2020 totaled $9.7 million, or 0.2% of total loans.
  • Balance sheet restructure in October involving the payoff of $99.9 million in FHLB borrowings, resulted in a prepayment fee of $3.8 million, partially offset by gain on securities sales of $871,000.
  • Net interest margin increased 12 basis points to 3.08% compared to the linked quarter.
  • The Company adopted CECL at December 31, 2020, and recorded a Q4 provision for credit losses of $789,000 compared to $8 million in Q3 2020.
  • Loan and deposit portfolios continued their steady growth, each increasing 3% compared to the linked quarter.

Full Year 2020 Highlights

  • Total asset growth of 14% to $7.66 billion at December 31, 2020.
  • Strong organic loan growth of 12% or $605.6 million, which excludes PPP loans.
  • Deposit generation of 22% or $1.16 billion, including 34% growth in noninterest-bearing deposits.
  • Net loan charge-offs for the year totaled $1.5 million, or 0.03% of average loans.

COVID-19

As part of Lakeland’s response to COVID-19, we initiated remote working plans and encouraged the use of our mobile and online banking alternatives. To assist COVID-19 impacted borrowers, we offered temporary payment deferrals on commercial, mortgage and consumer loans. At December 31, 2020, loans on payment deferral totaled $9.7 million, or 0.2% of total loans compared to $154 million, or 2.6% of total loans at September 30, 2020. The reduction in payment deferrals since September 30, 2020, was due primarily to borrowers resuming their regular payment schedule. In addition, during the fourth quarter of 2020, we modified $39.0 million in loans on payment deferment in accordance with the provisions of the CARES Act. We are also a participant in the Small Business Administration PPP to help strengthen local businesses and preserve jobs in our communities and had originally funded $326.6 million with $11.1 million in related fees, as well as $1.1 million in deferred costs. The Company is currently accepting online applications for PPP First Draw Loans to first-time borrowers as well as PPP Second Draw Loans for previous PPP borrowers under the Economic Aid Act.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 of 3.08% increased 12 basis points from the linked quarter and decreased 19 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest margin compared to the third quarter was due in part to the impact of the reduction of FHLB borrowings as a result of the balance sheet restructure in the fourth quarter of 2020 as well as an increase in prepayment fees, a decrease in cash balances and a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily a result of the current low interest rate environment resulting in lower yields on interest-earning assets as well as higher cash levels. Net interest margin for 2020 was 3.09% compared to 3.33% for the same period in 2019.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 3.51% compared to 3.49% for the linked quarter and 4.21% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The yield on interest-earning assets for 2020 was 3.70% compared to 4.36% for 2019. The decrease in yield on interest-earning assets, when compared to 2019 periods, was due primarily to a reduction in the yield on loans due to decreases in the prime rate and LIBOR during 2019 and 2020, increased balance of lower-yielding federal funds sold, as well as the origination of lower-yielding PPP loans during 2020.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 0.59% compared to 0.72% for the linked quarter and 1.26% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2020 was 0.83% compared to 1.35% during the same period in 2019. The cost of interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits and borrowings continue to decrease since 2019 largely driven by reductions in market interest rates.

Net interest income increased to $55.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $49.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, due primarily to the growth of interest-earning assets as well as lower interest rates on interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by an increase in interest-bearing liabilities and lower yields on interest-earning assets. Net interest income for 2020 was $207.7 million, as compared to $196.0 million for the same period in 2019 due to the same reason as the quarterly comparison.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $1.1 million to $6.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 from $8.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 due primarily to a reduction of $1.2 million in loan swap income. Service charges on deposit accounts decreased $541,000 due to changes in customer behavior resulting from the pandemic. Gain on sales of loans in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $385,000 due primarily to the low interest rate environment. Fourth quarter 2020 results also included an $871,000 gain on sales of securities compared to no gain on sales of securities during the same period in 2019. Other income decreased $593,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 due primarily to gains resulting from payoffs of purchased credit impaired loans during the fourth quarter of 2019.

