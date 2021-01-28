 

Valley National Bancorp Reports Strong Fourth Quarter Net Income Driven by a 21 Percent Increase in Net Interest Income

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the fourth quarter 2020 of $105.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, as compared to the fourth quarter 2019 earnings of $38.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted common share, and net income of $102.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, for the third quarter 2020. Excluding all non-core charges, our adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $113.4 million, or $0.27 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2020, $90.7 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2019, and $104.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, for the third quarter 2020. See further details below, including a reconciliation of our adjusted net income in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables.

Key financial highlights for the fourth quarter:

  • Net Interest Income and Margin: Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $288.8 million for the fourth quarter 2020 increased $4.7 million and $49.2 million as compared to the third quarter 2020 and fourth quarter 2019, respectively. Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased 5 basis points to 3.06 percent in the fourth quarter 2020 as compared to 3.01 percent for the third quarter 2020. The increases were partially due to a 11 basis point decline in our costs of average interest bearing liabilities caused by the continued downward repricing of our interest bearing deposits, repayment of higher cost borrowings and growth in our non-interest bearing deposits. See the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below for more details.
  • Loan Portfolio: At December 31, 2020, loans totaled $32.2 billion, an increase of 8.5 percent as compared to one year ago. Total loans decreased $198.5 million as compared to September 30, 2020 largely due to a decrease in the residential mortgage loan portfolio driven by refinance and secondary loan sale activity, as well as tempered demand and our selective underwriting within the commercial loan portfolios during the fourth quarter 2020. Fourth quarter new and refinanced loan originations included approximately $382 million of residential mortgage loans originated for sale rather than investment. Net gains on sales of residential loans were $16.0 million and $13.4 million in the fourth quarter 2020 and third quarter 2020, respectively. See "Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings" section below for additional information.
  • Allowance and Provision for Credit Losses for Loans: The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $351.4 million and $335.3 million at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively. During the fourth quarter 2020, the provision for credit losses for loans was $19.0 million as compared to $31.0 million and $5.4 million for the third quarter 2020 and fourth quarter 2019, respectively. The reserve build in the fourth quarter 2020 reflects, among other factors, the impact of the internal risk rating downgrades of certain commercial loans largely related to borrowers negatively impacted by the pandemic, lower valuations of collateral securing our non-performing taxi medallion loan portfolio, and, to a lesser extent, changes in the economic forecast component of our reserves at December 31, 2020.
  • Credit Quality: Net loan charge-offs totaled $3.0 million for the fourth quarter 2020, as compared to $15.4 million for the third quarter 2020 and $5.6 million for the fourth quarter 2019. Non-accrual loans represented 0.58 percent and 0.59 percent of total loans at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively. See the "Credit Quality" Section below for more details.
  • Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income decreased $1.7 million to $47.5 million for the fourth quarter 2020 from $49.3 million for the third quarter 2020 largely due to a $8.4 million decrease in swap fee income related to new commercial loan transactions. The fourth quarter decrease in swaps fees was partially offset by increases of $3.7 million and $2.6 million in BOLI income and net gains on sales of residential mortgage loans, respectively, as compared to the third quarter 2020.
  • Loss on Extinguishment of Debt: In mid-December 2020, Valley prepaid $534 million of FHLB borrowings scheduled to mature in 2021 and 2022 with a weighted average effective interest rate of 2.48 percent. The debt prepayment was funded by excess cash liquidity. The transaction was accounted for as an early debt extinguishment resulting in a loss of $9.7 million reported within non-interest expense for the fourth quarter 2020.
  • Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense increased $13.0 million to $173.1 million for the fourth quarter 2020 as compared to the third quarter 2020 mainly due to a $7.3 million increase in the loss on extinguishment of debt and additional severance expense of $2.1 million. Telecommunication expense and amortization of tax credit investments also increased $1.4 million and $1.2 million, respectively, during the fourth quarter 2020 as compared to the third quarter 2020.
  • Efficiency Ratio: Our efficiency ratio was 51.61 percent for the fourth quarter 2020 as compared to 48.20 percent and 70.90 percent for the third quarter 2020 and fourth quarter 2019, respectively. Our adjusted efficiency ratio was 46.99 percent for the fourth quarter 2020 as compared to 46.62 percent and 52.43 percent for the third quarter 2020 and fourth quarter 2019, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measure.
  • Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets (ROA), shareholders’ equity (ROE) and tangible ROE were 1.02 percent, 9.20 percent, and 13.45 percent for the fourth quarter 2020, respectively. Annualized ROA, ROE and tangible ROE, adjusted for non-core charges, were 1.10 percent, 9.90 percent, and 14.48 percent for the fourth quarter 2020, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.

Ira Robbins, CEO and President commented, "Valley reported strong fourth quarter 2020 results, finishing up a chaotic year where we demonstrated the significant earnings power and strength of our franchise and dedicated employees. For the year, we generated approximately $391 million in net income despite our provision for credit losses of $126 million driven by the pandemic and the impact of CECL. Our ability to manage our funding costs, generate loan related gains and fee income and remain laser-focused on our operating expenses, resulted in an adjusted efficiency ratio of approximately 47 percent for both the fourth quarter and the full year of 2020." Robbins continued, "Reflecting on 2020, I am very proud of how our customer facing and back office teams worked together and quickly mobilized to support our customers and communities during the pandemic, and our continued ability to innovate new products, services and technology which we believe will firmly position Valley for the future. We have made significant progress as a firm, and I'm excited to build on Valley's strong foundation and realize its boundless potential for all its stakeholders."

