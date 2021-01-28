 

CubeSmart Announces the Date of Its Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

globenewswire
28.01.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) today announced that the Company will release financial results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 after the market close on Thursday, February 25, 2021. An accompanying conference call will be held at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday, February 26, 2021.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company’s corporate website at www.cubesmart.com. Telephone participants may avoid any delays in joining the conference call by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10152109/e220b9d94a.
  
Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register for the conference call may join on the day of the call using 1-877-506-3281 for domestic callers, +1-412-902-6677 for international callers, and 1-855-669-9657 for callers in Canada.

After the live webcast, the call will remain available on CubeSmart’s website for 30 days. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available through March 28, 2021. The replay numbers are 1-877-344-7529 for domestic callers, +1-412-317-0088 for international callers, and 1-855-669-9658 for callers in Canada. For callers accessing a telephonic replay, the conference number is 10152110.

About the Company

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,240 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2020 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.

The Company’s mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers – through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.

For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage property, visit www.cubesmart.com or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.

Forward-Looking Statements

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be achieved. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's future results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks are set forth under the captions "Item 1A. Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in our annual report on Form 10-K and under the caption "Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (or similar captions) in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC. For forward-looking statements herein, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

Company Contact:
CubeSmart
Josh Schutzer
Senior Director, Finance
610-535-5700


CubeSmart Announces the Date of Its Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) today announced that the Company will release financial results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 after the market close on Thursday, February 25, 2021. An …