For 2020, noninterest income totaled $27.1 million compared to $26.8 million for the same period in 2019. Gains on sales of loans and swap income increased $1.7 million and $1.5 million, respectively, compared to 2019, both due primarily to the low interest rate environment. Gain on sales of securities totaled $1.2 million in 2020 compared to no such gains in 2019. These variances were partially offset by a decrease in service charges on deposit accounts of $2.1 million, a reduction in equity securities valuation by $1.0 million and a decrease in other income of $499,000 compared to 2019.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $36.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $5.4 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 due primarily to prepayment fees of $3.8 million resulting from the prepayment of $99.9 million in FHLB debt at a weighted average rate of 2.34%. Salary and employee benefit expense increased $586,000, or 3%, due primarily to normal merit increases. Furniture and equipment in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $726,000 due primarily to an increase in IT service agreement expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. FDIC expense was $750,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to zero in the fourth quarter of 2019 as the FDIC insurance fund reserve ratio exceeded the required level and the Company received credits to offset its fourth quarter 2019 assessment.

For 2020, noninterest expense totaled $132.8 million compared to $126.8 million for the same period in 2019. The primary increase was $4.1 million in FHLB loan prepayment fees on balance sheet restructurings during 2020. Salary and employee benefit expense increased $3.1 million, or 4%, due primarily to an increase in staffing levels as well as normal merit increases. Furniture and equipment in 2020 increased $2.6 million due to the same reason mentioned in the quarterly comparison. FDIC insurance expense increased $1.7 million in 2020 primarily due to an increase in deposit balances and the application of FDIC assessment credits in 2019 as mentioned in the previous paragraph. Noninterest expense in 2019 included merger-related expenses of $3.2 million resulting from the merger with Highlands Bancorp.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 22.3% compared to 24.9% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate for 2020 was 23.1% compared to 24.8% for 2019.

Financial Condition

At December 31, 2020, total assets were $7.66 billion, an increase of $953.1 million, including $284.6 million in PPP loans, compared to December 31, 2019. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, total loans grew $883.4 million, or 17% to $6.02 billion and investment securities increased $54.3 million or 6% to $973.2 million. On the funding side, total deposits increased $1.16 billion or 22% to $6.46 billion, while borrowings decreased $299.9 million or 49% to $312.8 million. At December 31, 2020, total loans as a percent of total deposits was 93.4%.

Asset Quality

At December 31, 2020, non-performing assets increased to $36.1 million, 0.47% of total assets, compared to $21.7 million, 0.32% of total assets, at December 31, 2019. Non-accrual loans as a percent of total loans increased to 0.60% at December 31, 2020 compared to 0.41% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for credit losses increased to $71.1 million, 1.18% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, compared to $40.0 million, 0.78% of total loans, at December 31, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.24%. The increase from December 31, 2019, was primarily due to the adoption of CECL and the impact of COVID-19. The Company adopted CECL at December 31, 2020, and recorded an increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans of $6.7 million effective January 1, 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company had net charge-offs of $528,000, or 0.04% of average loans, annualized, compared to net recoveries of $262,000, or 0.02% of average loans, annualized, for the same period in 2019. Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $789,000 compared to $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Capital

At December 31, 2020, stockholders' equity was $763.8 million compared to $725.3 million at December 31, 2019, a 5% increase. Lakeland Bancorp remains above FDIC “well capitalized” standards, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.37% at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2020, the book value per common share increased 5% to $15.13 and tangible book value per common share increased 7% to $11.97. On January 26, 2021, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share to be paid on February 17, 2021, to shareholders of record as of February 8, 2021. The Company will recommence its existing share repurchase plan, which has 2.4 million shares remaining under the current plan, in the first quarter of 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information disclosed in this document includes various forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipates”, “projects”, “intends”, “estimates”, “expects”, “believes”, “plans”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements: changes in the financial services industry and the U.S. and global capital markets, changes in economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company’s markets, the nature and timing of actions of the Federal Reserve Board and other regulators, the nature and timing of legislation and regulation affecting the financial services industry, government intervention in the U.S. financial system, changes in federal and state tax laws, changes in levels of market interest rates, pricing pressures on loan and deposit products, credit risks of the Company’s lending and leasing activities, successful implementation, deployment and upgrades of new and existing technology, systems, services and products, customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services, and competition. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict what the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. The pandemic and related local and national economic disruption may, among other effects, continue to result in a material adverse change for the demand for our products and services; increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures; branch disruptions, unavailability of personnel and increased cybersecurity risks as employees work remotely. Any statements made by the Company that are not historical facts should be considered to be forward-looking statements. The Company is not obligated to update and does not undertake to update any of its forward-looking statements made herein.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. Specifically, the Company provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis, and excludes material non-routine operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s core financial results for the periods in question.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