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis totaling $288.8 million for the fourth quarter 2020 increased $4.7 million and $49.2 million as compared to the third quarter 2020 and fourth quarter 2019, respectively. The increase compared to the third quarter 2020 was mainly due to lower rates on our deposit products combined with a shift in customer preference towards deposits without stated maturities, as well as a reduction in average short-term and long-term borrowings funded by excess liquidity. Interest expense of $46.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 decreased $8.1 million as compared to the third quarter 2020. Overall, average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $354.6 million and average non-interest bearing deposits increased $323.1 million in the fourth quarter 2020 as compared to the third quarter 2020. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis decreased $3.4 million to $335.0 million for the fourth quarter 2020 as compared to the third quarter 2020 mainly due to a 3 basis point decrease in the yield on average loans, as well as a moderate decline in interest and dividends from investment securities. The decrease was mostly attributable to principal repayments on securities, and a decline in our reinvestment activity within the available for sale investment securities portfolio largely due to the low interest rate environment.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.06 percent for the fourth quarter 2020 increased 5 basis points as compared to 3.01 percent for the third quarter 2020, and increased 10 basis points from 2.96 percent for the fourth quarter 2019. The yield on average interest earning assets decreased by 4 basis points on a linked quarter basis mostly due to the impact of the lower interest rate environment. The yield on average loans decreased to 3.86 percent for the fourth quarter 2020 from 3.89 percent for the third quarter 2020 largely due to the continued repayment of higher yielding loans, partially offset by a $2.2 million increase in interest and fees from SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. The increase in interest and fees on SBA PPP loans was mostly caused by a moderate level of loan forgiveness activity and acceleration of net unamortized deferred loan fees during the fourth quarter 2020. The overall cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 11 basis points to 0.69 percent for the fourth quarter 2020 as compared to the linked third quarter 2020 due to the lower rates offered on deposit products and the shift to lower cost deposits as well as lower average short- and long-term borrowing balances with repayments funded by excess liquidity. This includes our prepayment of $534 million in higher cost long-term borrowings during December 2020 that is expected to positively impact our average cost of funds for the full first quarter 2021. Our cost of total average deposits was 0.33 percent for the fourth quarter 2020 as compared to 0.41 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings

Loans. Loans decreased $198.5 million to approximately $32.2 billion at December 31, 2020 from September 30, 2020 largely due to a $100.9 million decrease in the residential mortgage loan portfolio and principal repayments, including SBA PPP loan forgiveness, outpacing new loan originations in the commercial loan categories. SBA PPP loans reported within commercial and industrial loans decreased $125.3 million to approximately $2.2 billion at December 31, 2020 from September 30, 2020. Auto and other consumer loans increased 4.3 percent and 9.3 percent, respectively, on an annualized basis during the fourth quarter 2020. The decline in residential mortgage loans during the fourth quarter 2020 was mainly due to significant refinance activity and approximately $382 million of new and refinanced loans originated for sale rather than investment during the fourth quarter 2020. Loans held for sale totaled $301.4 million and $209.3 million at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020.

Deposits. Total deposits increased $747.6 million, or 2.4 percent, to approximately $31.9 billion at December 31, 2020 from September 30, 2020 driven by increases of $448.3 million and $1.1 billion in the non-interest bearing, and the saving, NOW, money market deposit categories, respectively, which were partially offset by a decrease of $822.9 million in time deposits. The increase in deposits without stated maturities was mainly attributable to higher retail and government deposit balances within our branch network, as well as continued migration of maturing high cost retail CDs to more liquid deposit product categories during the fourth quarter 2020. Total brokered deposits (consisting of both time and money market deposit accounts) were $3.1 billion at December 31, 2020 as compared to $3.3 billion at September 30, 2020. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW, money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 29 percent, 50 percent and 21 percent of total deposits as of December 31, 2020, respectively.

Other Borrowings. Short-term borrowings and long term borrowings decreased $282.8 million and $556.9 million to approximately $1.1 billion and $2.3 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2020 as compared to September 30, 2020, as we redeployed excess liquidity from deposit growth to the repayment of borrowings during the fourth quarter 2020. The reduction in long-term borrowings included the December prepayment of $534.0 million of FHLB borrowings with a weighted average interest rate of 2.48 percent. The prepayment resulted in a $9.7 million prepayment penalty charge recognized in non-interest expense during the fourth quarter 2020.

Credit Quality

Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). Total NPAs, consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO), other repossessed assets and non-accrual debt securities decreased $9.1 million to $194.6 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $203.6 million at September 30, 2020. The decrease in NPAs was largely due to a $9.0 million decline in non-accrual commercial and industrial loans, which was mainly caused by loan repayments during the fourth quarter 2020. Non-accrual loans represented 0.58 percent of total loans at December 31, 2020 as compared to 0.59 percent of total loans at September 30, 2020.

Non-performing Taxi Medallion Loan Portfolio. We continue to closely monitor our non-performing New York City and Chicago taxi medallion loans totaling $90.6 million and $6.9 million, respectively, within the commercial and industrial loan portfolio at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2020, non-accrual taxi medallion loans totaling $97.5 million had related reserves of $66.4 million, or 68.1 percent of such loans, within the allowance for loan losses.

Accruing Past Due Loans. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) increased $15.1 million to $99.0 million, or 0.31 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2020 as compared to $83.9 million, or 0.26 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2020. The higher level of accruing past due loans at December 31, 2020 was partially caused by a $12.3 million matured commercial real estate loan (in the process of restructuring its terms) reported within the 30 to 59 day category, as well as an increase in later stage residential mortgage loan delinquencies. Residential mortgage loans 60 to 89 days past due and 90 or more days past due increased $6.6 million and $2.3 million, respectively, at December 31, 2020 mostly due to a few larger borrowers, including the migration of certain loans reported within the 30 to 59 day category at September 30, 2020.

