 

Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ: WABC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share on common stock outstanding to shareholders of record at the close of business February 8, 2021. The dividend is payable February 19, 2021.

Chairman, President and CEO David Payne stated, “This dividend recognizes Westamerica’s healthy capital level, sound asset quality, and profitability.”

On January 21, 2021, Westamerica reported $23.8 million in net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020, or $0.89 diluted earnings per common share.

Westamerica Bancorporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Westamerica Bank, operates banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com

For additional information contact:
  Westamerica Bancorporation
1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901
Robert A. Thorson – SVP & Treasurer
707-863-6840
investments@westamerica.com