The Company also uses an efficiency ratio that is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio that the Company uses excludes amortization of core deposit intangibles, and, where applicable, long-term debt prepayment fees and merger-related expenses. Income for the non-GAAP ratio is increased by the favorable effect of tax-exempt income and excludes gains and losses from the sale of investment securities, which can vary from period to period. The Company uses this ratio because it believes the ratio provides a relevant measure to compare the operating performance period to period.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. See accompanying non-GAAP tables.

About Lakeland

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which had $7.66 billion in total assets at December 31, 2020. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, N.Y., the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset-based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as one of New Jersey's Best-In State Banks by Forbes and Statista, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey's 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ. Visit LakelandBank.com or 973-697-2000 for more information.

Thomas J. Shara  Thomas F. Splaine
President & CEO EVP & CFO



Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020   2019   2020   2019
INCOME STATEMENT              
Net interest income $ 55,135      $ 49,548      $ 207,687      $ 196,034   
Provision for credit losses (789 )   (1,086 )   (27,222 )   (2,130 )
Gain on sales of investment securities 871      —      1,213      —   
Gain on sales of loans 760      375      3,322      1,660   
Gain (loss) on equity securities 73      (29 )   (552 )   496   
Other noninterest income 5,141      7,638      23,127      24,640   
Long-term debt prepayment fee (3,777 )   —      (4,133 )   —   
Merger-related expenses —      —      —      (3,178 )
Other noninterest expense (33,168 )   (31,523 )   (128,665 )   (123,578 )
Pretax income 24,246      24,923      74,777      93,944   
Provision for income taxes (5,398 )   (6,208 )   (17,259 )   (23,272 )
Net income $ 18,848      $ 18,715      $ 57,518      $ 70,672   
               
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.37      $ 0.37      $ 1.13      $ 1.39   
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.37      $ 0.37      $ 1.13      $ 1.38   
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.125      $ 0.125      $ 0.500      $ 0.490   
Weighted average shares - basic 50,527      50,566      50,540      50,477   
Weighted average shares - diluted 50,672      50,748      50,650      50,642   
               
SELECTED OPERATING RATIOS              
Annualized return on average assets 0.98 %   1.15 %   0.80 %   1.12 %
Annualized return on average common equity 9.96 %   10.32 %   7.74 %   10.14 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 12.64 %   13.29 %   9.86 %   13.16 %
Annualized yield on interest-earning assets 3.51 %   4.21 %   3.70 %   4.36 %
Annualized cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.59 %   1.26 %   0.83 %   1.35 %
Annualized net interest spread 2.92 %   2.96 %   2.87 %   3.00 %
Annualized net interest margin 3.08 %   3.27 %   3.09 %   3.33 %
Efficiency ratio (1) 53.74 %   54.20 %   54.54 %   54.83 %
Stockholders' equity to total assets         9.97 %   10.81 %
Book value per common share         $ 15.13     $ 14.36  
Tangible book value per common share (1)         $ 11.97     $ 11.18  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)         8.05 %   8.62 %
               
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS         December 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
Ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans         1.18 %   0.78 %
Non-performing loans to total loans         0.60 %   0.41 %
Non-performing assets to total assets         0.47 %   0.32 %
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans         0.03 %   %
               