Forbearance. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact to certain customers, Valley implemented short-term loan modifications such as payment deferrals, fee waivers, extensions of repayment terms, or delays in payment that are insignificant, when requested by customers. Generally, the modification terms allow for a deferral of payments for up to 90 days, which Valley may extend for an additional 90 days. Any extensions beyond this period were done in accordance with applicable regulatory guidance. As of December 31, 2020, Valley had approximately $361 million of outstanding loans remaining in their payment deferral period under short-term modifications.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Unfunded Commitments. The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to specific loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category (including PCD loans) at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019:

  December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
      Allocation       Allocation       Allocation
      as a % of       as a % of       as a % of
  Allowance   Loan   Allowance   Loan   Allowance   Loan
  Allocation*   Category   Allocation*   Category   Allocation*   Category
  ($ in thousands)
Loan Category:                      
Commercial and industrial loans $ 131,070     1.91 %   $ 130,409     1.89 %   $ 104,059     2.22 %
Commercial real estate loans:                      
Commercial real estate 146,009     0.87 %   128,699     0.77 %   20,019     0.13 %
Construction 18,104     1.04 %   15,951     0.93 %   25,654     1.56 %
Total commercial real estate loans 164,113     0.89 %   144,650     0.78 %   45,673     0.26 %
Residential mortgage loans 28,873     0.69 %   28,614     0.67 %   5,060     0.12 %
Consumer loans:                      
Home equity 4,675     1.08 %   5,972     1.31 %   459     0.09 %
Auto and other consumer 11,512     0.51 %   15,387     0.69 %   6,508     0.28 %
Total consumer loans 16,187     0.60 %   21,359     0.79 %   6,967     0.24 %
Allowance for loan losses 340,243     1.06 %   325,032     1.00 %   161,759     0.55 %
Allowance for unfunded credit commitments 11,111         10,296         2,845      
Total allowance for credit losses for loans $ 351,354         $ 335,328         $ 164,604      
Allowance for credit losses as a % of loans     1.09 %       1.03 %       0.55 %
                     
* CECL was adopted January 1, 2020. Prior periods reflect the allowance for credit losses for loans under the incurred loss model.
 

Our loan portfolio, totaling $32.2 billion at December 31, 2020, had net loan charge-offs of $3.0 million for the fourth quarter 2020 as compared to $15.4 million and $5.6 million for the third quarter 2020 and the fourth quarter 2019, respectively. Net charge-offs were elevated in the linked third quarter partially due to the full charge-off of a $6.0 million non-performing commercial and industrial loan relationship. Additionally, partial charge-offs of taxi medallions declined to $2.3 million during the fourth quarter 2020 as compared to $6.1 million and $2.9 million for the third quarter 2020 and fourth quarter 2019, respectively.

The allowance for credit losses, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and reserve for unfunded letters of credit, as a percentage of total loans was 1.09 percent, 1.03 percent and 0.55 percent at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. During the fourth quarter 2020, we recorded a provision for credit losses totaling $19.0 million as compared to $31.0 million for the third quarter 2020 and $5.4 million for the fourth quarter 2019. The reserve build in the fourth quarter 2020 reflects several factors, including the impact of the internal risk rating downgrades of certain commercial loans largely related to borrowers negatively impacted by the pandemic, lower valuations of collateral securing our non-performing taxi medallion loan portfolio, and, to a lesser extent, changes in the economic forecast component of our reserves at December 31, 2020.

Capital Adequacy

Valley's regulatory capital ratios continue to reflect its well capitalized position. Valley's total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital, common equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 12.64 percent, 10.66 percent, 9.94 percent and 8.06 percent, respectively, at December 31, 2020.

For regulatory capital purposes, in connection with the Federal Reserve Board’s final interim rule as of April 3, 2020, 100 percent of the CECL Day 1 impact to shareholders' equity equaling $28.2 million after-tax will be deferred for a two-year period ending January 1, 2022, at which time it will be phased in on a pro-rata basis over a three-year period ending January 1, 2025. Additionally, 25 percent of the reserve build (i.e., provision for credit losses less net charge-offs) for the year ended December 31, 2020 will be phased in over the same time frame.

Investor Conference Call

Valley will host a conference call with investors and the financial community at 11:00 AM Eastern Standard Time, today to discuss the fourth quarter 2020 earnings. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free (866) 354-0432 (Conference ID: 3626439). The teleconference will also be webcast live: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n3ghj44s and archived on Valley’s website through Monday, March 1, 2021. Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at www.valley.com.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $42 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about our business, new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “view,” “opportunity,” “allow,” “continues,” “reflects,” “typically,” “usually,” “anticipate,” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economies, including business disruptions, reductions in employment and an increase in business failures, specifically among our clients;
  • the impact of COVID-19 on our employees and our ability to provide services to our customers and respond to their needs as more cases of COVID-19 may arise in our primary markets;
  • potential judgments, claims, damages, penalties, fines and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation and regulatory and government actions, including as a result of our participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic or as a result of our actions in response to, or failure to implement or effectively implement, federal, state and local laws, rules or executive orders requiring that we grant forbearances or not act to collect our loans;
  • the impact of forbearances or deferrals we are required or agree to as a result of customer requests and/or government actions, including, but not limited to our potential inability to recover fully deferred payments from the borrower or the collateral;
  • damage verdicts or settlements or restrictions related to existing or potential class action litigation or individual litigation arising from claims of violations of laws or regulations, contractual claims, breach of fiduciary responsibility, negligence, fraud, environmental laws, patent or trademark infringement, employment related claims, and other matters;
  • a prolonged downturn in the economy, mainly in New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, as well as an unexpected decline in commercial real estate values within our market areas;
  • higher or lower than expected income tax expense or tax rates, including increases or decreases resulting from changes in uncertain tax position liabilities, tax laws, regulations and case law;
  • the inability to grow customer deposits to keep pace with loan growth;
  • a material change in our allowance for credit losses under CECL due to forecasted economic conditions and/or unexpected credit deterioration in our loan and investment portfolios;
  • the need to supplement debt or equity capital to maintain or exceed internal capital thresholds;
  • greater than expected technology related costs due to, among other factors, prolonged or failed implementations, additional project staffing and obsolescence caused by continuous and rapid market innovations;
  • the loss of or decrease in lower-cost funding sources within our deposit base, including our inability to achieve deposit retention targets under Valley's branch transformation strategy;
  • cyber-attacks, computer viruses or other malware that may breach the security of our websites or other systems to obtain unauthorized access to confidential information, destroy data, disable or degrade service, or sabotage our systems;
  • results of examinations by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase our allowance for credit losses, write-down assets, reimburse customers, change the way we do business, or limit or eliminate certain other banking activities;
  • our inability or determination not to pay dividends at current levels, or at all, because of inadequate earnings, regulatory restrictions or limitations, changes in our capital requirements or a decision to increase capital by retaining more earnings;
  • unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on our business caused by severe weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other external events;
  • unexpected significant declines in the loan portfolio due to the lack of economic expansion, increased competition, large prepayments, changes in regulatory lending guidance or other factors; and
  • the failure of other financial institutions with whom we have trading, clearing, counterparty and other financial relationships.

