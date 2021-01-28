Workday Announces Intent to Acquire Peakon

Combination Will Provide Customers with a Continuous Listening Platform to Elevate Employee Engagement

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , and Peakon ApS , an employee success platform that converts feedback into actionable insights, have signed a definitive agreement under which Workday will acquire Peakon in an all-cash transaction. With Peakon, Workday will provide organizations with a continuous listening platform, including real-time visibility into employee experience, sentiment, and productivity, to help drive employee engagement and improve organizational performance.



Turning Employee Insights into Actionable Plans, Better Experiences

The events of this past year have changed the world of work as business leaders grapple with uncertainty while needing to support employees like never before. These circumstances have forced organizations to rethink HR strategies and continually adapt approaches to engage, support, and retain talent. This includes consistently cultivating a two-way dialogue to hear, understand, and respond to employees.

To meet this moment, Workday and Peakon will come together with a continuous listening platform that will help customers capture real-time employee sentiment, facilitate ongoing feedback, and access personalized, prescriptive recommendations for actions. The combination will merge intelligent technology from Peakon that determines and distributes surveys and information to the right person at the right time, with the comprehensive employee insight in Workday, to help leaders continually discover and respond to evolving employee feelings, needs, and behaviors. For example, customers will be able to gain better insights and understanding on employee belonging, which will help them more confidently and consistently adjust plans to foster an inclusive workplace culture.

Comments on the News

“Peakon is on the cutting edge of helping organizations turn employee insights into more connected teams and stronger organizations,” said Aneel Bhusri, co-founder and co-CEO, Workday. “Bringing Peakon into the Workday family will be very compelling to our customers - especially following an extraordinary past year that has magnified the importance of having a constant pulse on employee sentiment in order to keep people engaged and productive.”