(1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures            
               



Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
               
(Dollars in thousands)         December 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA AT PERIOD-END              
Loans         $ 6,021,232      $ 5,137,823   
Allowance for credit losses on loans         71,124      40,003   
Investment securities         973,185      918,853   
Total assets         7,664,297      6,711,236   
Total deposits         6,455,783      5,293,779   
Short-term borrowings         169,560      328,658   
Other borrowings         143,257      284,036   
Stockholders' equity         763,784      725,263   
               
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA              
Loans $ 5,939,904      $ 5,025,377      $ 5,626,273      $ 4,938,298   
Investment securities 912,723      894,698      889,223      869,374   
Interest-earning assets 7,137,884      6,022,525      6,735,825      5,895,669   
Total assets 7,625,458      6,470,082      7,208,366      6,322,654   
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,499,093      1,130,192      1,362,918      1,092,827   
Savings deposits 571,794      492,903      535,754      500,650   
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 3,313,556      2,814,831      3,035,626      2,653,404   
Time deposits 1,112,053      873,924      1,064,187      922,412   
Total deposits 6,496,496      5,311,850      5,998,485      5,169,293   
Short-term borrowings 68,962      67,097      92,425      95,035   
Other borrowings 155,943      284,049      244,000      290,330   
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,222,308      4,532,804      4,971,992      4,461,831   
Stockholders' equity 753,059      719,292      743,225      697,037   
                       



Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
             
    Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019   2020 2019
             
INTEREST INCOME          
Loans and fees $ 58,553    $ 58,211        $ 229,036      $ 233,535   
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks 61    423        348      1,720   
Taxable investment securities and other 3,680    4,857        17,811      19,722   
Tax exempt investment securities 565    345        1,647      1,510   
  TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 62,859    63,836        248,842      256,487   
INTEREST EXPENSE          
Deposits 6,090    11,722        32,059      49,248   
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 25    138        556      1,471   
Other borrowings 1,609    2,428        8,540      9,734   
  TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 7,724    14,288        41,155      60,453   
NET INTEREST INCOME 55,135    49,548        207,687      196,034   
Provision for credit losses 789    1,086        27,222      2,130   
  NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 54,346    48,462        180,465      193,904   
NONINTEREST INCOME          
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,485    3,026        9,148      11,205   
Commissions and fees 1,365    1,548        5,868      6,230   
Income on bank owned life insurance 657    676        2,657      2,740   
Gain (loss) on equity securities 73    (29 )     (552 )   496   
Gain on sales of loans 760    375        3,322      1,660   
Gain on sales and calls of investment securities,net 871    —        1,213      —   
Swap income 485    1,646        4,719      3,231   
Other income 149    742        735      1,234   
  TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 6,845    7,984        27,110      26,796   
NONINTEREST EXPENSE          
Salaries and employee benefit expense 20,201    19,615        80,399      77,287   
Net occupancy expense 2,580    2,679        10,596      11,029   
Furniture and equipment expense 3,042    2,316        11,275      8,681   
FDIC insurance expense 750    —        2,123      431   
Stationary, supplies and postage expense 409    385        1,677      1,599   
Marketing expense 413    515        1,253      1,945   
Data processing expense 1,064    1,113        4,964      4,913   
Telecommunications expense 476    492        1,875      1,943   
ATM and debit card expense 593    604        2,331      2,377   
Core deposit intangible amortization 249    289        1,025      1,182   
Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets expense —    33        53      256   
Long-term debt prepayment fee 3,777    —        4,133      —   
Merger-related expenses —    —        —      3,178   
Other expenses 3,391    3,482        11,094      11,935   
  TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 36,945    31,523        132,798      126,756   
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 24,246    24,923        74,777      93,944   
Provision for income taxes 5,398    6,208        17,259      23,272   
NET INCOME $ 18,848    $ 18,715        $ 57,518      $ 70,672   
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:          
  Basic $ 0.37    $ 0.37        $ 1.13      $ 1.39   
  Diluted $ 0.37    $ 0.37        $ 1.13      $ 1.38   
DIVIDENDS PAID PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.125    $ 0.125        $ 0.500      $ 0.490   