A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in Item 1A of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

-Tables to Follow-

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands, except for share data) 2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
FINANCIAL DATA:                  
Net interest income - FTE (1) $ 288,833     $ 284,119     $ 239,615     $ 1,122,875     $ 902,679  
Net interest income 287,920     283,086     238,541     1,118,904     898,048  
Non-interest income 47,533     49,272     38,094     183,032     214,520  
Total revenue 335,453     332,358     276,635     1,301,936     1,112,568  
Non-interest expense 173,141     160,185     196,146     646,148     631,555  
Pre-provision net revenue 162,312     172,173     80,489     655,788     481,013  
Provision for credit losses 18,975     30,908     5,418     125,722     24,218  
Income tax expense 37,974     38,891     36,967     139,460     147,002  
Net income 105,363     102,374     38,104     390,606     309,793  
Dividends on preferred stock 3,172     3,172     3,172     12,688     12,688  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 102,191     $ 99,202     $ 34,932     $ 377,918     $ 297,105  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                  
Basic 403,872,459     403,833,469     355,821,005     403,754,356     337,792,270  
Diluted 405,799,507     404,788,526     358,864,876     405,046,207     340,117,808  
Per common share data:                  
Basic earnings $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.10     $ 0.94     $ 0.88  
Diluted earnings 0.25     0.25     0.10     0.93     0.87  
Cash dividends declared 0.11     0.11     0.11     0.44     0.44  
Closing stock price - high 10.09     8.33     12.07     11.46     12.07  
Closing stock price - low 6.90     6.60     10.60     6.29     9.00  
CORE ADJUSTED FINANCIAL DATA: (2)                  
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 110,266     $ 101,002     $ 87,478     $ 389,050     $ 314,170  
Basic earnings per share, as adjusted 0.27     0.25     0.25     0.96     0.93  
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted 0.27     0.25     0.24     0.96     0.92  
FINANCIAL RATIOS:                 `
Net interest margin 3.05 %   3.00 %   2.95 %   3.02 %   2.94 %
Net interest margin - FTE (1) 3.06     3.01     2.96     3.03     2.95  
Annualized return on average assets 1.02     0.99     0.43     0.96     0.93  
Annualized return on avg. shareholders' equity 9.20     9.04     4.01     8.68     8.71  
Annualized return on avg. tangible shareholders' equity (2) 13.45     13.30     5.98     12.82     13.05  
Efficiency ratio (3) 51.61     48.20     70.90     49.63     56.77  
CORE ADJUSTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: (2)                  
Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted 1.10 %   1.01 %   1.03 %   0.99 %   0.98 %
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted 9.90     9.20     9.53     8.93     9.19  
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted 14.48     13.53     14.23     13.19     13.77  
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted 46.99     46.62     52.43     47.39     53.78  
       
  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands, except for share data) 2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:                  
Assets $ 41,308,943   $ 41,356,737     $ 35,315,682     $ 40,557,326     $ 33,442,738  
Interest earning assets 37,806,500   37,767,710     32,337,660     37,010,933     30,575,530  
Loans 32,570,902   32,515,264     27,968,383     31,785,859     26,235,253  
Interest bearing liabilities 26,708,223   27,062,790     24,244,902     26,877,800     22,948,872  
Deposits 31,755,838   31,390,693     26,833,714     30,690,382     25,292,397  
Shareholders' equity 4,582,329   4,530,671     3,804,902     4,500,067     3,555,483  
                           


  As of
BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(In thousands) 2020   2020   2020   2020   2019
Assets $ 40,686,076     $ 40,747,492     $ 41,626,497     $ 39,089,443     $ 37,436,020  
Total loans 32,217,112     32,415,586     32,314,611     30,428,067     29,699,208  
Deposits 31,935,602     31,187,982     31,337,237     28,985,802     29,185,837  
Shareholders' equity 4,592,120     4,533,763     4,474,488     4,420,998     4,384,188  
                   
LOANS:                  
(In thousands)                  
Commercial and industrial $ 6,861,708     $ 6,903,345     $ 6,884,689     $ 4,998,731     $ 4,825,997  
Commercial real estate:                  
Commercial real estate 16,724,998     16,815,587     16,571,877     16,390,236     15,996,741  
Construction 1,745,825     1,720,775     1,721,352     1,727,046     1,647,018  
Total commercial real estate 18,470,823     18,536,362     18,293,229     18,117,282     17,643,759  
Residential mortgage 4,183,743     4,284,595     4,405,147     4,478,982     4,377,111  
Consumer:                  
Home equity 431,553     457,083     471,115     481,751     487,272  
Automobile 1,355,955     1,341,659     1,369,489     1,436,734     1,451,623  
Other consumer 913,330     892,542     890,942     914,587     913,446  
Total consumer loans 2,700,838     2,691,284     2,731,546     2,833,072     2,852,341  
Total loans $ 32,217,112     $ 32,415,586     $ 32,314,611     $ 30,428,067     $ 29,699,208  
                   
