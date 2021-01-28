 

Ryan Ostrom to Join Jack in the Box Inc. as New Chief Marketing Officer

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announced today that Ryan Ostrom will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, effective February 1, 2021. Ostrom joins the company with over 15 years of marketing and branding experience, with a passion for driving innovation through creative consumer strategies. Most recently, Ostrom served as Chief Brand Officer for General Nutrition Centers (GNC), where he helped lead the transformation of GNC from a traditional retailer to a global digital brand by modernizing their marketing, eCommerce, innovation, and product development. Previously, Ostrom served roles at Yum! Brands, Kenmore, Craftsman & DieHard at Sears Holding Corporation, and Reebok. During his time at Yum! Brands, Ostrom helped KFC enhance their global store and ecommerce customer experience through new delivery, curbside, and loyalty solutions, while also partnering with global markets to modernize their marketing tactics.

“We’re very excited to have Ryan join the team. His experience and leadership demonstrate a proven track record of transforming brands through unique campaigns, all while leveraging digital platforms to modernize how consumers engage with brands. He will be an integral part of helping evolve the future of how Jack in the Box builds lasting relationships with our consumers,” said Darin Harris, Chief Executive Officer.

Adrienne Ingoldt, current Senior Vice President, Chief Brand & Experience Officer, will take on a new role as Senior Vice President, Chief Customer & Strategy Officer. Ingoldt’s new role will focus on strategic planning oversight, restaurant concept evolution, project management, corporate performance management, and internal and external communications.

About Jack in the Box:

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box restaurants, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states. Known as the pioneer of all-day breakfast, and the late-night category, Jack in the Box prides itself on being the curly fry in a world of regular fries. For more information on Jack in the Box, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goals,” “guidance,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate. These estimates and assumptions involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the potential impacts to our business and operations resulting from the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the success of new products, marketing initiatives and restaurant remodels and drive-thru enhancements; the impact of competition, unemployment, trends in consumer spending patterns and commodity costs; the company's ability to reduce G&A and operate efficiently; the company’s ability to achieve and manage its planned growth, which is affected by the availability of a sufficient number of suitable new restaurant sites, the performance of new restaurants, risks relating to expansion into new markets and successful franchise development; the ability to attract, train and retain top-performing personnel, litigation risks; risks associated with disagreements with franchisees; supply chain disruption; food-safety incidents or negative publicity impacting the reputation of the company's brand; increased regulatory and legal complexities, including federal, state and local policies regarding mitigation strategies for controlling the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, risks associated with the amount and terms of the securitized debt issued by certain of our wholly owned subsidiaries; and stock market volatility. These and other factors are discussed in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K and its periodic reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available online at http://investors.jackinthebox.com or in hard copy upon request. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as the result of new information or otherwise.