 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
       
(Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
  (Unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Cash $ 262,327       $ 275,794  
Interest-bearing deposits due from banks 7,763       6,577  
Total cash and cash equivalents 270,090       282,371  
Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value (allowance for credit losses of $2
at December 31, 2020) 		855,746       755,900  
Investment securities, held to maturity (estimated fair value of $93,868 at December 31, 2020 and $124,904 at December 31, 2019 and no allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2020) 90,766       123,975  
Equity securities, at fair value 14,694       16,473  
Federal Home Loan Bank and other membership stocks, at cost 11,979       22,505  
Loans held for sale 1,335       1,743  
Loans, net of deferred fees 6,021,232       5,137,823  
Less: Allowance for credit losses 71,124       40,003  
Net loans 5,950,108       5,097,820  
Premises and equipment, net 48,495       47,608  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,772       18,282  
Accrued interest receivable 19,339       16,832  
Goodwill 156,277       156,277  
Other identifiable intangible assets 3,288       4,314  
Bank owned life insurance 115,115       112,392  
Other assets 110,293       54,744  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 7,664,297       $ 6,711,236  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
LIABILITIES      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,510,224       $ 1,124,121  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 3,867,303       3,298,854  
Time deposits $250 thousand and under 895,056       652,144  
Time deposits over $250 thousand 183,200       218,660  
Total deposits 6,455,783       5,293,779  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 169,560       328,658  
Other borrowings 25,000       165,816  
Subordinated debentures 118,257       118,220  
Operating lease liabilities 18,183       19,814  
Other liabilities 113,730       59,686  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,900,513       5,985,973  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Common stock, no par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 50,610,681 shares and outstanding 50,479,646 shares at December 31, 2020 and issued and outstanding 50,489,410 shares at December 31, 2019 562,421       560,263  
Treasury shares, at cost, 131,035 shares at December 31, 2020 and no shares at December 31, 2019 (1,452 )      
Retained earnings 191,418       162,752  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 11,397       2,248  
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 763,784       725,263  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 7,664,297       $ 6,711,236  



 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019
           
INCOME STATEMENT          
Net interest income $ 55,135    $ 52,134    $ 50,519    $ 49,899    $ 49,548   
Provision for credit losses (1) (789 ) (8,000 ) (9,000 ) (9,223 ) (1,086 )
Gain on sales of investment securities 871    —    —    342    —   
Gain on sales of loans 760    1,437    710    415    375   
Gain (loss) on equity securities 73    (170 ) 198    (653 ) (29 )
Other noninterest income 5,141    5,506    4,573    7,907    7,638   
Long-term debt prepayment fee (3,777 ) —    —    (356 ) —   
Other noninterest expense (33,168 ) (32,097 ) (31,462 ) (32,148 ) (31,523 )
Pretax income 24,246    18,810    15,538    16,183    24,923   
Provision for income taxes (5,398 ) (4,383 ) (3,687 ) (3,791 ) (6,208 )
Net income $ 18,848    $ 14,427    $ 11,851    $ 12,392    $ 18,715   
           
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.37    $ 0.28    $ 0.23    $ 0.24    $ 0.37   
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.37    $ 0.28    $ 0.23    $ 0.24    $ 0.37   
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.125    $ 0.125    $ 0.125    $ 0.125    $ 0.125   
Dividends paid $ 6,364    $ 6,365    $ 6,365    $ 6,364    $ 6,363   
Weighted average shares - basic 50,527    50,526    50,522    50,586    50,566   
Weighted average shares - diluted 50,672    50,620    50,593    50,728    50,748   
           