CAPITAL RATIOS:                  
Book value per common share $ 10.85     $ 10.71     $ 10.56     $ 10.43     $ 10.35  
Tangible book value per common share (2) 7.25     7.12     6.96     6.82     6.73  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 7.47 %   7.32 %   7.00 %   7.32 %   7.54 %
Tier 1 leverage capital 8.06     7.89     7.70     8.24     8.76  
Common equity tier 1 capital 9.94     9.71     9.51     9.24     9.42  
Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.66     10.42     10.23     9.95     10.15  
Total risk-based capital 12.64     12.37     12.19     11.53     11.72  
                             


  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES: December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands) 2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
Beginning balance - Allowance for credit losses $ 335,328     $ 319,723     $ 164,770     $ 164,604     $ 156,295  
Impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-13 (4)             37,989      
Allowance for purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans             61,643      
Beginning balance, adjusted 335,328     319,723     164,770     264,236     156,295  
Loans charged-off (5):                  
Commercial and industrial (3,281 )   (13,965 )   (5,378 )   (34,630 )   (13,260 )
Commercial real estate (1 )   (695 )       (767 )   (158 )
Residential mortgage (250 )   (7 )       (598 )   (126 )
Total Consumer (1,670 )   (2,458 )   (2,700 )   (9,294 )   (8,671 )
Total loans charged-off (5,202 )   (17,125 )   (8,078 )   (45,289 )   (22,215 )
Charged-off loans recovered (5):                  
Commercial and industrial 160     428     389     1,956     2,397  
Commercial real estate 890     60     1,166     1,054     1,237  
Construction 372     40         452      
Residential mortgage 44     31     53     670     66  
Total Consumer 734     1,151     886     3,188     2,606  
Total loans recovered 2,200     1,710     2,494     7,320     6,306  
Net charge-offs (3,002 )   (15,415 )   (5,584 )   (37,969 )   (15,909 )
Provision for credit losses for loans 19,028     31,020     5,418     125,087     24,218  
Ending balance - Allowance for credit losses $ 351,354     $ 335,328     $ 164,604     $ 351,354     $ 164,604  
Components of allowance for credit losses for loans:                  
Allowance for loan losses $ 340,243     $ 325,032     $ 161,759     $ 340,243     $ 161,759  
Allowance for unfunded credit commitments (6) 11,111     10,296     2,845     11,111     2,845  
Allowance for credit losses for loans $ 351,354     $ 335,328     $ 164,604     $ 351,354     $ 164,604  
Components of provision for credit losses for loans:                  
Provision for credit losses for loans $ 18,213     $ 30,833     $ 5,490     $ 123,922     $ 25,809  
Provision for unfunded credit commitments (6) 815     187     (72 )   1,165     (1,591 )
Total provision for credit losses for loans $ 19,028     $ 31,020     $ 5,418     $ 125,087     $ 24,218  
                   
Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs to average loans 0.04 %   0.19 %   0.08 %   0.12 %   0.06 %
Allowance for credit losses as a % of total loans 1.09 %   1.03 %   0.55 %   1.09 %   0.55 %
                             


  As of
ASSET QUALITY: (7) December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands) 2020   2020   2020   2020   2019
Accruing past due loans:                  
30 to 59 days past due:                  
Commercial and industrial $ 6,393     $ 6,587     $ 6,206     $ 9,780     $ 11,700  
Commercial real estate 35,030     26,038     13,912     41,664     2,560  
Construction 315     142         7,119     1,486  
Residential mortgage 17,717     22,528     35,263     38,965     17,143  
Total Consumer 10,257     8,979     12,962     19,508     13,704  
Total 30 to 59 days past due 69,712     64,274     68,343     117,036     46,593  
60 to 89 days past due:                  
Commercial and industrial 2,252     3,954     4,178     7,624     2,227  
Commercial real estate 1,326     610     1,543     15,963     4,026  
Construction             49     1,343  
Residential mortgage 10,351     3,760     4,169     9,307     4,192  
Total Consumer 1,823     1,352     3,786     2,309     2,527  
Total 60 to 89 days past due 15,752     9,676     13,676     35,252     14,315  
90 or more days past due:                  
Commercial and industrial 9,107     6,759     5,220     4,049     3,986  
Commercial real estate 993     1,538         161     579  
Residential mortgage 3,170     891     3,812     1,798     2,042  
Total Consumer 271     753     2,082     1,092     711  
Total 90 or more days past due 13,541     9,941     11,114     7,100     7,318  
Total accruing past due loans $ 99,005     $ 83,891     $ 93,133     $ 159,388     $ 68,226  
Non-accrual loans:                  
Commercial and industrial $ 106,693     $ 115,667     $ 130,876     $ 132,622     $ 68,636  
Commercial real estate 46,879     41,627     43,678     41,616     9,004  
Construction 84     2,497     3,308     2,972     356  
Residential mortgage 25,817     23,877     25,776     24,625     12,858  
Total Consumer 5,809     7,441     6,947     4,095     2,204  
Total non-accrual loans 185,282     191,109     210,585     205,930     93,058  
Other real estate owned (OREO) 5,118     7,746     8,283     10,198     9,414  
Other repossessed assets 3,342     3,988     3,920     3,842     1,276  
Non-accrual debt securities (5) 815     783     1,365     531     680  
Total non-performing assets $ 194,557     $ 203,626     $ 224,153     $ 220,501     $ 104,428  
Performing troubled debt restructured loans $ 57,367     $ 58,090     $ 53,936     $ 48,024     $ 73,012  
Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.58 %   0.59 %   0.65 %   0.68 %   0.31 %
Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.88 %   0.85 %   0.94 %   1.20 %   0.54 %
Allowance for loan losses as a % of non-accrual loans 183.64 %   170.08 %   147.03 %   137.59 %   173.83 %
                             

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(1 ) Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules.
(2 ) This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Valley's financial results. Specifically, Valley provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis and excludes material non-core operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Management believes that Valley's presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Valley's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and Valley strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.


