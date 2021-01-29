 

Tortoise Announces 2020 Closed-End Fund Tax Characterization of Distributions and Release of Combined Annual Report

Tortoise today announced the tax characterization of 2020 distributions paid to common stockholders of each of the funds listed below:

2020 Tax Characterization of Distributions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TYG

NTG

TTP

NDP

TPZ

TEAF

Qualified Dividend Income

0%

0%

0%

0%

8%

19%

Ordinary Dividend Income

0%

0%

0%

0%

49%

39%

Return of Capital

100%

100%

100%

100%

43%

42%

Long-Term Capital Gain

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Additional information regarding the tax characterization of the 2020 distributions is available at www.TortoiseEcofin.com.

A copy of the information is also available upon request by calling (866) 362-9331.

Nothing contained herein or therein should be construed as tax advice. Consult your tax advisor for more information. Furthermore, you may not rely upon any information herein or therein for the purpose of avoiding any penalties that may be imposed under the Internal Revenue Code.

Annual Report

The adviser also announced today the release of the combined 2020 annual stockholders' report, including all of these funds. The annual report is available online at cef.tortoiseecofin.com. Please call (866) 362-9331 or email info@tortoiseecofin.com to request a hard copy of this report free of charge.