SELECTED OPERATING RATIOS          
Annualized return on average assets 0.98  % 0.76  % 0.67  % 0.76  % 1.15  %
Annualized return on average common equity 9.96  % 7.64  % 6.42  % 6.77  % 10.32  %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (2) 12.64  % 9.71  % 8.19  % 8.65  % 13.29  %
Annualized net interest margin 3.08  % 2.96  % 3.06  % 3.28  % 3.27  %
Efficiency ratio (2) 53.40  % 53.96  % 55.62  % 55.30  % 54.20  %
Common stockholders' equity to total assets 9.97  % 10.02  % 9.96  % 10.51  % 10.81  %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 8.05  % 8.06  % 7.99  % 8.41  % 8.62  %
Tier 1 risk-based ratio 10.22  % 10.34  % 10.45  % 10.61  % 11.02  %
Total risk-based ratio 12.85  % 12.93  % 12.98  % 13.04  % 13.40  %
Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.37  % 8.36  % 8.69  % 9.38  % 9.41  %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 9.73  % 9.83  % 9.93  % 10.08  % 10.46  %
Book value per common share $ 15.13    $ 14.93    $ 14.77    $ 14.60    $ 14.36   
Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 11.97    $ 11.77    $ 11.60    $ 11.43    $ 11.18   

(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL") on December 31, 2020, with a transition adjustment retroactive to January 1, 2020. Quarterly amounts for the first, second and third quarters of 2020 do not reflect the adoption of CECL.
(2) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures



 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019
           
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA AT PERIOD-END        
Loans $ 6,031,220   $ 5,855,024   $ 5,769,127   $ 5,331,863   $ 5,140,940  
Allowance for credit losses on loans (3) 71,124   65,242   57,839   48,884   40,003  
Investment securities 973,185   909,535   957,985   974,319   918,853  
Total assets 7,664,297   7,522,184   7,488,516   7,013,908   6,711,236  
Total deposits 6,455,783   6,266,516   6,125,502   5,455,138   5,293,779  
Short-term borrowings 169,560   97,874   183,116   419,085   328,658  
Other borrowings 143,257   253,359   273,954   258,944   284,036  
Stockholders' equity 763,784   753,572   745,489   736,922   725,263  
           
LOANS          
Commercial, secured by real estate $ 4,514,649   $ 4,326,074   $ 4,260,917   $ 4,073,911   $ 3,924,762  
Commercial, industrial and other 439,503   426,821   402,239   467,346   431,934  
Paycheck Protection Program 284,636   325,115   325,999      
Equipment financing 114,737   116,410   115,651   116,421   111,076  
Residential mortgages 376,416   342,583   334,455   334,114   335,191  
Consumer and home equity 301,279   318,021   329,866   340,071   337,977  
Total loans $ 6,031,220   $ 5,855,024   $ 5,769,127   $ 5,331,863   $ 5,140,940  
           
DEPOSITS          
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,510,224   $ 1,474,847   $ 1,486,273   $ 1,129,695   $ 1,124,121  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 3,867,303   3,647,328   3,510,723   3,241,397   3,298,854  
Time deposits 1,078,256   1,144,341   1,128,506   1,084,046   870,804  
Total deposits $ 6,455,783   $ 6,266,516   $ 6,125,502   $ 5,455,138   $ 5,293,779  
           
Total loans to total deposits ratio 93.4 % 93.4 % 94.2 % 97.7 % 97.1 %
           
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA      
Loans $ 5,939,904   $ 5,775,093   $ 5,572,865   $ 5,208,097   $ 5,025,377  
Investment securities 912,723   873,066   891,037   879,987   894,698  
Interest-earning assets 7,137,884   7,009,939   6,650,993   6,133,003   6,022,525  
Total assets 7,625,458   7,516,069   7,137,529   6,565,302   6,470,082  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,499,093   1,475,422   1,364,785   1,109,638   1,130,192  
Savings deposits 571,794   548,662   525,224   496,798   492,903  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 3,313,556   3,086,260   2,908,299   2,830,778   2,814,831  
Time deposits 1,112,053   1,176,181   1,093,760   872,998   873,924  
Total deposits 6,496,496   6,286,525   5,892,068   5,310,212   5,311,850  
Short-term borrowings 68,962   58,845   82,694   159,825   67,097  
Other borrowings 155,943   269,093   273,904   277,753   284,049  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,222,308   5,139,042   4,883,881   4,638,152   4,532,804  
Stockholders' equity 753,059   751,099   742,050   736,719   719,292  

(3) The Company adopted CECL on December 31, 2020, with a transition adjustment retroactive to January 1, 2020. Quarterly amounts for the first, second and third quarters of 2020 do not reflect the adoption of CECL.