  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands, except for share data) 2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders:                  
Net income, as reported $ 105,363     $ 102,374     $ 38,104     $ 390,606     $ 309,793  
Less: Gain on sale leaseback transactions (net of tax)(a)                 (56,414 )
Add: Losses on extinguishment of debt (net of tax) 6,958     1,691     22,992     8,649     22,992  
Add: Net impairment losses on securities (net of tax)                 2,104  
Add: (Gains) losses on securities transactions (net of tax) (468 )   33     26     (377 )   108  
Add: Severance expense (net of tax)(b) 1,489             1,489     3,477  
Add: Tax credit investment impairment (net of tax)(c)                 1,746  
Add: Merger related expenses (net of tax)(d) 96     76     10,861     1,371     11,929  
Add: Income tax expense (benefit)(e)         18,667         31,123  
Net income, as adjusted $ 113,438     $ 104,174     $ 90,650     $ 401,738     $ 326,858  
Dividends on preferred stock 3,172     3,172     3,172     12,688     12,688  
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 110,266     $ 101,002     $ 87,478     $ 389,050     $ 314,170  
_____________                  
(a) The gain on sale leaseback transactions is included in gains on the sales of assets within other non-interest income.
(b) Severance expenses are included in salary and employee benefits expense.
(c) Impairment is included in the amortization of tax credit investments.
(d) Merger related expenses are primarily within salary and employee benefits expense, professional and legal fees, and other expense.
(e) Income tax expense related to reserves for uncertain tax positions.
                   
Adjusted per common share data:                  
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 110,266     $ 101,002     $ 87,478     $ 389,050     $ 314,170  
Average number of shares outstanding 403,872,459     403,833,469     355,821,005     403,754,356     337,792,270  
Basic earnings, as adjusted $ 0.27     $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.96     $ 0.93  
Average number of diluted shares outstanding 405,799,507     404,788,526     358,864,876     405,046,207     340,117,808  
Diluted earnings, as adjusted $ 0.27     $ 0.25     $ 0.24     $ 0.96     $ 0.92  
                                       


  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands) 2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
Adjusted annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity:                  
Net income, as adjusted $ 113,438     $ 104,174     $ 90,650     $ 401,738     $ 326,858  
Average shareholders' equity 4,582,329     4,530,671     3,804,902     4,500,067     3,555,483  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,447,838     1,451,889     1,256,137     1,454,349     1,182,140  
Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 3,134,491     $ 3,078,782     $ 2,548,765     $ 3,045,718     $ 2,373,343  
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted 14.48 %   13.53 %   14.23 %   13.19 %   13.77 %
Adjusted annualized return on average assets:                  
Net income, as adjusted $ 113,438     $ 104,174     $ 90,650     $ 401,738     $ 326,858  
Average assets $ 41,308,943     $ 41,356,737     $ 35,315,682     $ 40,557,326     $ 33,442,738  
Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted 1.10 %   1.01 %   1.03 %   0.99 %   0.98 %
Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity:                  
Net income, as adjusted $ 113,438     $ 104,174     $ 90,650     $ 401,738     $ 326,858  
Average shareholders' equity $ 4,582,329     $ 4,530,671     $ 3,804,902     $ 4,500,067     $ 3,555,483  
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted 9.90 %   9.20 %   9.53 %   8.93 %   9.19 %


Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity:                  
Net income, as reported $ 105,363     $ 102,374     $ 38,104     $ 390,606     $ 309,793  
Average shareholders' equity 4,582,329     4,530,671     3,804,902     4,500,067     3,555,483  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,447,838     1,451,889     1,256,137     1,454,349     1,182,140  
Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 3,134,491     $ 3,078,782     $ 2,548,765     $ 3,045,718     $ 2,373,343  
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity 13.45 %   13.30 %   5.98 %   12.82 %   13.05 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio:                  
Non-interest expense $ 173,141     $ 160,185     $ 196,146     $ 646,148     $ 631,555  
Less: Loss on extinguishment of debt (pre-tax) 9,683     2,353     31,995     12,036     31,995  
Less: Severance expense (pre-tax) 2,072             2,072     4,838  
Less: Merger-related expenses (pre-tax) 133     106     15,110     1,907     16,579  
Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax) 3,932     2,759     3,971     13,335     20,392  
Non-interest expense, as adjusted 157,321     154,967     145,070     616,798     557,751  
Net interest income 287,920     283,086     238,541     1,118,904     898,048  
Non-interest income, as reported 47,533     49,272     38,094     183,032     214,520  
Add: Net impairment losses on securities (pre-tax)                 2,928  
Add: (Gains) losses on securities transactions, net (pre-tax) (651 )   46     36     (524 )   150  
Less: Gain on sale leaseback transaction (pre-tax)                 78,505  
Non-interest income, as adjusted $ 46,882     $ 49,318     $ 38,130     $ 182,508     $ 139,093  
Gross operating income, as adjusted $ 334,802     $ 332,404     $ 276,671     $ 1,301,412     $ 1,037,141  
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted 46.99 %   46.62 %   52.43 %   47.39 %   53.78 %
                             


