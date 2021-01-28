Ryan Ostrom to Join Jack in the Box Inc. as New Chief Marketing Officer

“We’re very excited to have Ryan join the team. His experience and leadership demonstrate a proven track record of transforming brands through unique campaigns, all while leveraging digital platforms to modernize how consumers engage with brands. He will be an integral part of helping evolve the future of how Jack in the Box builds lasting relationships with our consumers,” said Darin Harris, Chief Executive Officer.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announced today that Ryan Ostrom will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, effective February 1, 2021. Ostrom joins the company with over 15 years of marketing and branding experience, with a passion for driving innovation through creative consumer strategies. Most recently, Ostrom served as Chief Brand Officer for General Nutrition Centers (GNC), where he helped lead the transformation of GNC from a traditional retailer to a global digital brand by modernizing their marketing, eCommerce, innovation, and product development. Previously, Ostrom served roles at Yum! Brands, Kenmore, Craftsman & DieHard at Sears Holding Corporation, and Reebok. During his time at Yum! Brands, Ostrom helped KFC enhance their global store and ecommerce customer experience through new delivery, curbside, and loyalty solutions, while also partnering with global markets to modernize their marketing tactics.

Adrienne Ingoldt, current Senior Vice President, Chief Brand & Experience Officer, will take on a new role as Senior Vice President, Chief Customer & Strategy Officer. Ingoldt’s new role will focus on strategic planning oversight, restaurant concept evolution, project management, corporate performance management, and internal and external communications.

About Jack in the Box:

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box restaurants, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states. Known as the pioneer of all-day breakfast, and the late-night category, Jack in the Box prides itself on being the curly fry in a world of regular fries. For more information on Jack in the Box, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com.