 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019
AVERAGE ANNUALIZED YIELDS (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)      
ASSETS          
Loans 3.92  % 3.91  % 4.03  % 4.47  % 4.60  %
Taxable investment securities and other 1.84  % 2.09  % 2.31  % 2.56  % 2.34  %
Tax-exempt securities 2.51  % 2.55  % 2.70  % 2.67  % 2.69  %
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts 0.09  % 0.10  % 0.08  % 1.42  % 1.65  %
Total interest-earning assets 3.51  % 3.49  % 3.69  % 4.17  % 4.21  %
LIABILITIES          
Savings accounts 0.05  % 0.06  % 0.07  % 0.07  % 0.07  %
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 0.38  % 0.44  % 0.55  % 0.97  % 1.05  %
Time deposits 1.01  % 1.19  % 1.48  % 1.81  % 1.93  %
Borrowings 2.84  % 2.73  % 2.62  % 2.54  % 2.86  %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.59  % 0.72  % 0.86  % 1.18  % 1.26  %
Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 2.92  % 2.77  % 2.83  % 2.99  % 2.96  %
Annualized net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.08  % 2.96  % 3.06  % 3.28  % 3.27  %
Annualized cost of deposits 0.37  % 0.44  % 0.55  % 0.82  % 0.88  %
ASSET QUALITY DATA          
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS          
Balance at beginning of period $ 65,242    $ 57,839    $ 48,884    $ 40,003    $ 38,655   
Provision for credit losses on loans (246 ) 8,000    9,000    9,223    1,086   
Charge-offs (746 ) (682 (142 ) (483 ) (198 )
Recoveries 218    85    97    141    460   
Balance at end of period $ 64,468    $ 65,242    $ 57,839    $ 48,884    $ 40,003   
Impact of adopting CECL (4) 6,656           
  $ 71,124           
NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)          
Commercial, secured by real estate $ (47 ) $ 298    $ (36 ) $ 111    $ (18 )
Commercial, industrial and other 478    173    (13 ) (31 ) 13   
Equipment financing 64    95    (11 ) 71    (297 )
Residential mortgages —    (1 —    96    —   
Consumer and home equity 33    32    105    95    40   
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 528    $ 597    $ 45    $ 342    $ (262 )
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS          
Commercial, secured by real estate $ 30,085    $ 26,145    $ 25,615    $ 24,770    $ 13,281   
Commercial, industrial and other 1,286    1,484    1,546    1,909    1,539   
Equipment financing 320    444    400    199    284   
Residential mortgages 2,190    2,695    2,860    2,837    3,428   
Consumer and home equity 2,241    2,322    2,432    2,689    2,606   
Total non-accrual loans 36,122    33,090    32,853    32,404    21,138   
Property acquired through foreclosure or repossession —    —    354    393    563   
Total non-performing assets $ 36,122    $ 33,090    $ 33,207    $ 32,797    $ 21,701   
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing $   $ 165    $ 58    $ 99    $ —   
Loans restructured and still accruing $ 3,856    $ 4,299    $ 4,667    $ 4,719    $ 5,650   
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans (2) 1.18  % 1.11  % 1.00  % 0.92  % 0.78  %
Total non-accrual loans to total loans 0.60  % 0.57  % 0.57  % 0.61  % 0.41  %
Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.47  % 0.44  % 0.44  % 0.47  % 0.32  %
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.04  % 0.04  % —  % 0.03  % (0.02 )%

(4) The Company adopted CECL on December 31, 2020 with a $6.7 million transition adjustment retroactive to January 1, 2020. Quarterly amounts for the first, second and third quarters of 2020 do not reflect the adoption of CECL.



 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
           
  At or for the Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except ratios and per share amounts) December 31,
2020 		September 30,
2020 		June 30,
2020 		March 31,
2020 		December 31,
2019
           
CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE
Total common stockholders' equity at end of period - GAAP $ 763,784   $ 753,572   $ 745,489   $ 736,922   $ 725,263  
Less: Goodwill 156,277   156,277   156,277   156,277   156,277  
Less: Other identifiable intangible assets 3,288   3,538   3,788   4,049   4,314  
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 604,219   $ 593,757   $ 585,424   $ 576,596   $ 564,672  
Shares outstanding at end of period 50,480   50,468   50,463   50,462   50,498  
Book value per share - GAAP $ 15.13   $ 14.93   $ 14.77   $ 14.60   $ 14.36  
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 11.97   $ 11.77   $ 11.60   $ 11.43   $ 11.18  
CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 604,219   $ 593,757   $ 585,424   $ 576,596   $ 564,672  
Total assets at end of period - GAAP $ 7,664,297   $ 7,522,184   $ 7,488,516   $ 7,013,908   $ 6,711,236  
Less: Goodwill 156,277   156,277   156,277   156,277   156,277  
Less: Other identifiable intangible assets 3,288   3,538   3,788   4,049   4,314  
Total tangible assets at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 7,504,732   $ 7,362,369   $ 7,328,451   $ 6,853,582   $ 6,550,645  
Common equity to assets - GAAP 9.97 % 10.02 % 9.96 % 10.51 % 10.81 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 8.05 % 8.06 % 7.99 % 8.41 % 8.62 %
CALCULATION OF RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY
Net income - GAAP $ 18,848   $ 14,427   $ 11,851   $ 12,392   $ 18,715  
Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 753,059   $ 751,099   $ 742,050   $ 736,719   $ 719,292  
Less: Average goodwill 156,277   156,277   156,277   156,277   156,277  
Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets 3,433   3,689   3,942   4,205   4,468  
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 593,349   $ 591,133   $ 581,831   $ 576,237   $ 558,547  
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 9.96 % 7.64 % 6.42 % 6.77 % 10.32 %
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 12.64 % 9.71 % 8.19 % 8.65 % 13.29 %
CALCULATION OF EFFICIENCY RATIO
Total noninterest expense $ 36,945   $ 32,097   $ 31,462   $ 32,504   $ 31,523  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles (249 ) (250 ) (261 ) (265 ) (289 )
Merger-related expenses          
Long-term debt prepayment fee (3,777 )     (356 )  
Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 32,919   $ 31,847   $ 31,201   $ 31,883   $ 31,234  
Net interest income $ 55,135   $ 52,134   $ 50,519   $ 49,899   $ 49,548  
Total noninterest income 6,845   6,773   5,481   8,011   7,984  
Total revenue 61,980   58,907   56,000   57,910   57,532  
Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities 149   108   93   88   91  
Gain on sales of investment securities (871 )     (342 )  
Total revenue, as adjusted $ 61,258   $ 59,015   $ 56,093   $ 57,656   $ 57,623  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 53.74 % 53.96 % 55.62 % 55.30 % 54.20 %



 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
  For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019
CALCULATION OF RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY  
Net income - GAAP $ 57,518    $ 70,672   
Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 743,225    $ 697,037   
Less: Average goodwill 156,277    154,971   
Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets 3,816    4,883   
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 583,132    $ 537,183   
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 7.74  % 10.14  %
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 9.86  % 13.16  %
CALCULATION OF EFFICIENCY RATIO    
Total noninterest expense $ 132,798    $ 126,756   
Amortization of core deposit intangibles (1,025 ) (1,182 )
Long-term debt prepayment fee (4,133 ) —   
Merger-related expenses —    (3,178 )
Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 127,640    $ 122,396   
Net interest income $ 207,687    $ 196,034   
Noninterest income $ 27,110    $ 26,796   
Total revenue $ 234,797    $ 222,830   
Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities $ 438    $ 401   
Gain on sales of investment securities (1,213 ) —   
Total revenue, as adjusted $ 234,022    $ 223,231   
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 54.54  % 54.83  %

 