  As Of
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands, except for share data) 2020   2020   2020   2020   2019
Tangible book value per common share:                  
Common shares outstanding 403,858,998     403,878,744     403,795,699     403,744,148     403,278,390  
Shareholders' equity $ 4,592,120     $ 4,533,763     $ 4,474,488     $ 4,420,998     $ 4,384,188  
Less: Preferred Stock 209,691     209,691     209,691     209,691     209,691  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,452,891     1,449,282     1,453,330     1,458,095     1,460,397  
Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 2,929,538     $ 2,874,790     $ 2,811,467     $ 2,753,212     $ 2,714,100  
Tangible book value per common share $ 7.25     $ 7.12     $ 6.96     $ 6.82     $ 6.73  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets:                  
Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 2,929,538     $ 2,874,790     $ 2,811,467     $ 2,753,212     $ 2,714,100  
Total assets $ 40,686,076     $ 40,747,492     $ 41,626,497     $ 39,089,443     $ 37,436,020  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,452,891     1,449,282     1,453,330     1,458,095     1,460,397  
Tangible assets $ 39,233,185     $ 39,298,210     $ 40,173,167     $ 37,631,348     $ 35,975,623  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.47 %   7.32 %   7.00 %   7.32 %   7.54 %


(3 ) The efficiency ratio measures Valley's total non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus total non-interest income.
(4 ) The adjustment represents an increase in the allowance for credit losses for loans as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13 effective January 1, 2020.
(5 ) Charge-offs and recoveries presented for periods prior to March 31, 2020 exclude loans formerly known as Purchased Credit-Impaired (PCI) loans.
(6 ) Periods prior to March 31, 2020 represent allowance and provision for letters of credit only.
(7 ) Past due loans and non-accrual loans presented in periods prior to March 31, 2020 exclude PCI loans. PCI loans were accounted for on a pool basis and are were not subject to delinquency classification.
     

SHAREHOLDERS RELATIONS
Requests for copies of reports and/or other inquiries should be directed to Tina Zarkadas, Assistant Vice President, Shareholder Relations Specialist, Valley National Bancorp, 1455 Valley Road, Wayne, New Jersey, 07470, by telephone at (973) 305-3380, by fax at (973) 305-1364 or by e-mail at tzarkadas@valley.com.

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands, except for share data)

  December 31,
  2020   2019
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 257,845     $ 256,264  
Interest bearing deposits with banks 1,071,360     178,423  
Investment securities:      
Equity securities 29,378     41,410  
Available for sale debt securities 1,339,473     1,566,801  
Held to maturity debt securities (net of allowance for credit losses of $1,428 at December 31, 2020) 2,171,583     2,336,095  
Total investment securities 3,540,434     3,944,306  
Loans held for sale, at fair value 301,427     76,113  
Loans 32,217,112     29,699,208  
Less: Allowance for loan losses (340,243 )   (161,759 )
Net loans 31,876,869     29,537,449  
Premises and equipment, net 319,797     334,533  
Lease right of use assets 252,053     285,129  
Bank owned life insurance 535,209     540,169  
Accrued interest receivable 106,230     105,637  
Goodwill 1,382,442     1,373,625  
Other intangible assets, net 70,449     86,772  
Other assets 971,961     717,600  
Total Assets $ 40,686,076     $ 37,436,020  
Liabilities      
Deposits:      
Non-interest bearing $ 9,205,266     $ 6,710,408  
Interest bearing:      
Savings, NOW and money market 16,015,658     12,757,484  
Time 6,714,678     9,717,945  
Total deposits 31,935,602     29,185,837  
Short-term borrowings 1,147,958     1,093,280  
Long-term borrowings 2,295,665     2,122,426  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 56,065     55,718  
Lease liabilities 276,675     309,849  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 381,991     284,722  
Total Liabilities 36,093,956     33,051,832  
Shareholders’ Equity      
Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized:      
Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019) 111,590     111,590  
Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019) 98,101     98,101  
Common stock (no par value, authorized 650,000,000 shares; issued 403,881,488 shares at December 31, 2020 and 403,322,773 shares at December 31, 2019) 141,746     141,423  
Surplus 3,637,468     3,622,208  
Retained earnings 611,158     443,559  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,718 )   (32,214 )
Treasury stock, at cost (22,490 common shares at December 31, 2020 and 44,383 common shares at December 31, 2019) (225 )   (479 )
Total Shareholders’ Equity 4,592,120     4,384,188  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 40,686,076     $ 37,436,020  
               

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for share data)

  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
  2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
Interest Income                  
Interest and fees on loans $ 313,968     $ 315,788     $ 315,313     $ 1,284,707     $ 1,198,908  
Interest and dividends on investment securities:                  
Taxable 14,024     14,845     19,760     70,249     86,926  
Tax-exempt 3,339     3,606     4,041     14,563     17,420  
Dividends 2,467     2,684     2,883     11,644     12,023  
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 260     420     1,776     2,556     5,723  
Total interest income 334,058     337,343     343,773     1,383,719     1,321,000  
Interest Expense                  
Interest on deposits:                  
Savings, NOW and money market 11,706     13,323     34,930     76,169     145,177  
Time 14,368     19,028     45,343     106,067     166,693  
Interest on short-term borrowings 2,097     2,588     7,500     11,372     47,862  
Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures 17,967     19,318     17,459     71,207     63,220  
Total interest expense 46,138     54,257     105,232     264,815     422,952  
Net Interest Income 287,920     283,086     238,541     1,118,904     898,048  
(Credit) provision for credit losses for held to maturity securities (53 )   (112 )       635      
Provision for credit losses for loans 19,028     31,020     5,418     125,087     24,218  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 268,945     252,178     233,123     993,182     873,830  
Non-Interest Income                  
Trust and investment services 3,108     3,068     3,350     12,415     12,646  
Insurance commissions 1,972     1,816     2,487     7,398     10,409  
Service charges on deposit accounts 5,068     3,952     6,002     18,257     23,636  
Gains (losses) on securities transactions, net 651     (46 )   (36 )   524     (150 )
Net impairment losses on securities recognized in earnings                 (2,928 )
Fees from loan servicing 2,826     2,551     2,534     10,352     9,794  
Gains on sales of loans, net 15,998     13,366     5,214     42,251     18,914  
(Losses) gains on sales of assets, net (2,607 )   894     1,336     (1,891 )   78,333  
Bank owned life insurance 2,422     (1,304 )   1,453     10,083     8,232  
Other 18,095     24,975     15,754     83,643     55,634  
Total non-interest income 47,533     49,272     38,094     183,032     214,520  
Non-Interest Expense                  
Salary and employee benefits expense 85,335     83,626     90,872     333,221     327,431  
Net occupancy and equipment expense 32,228     31,116     31,402     129,002     118,191  
FDIC insurance assessment 4,091     4,847     5,560     18,949     21,710  
Amortization of other intangible assets 6,117     6,377     4,905     24,645     18,080  
Professional and legal fees 9,702     8,762     5,524     32,348     20,810  
Loss on extinguishment of debt 9,683     2,353     31,995     12,036     31,995  
Amortization of tax credit investments 3,932     2,759     3,971     13,335     20,392  
Telecommunication expense 3,490     2,094     2,566     10,737     9,883  
Other 18,563     18,251     19,351     71,875     63,063  
Total non-interest expense 173,141     160,185     196,146     646,148     631,555  
Income Before Income Taxes 143,337     141,265     75,071     530,066     456,795  
Income tax expense 37,974     38,891     36,967     139,460     147,002  
Net Income 105,363     102,374     38,104     390,606     309,793  
Dividends on preferred stock 3,172     3,172     3,172     12,688     12,688  
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 102,191     $ 99,202     $ 34,932     $ 377,918     $ 297,105  
                   
  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
  2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
Earnings Per Common Share:                  
Basic $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.10     $ 0.94     $ 0.88  
Diluted 0.25     0.25     0.10     0.93     0.87  
Cash Dividends Declared per Common Share 0.11     0.11     0.11     0.44     0.44  
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:                  
Basic 403,872,459     403,833,469     355,821,005     403,754,356     337,792,270  
Diluted 405,799,507     404,788,526     358,864,876     405,046,207     340,117,808  
                             

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and
Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
  Average       Avg.   Average       Avg.   Average       Avg.
($ in thousands) Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate
Assets                                  
Interest earning assets:                                  
Loans (1)(2) $ 32,570,902     $ 313,993     3.86 %   $ 32,515,264     $ 315,863     3.89 %   $ 27,968,383     $ 315,313     4.51 %
Taxable investments (3) 3,204,974     16,491     2.06 %   3,354,373     17,529     2.09 %   3,322,536     22,643     2.73 %
Tax-exempt investments (1)(3) 506,748     4,227     3.34 %   542,450     4,564     3.37 %   608,651     5,115     3.36 %
Interest bearing deposits with banks 1,523,876     260     0.07 %   1,355,623     420     0.12 %   438,090     1,776     1.62 %
Total interest earning assets 37,806,500     334,971     3.54 %   37,767,710     338,376     3.58 %   32,337,660     344,847     4.27 %
Other assets 3,502,443             3,589,027             2,978,022          
Total assets $ 41,308,943             $ 41,356,737             $ 35,315,682          
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                                  
Interest bearing liabilities:                                  
Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 15,606,081     $ 11,706     0.30 %   $ 14,542,470     $ 13,323     0.37 %   $ 11,813,261     $ 34,930     1.18 %
Time deposits 7,005,804     14,368     0.82 %   8,027,346     19,028     0.95 %   8,428,153     45,343     2.15 %
Short-term borrowings 1,316,706     2,097     0.64 %   1,533,246     2,588     0.68 %   1,625,873     7,500     1.85 %
Long-term borrowings (4) 2,779,632     17,967     2.59 %   2,959,728     19,318     2.61 %   2,377,615     17,459     2.94 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 26,708,223     46,138     0.69 %   27,062,790     54,257     0.80 %   24,244,902     105,232     1.74 %
Non-interest bearing deposits 9,143,953             8,820,877             6,592,300          
Other liabilities 874,438             942,399             673,578          
Shareholders' equity 4,582,329             4,530,671             3,804,902          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 41,308,943             $ 41,356,737             $ 35,315,682          
Net interest income/interest rate spread (5)     $ 288,833     2.85 %       $ 284,119     2.78 %       $ 239,615     2.53 %
Tax equivalent adjustment     (913 )           (1,033 )           (1,074 )    
Net interest income, as reported     $ 287,920             $ 283,086             $ 238,541      
Net interest margin (6)         3.05 %           3.00 %           2.95 %
Tax equivalent effect         0.01 %           0.01 %           0.01 %
Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis (6)         3.06 %           3.01 %           2.96 %
                                         

_____________

(1) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate.
(2) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans.
(3) The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost.
(4) Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of condition.
(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis.
(6) Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.

Contact:      Michael D. Hagedorn
Senior Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
973-872-4885
     

Valley National Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Valley National Bancorp Reports Strong Fourth Quarter Net Income Driven by a 21 Percent Increase in Net Interest Income NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the fourth quarter 2020 of $105.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, as compared …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Prepares Ohio Factory to Begin Building Betas Next ...
Digital Ally, Inc. Announces Pricing of $40.04 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Valley Bank Announces New Hires to Manage Municipal Investment Strategy
06.01.21
Valley National Bancorp to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings